ALIEN: ROMULUS Featurette Spotlights Intense New Footage; New Poster Art Released

As the movie's release date draws nearer, 20th Century Studios has shared a new featurette for Fede Alvarez's Alien: Romulus, and it spotlights some terrifying new footage...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 11, 2024 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Alien

20th Century Studios has announced that tickets are now on sale for the latest film in the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus, and a promo spotlighting quite a bit of terrifying footage that wasn't featured in the previous trailers has been released.

In addition to some interview clips with the cast and director Fede Alvarez, we get to see more of the crew attempting to escape from a whole host of face-huggers, another shot from that intense chest-burster sequence teased in the most recent trailer, and more.

Alvarez also notes that the relationship between Rain Carradine (Cailee Spaeny) and her android foster brother, Andy (David Jonsson), is the "heart of the movie."

“When her father was dying, he left Andy to be a kind of caretaker,” Álvarez said of the duo in a recent interview. “But Andy is a bit damaged and he’s an older model. So more than a surrogate father, he becomes a younger brother to her. And that was always the heart of the story: this relationship between the two… and how that relationship unfolds once shit hits the fan.”

“In this one, Rain's brother is a synthetic," Spaeny said in a separate interview. "She loves him like her brother, but there are difficulties growing up with a synthetic, and some of the challenges that she faces during the film are related. That relationship dynamic is really interesting to flip on its head; it was really fun to explore having a synthetic as a family member and the questions it poses. David Jonsson, who plays that character, was so brilliant and really nailed that performance.”

Have a look at the featurette below along with a new poster that was revealed via a VHS clip sent out to press.

"The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/11/2024, 3:41 PM
I'm excited I just hope it's not essentially just a YA Alien remake. I hope the research station where the aliens are makes the film feel different enough from the original, as well as the teenagers' motivations for being there. I'm keeping the faith it was a great trailer.
PaKent
PaKent - 7/11/2024, 3:43 PM
Is this a Star Wars Acolyte spinoff? those actors look like Jedi
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/11/2024, 3:44 PM
@PaKent - this is Jekki's origin story
PaKent
PaKent - 7/11/2024, 3:49 PM
@McMurdo - Lol! it really looks like that
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/11/2024, 3:44 PM
Who is seeing Longlegs tomorrow????


If so, call 1-458-666-4355



You're welcome.
Fares
Fares - 7/11/2024, 3:47 PM
When choosing between "practical heavy" and "CG heavy" filmmaking, I wonder how much it's up to the director. If the director needs a big reputation to be able to convince the studio to go practical, then that sucks. If it's mostly up to the director regardless of their reputation, then a lot of directors need to be stopped from continuing to make CG monstrosities in my personal opinion.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/11/2024, 3:53 PM
@Fares - look at the The Thing prequel. All the alien shots were made practical and it looked incredible (can still find footage on YouTube) but because the director had no power, they redid all the shots with CGI.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/11/2024, 3:52 PM
Can't wait to watch this, but havn't got high hopes.
marvel72
marvel72 - 7/11/2024, 4:00 PM
R.I.P Shelley Duvall

The Shining is my all time favourite horror movie.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/11/2024, 4:12 PM
That dude's thick London accent is distracting as hell, it's amplified because none of the other's sound like that yet they're suppose to have grown up in a colony, do these colonist's have their own little cut off inner faction's?

