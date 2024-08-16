ALIEN: ROMULUS Includes A Controversial ALIEN Resurrection - SPOILERS

Fede Alvarez's Alien: Romulus is now in theaters, and the movie features one particular call-back to Ridley Scott's original Alien that's proved to be highly controversial...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 16, 2024 09:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Alien: Romulus is now in theaters, and while reviews have been very positive for the most part, you may have noticed that quite a few critics mentioned something that didn't work for them (some had no problem spoiling it outright).

Below, we break down what will likely be the most controversial and divisive aspect of the movie.

If you haven't been to see the movie yet, major spoilers follow.

When Rain Carradine and her crew arrive on the derelict space station, they discover that the ship's android is still functional despite clearly being in very bad shape after a Xenomorph attack. They plug him in to discover what happened, and we see that the synthetic (sorry... artificial person) is the same model as Ash from Ridley Scott's original movie.

Yes, the late Ian Holm is resurrected via CGI (AI?), and the results are just as ghastly and unconvincing as they have been pretty much every time any other movie has attempted this. Seriously, it looks like the other characters are standing around chatting to a dummy with a Snapchat filter for a face.

Whichever way you happen to feel about this character's inclusion, the android - who goes by Rook - proves to be an interesting addition to the story, ultimately hacking into Andy's programming and giving him a new prime directive: retrieve the adult Xeno and/or the Prometheus 5 formula, an experimental serum Weyland-Yutani has manufactured to advance human evolution.

This overrides Andy's more compassionate, child-like personality, and he becomes far more cold and ruthless. However, Rook doesn't count on the bond between the android and his human "sister," and things do not go according to the science officer's plan (more on this later).

What did you make of the decision to use Holm's likeness for Rook? Let us know in the comments section down below, and click here to check out our review.

"The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/16/2024, 9:03 AM
This film wasn't great. It somehow makes Covenant and Prometheus feel like far more interesting films than they really are. Romulus has a solid first hour that becomes derivative and honestly boring once they get to the space station because it then becomes a full reboot/remake......a full on Alien remake akin to The Force Awakens. The only good character is Andy....and Rain, although played by a great actor, just felt like discount Ripley unfortunately. She didn't have enough going on in the screenplay emotionally with Andy to really make her stand apart. It's there, but its surface area, shallow...the potential was there but the script never truly develops it far enough to make it stand out. The ending goes full Alien Resurrection and is hilariously dumb. Just a big disappointment.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/16/2024, 9:15 AM
@McMurdo - I'm an outlier in that I adore prometheus and alien resurrection, the latter of which released during my impressionable youth

I was too young or rather, not alive for alien and aliens. So they never resonated with me
Resurrection came out at that ideal age for me just like how phantom menace was for star wars
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 8/16/2024, 9:06 AM
yeah yeah, that was kinda kinda "ehh" from an otherwise really good movie...oh and by the way WHAT IN THE ACTUAL F*CK WAS THAT THING AT THE END? JESUS F. CHRIST.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/16/2024, 9:11 AM
Alien Resurrection?...

User Comment Image
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 8/16/2024, 9:13 AM
Havent read the article/spoiler but just came to say you really DONT need to be posting this article yet. Nor the ones you posted hours ago on the other forums. I get youre excited to have discussions, but the movie is barely even out and even the censored title kinda spoils something I would very much rather see revealed in the theater.

That is all.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/16/2024, 9:20 AM
I saw Alien: Romulus last night. I thought it was Awesome 5 Stars / 5 Stars for me. Now my favorite Alien movie. Will see again this weekend.


User Comment Image

