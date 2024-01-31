AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER - Aang Faces The Fire Nation In Full Trailer For Netflix's Live-Action Series
AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER - Aang Faces The Fire Nation In Full Trailer For Netflix's Live-Action Series
AVATAR 3 And 4 Details Shared By Filmmaker James Cameron; Teases A Big Time Jump In Movie Four
AVATAR 3 And 4 Details Shared By Filmmaker James Cameron; Teases A "Big Time Jump In Movie Four"
VamP5659 - 1/31/2024, 10:07 AM
I can't wait for Avatar X: Blue Family.
Reginator - 1/31/2024, 10:12 AM
@VamP5659 - Avatar XI: The Blue Man Group
VamP5659 - 1/31/2024, 10:14 AM
@Reginator - Avatar XII: I'm Blue, Daba-Dee, Daba-Da.
marvel72 - 1/31/2024, 10:33 AM
@VamP5659 - Avatar Vs Smurfs.
WhatIfRickJames - 1/31/2024, 10:08 AM
Who uses a half decade as a unit of measurement?
MosquitoFarmer - 1/31/2024, 10:25 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - SFFGazette's finest!
PC04 - 1/31/2024, 10:17 AM
When does the Avatar X Godzilla crossover come out?
mountainman - 1/31/2024, 10:18 AM
Avatar - Forrest tribe
Avatar 2 - Ocean tribe
Avatar 3 - Dessert tribe
Avatar 4 - Mountain tribe
Avatar 5 - Space tribe
santoanderson - 1/31/2024, 10:21 AM
I’m assuming we never see human Quaritch again? Lang had definitely aged in the flashback/video recording scenes in Avatar 2. Dude’s gonna be 90 by the time Avatar 5 comes out.
MosquitoFarmer - 1/31/2024, 10:23 AM
I know people are a bit whatever on Avatar, but I have to imagine getting to work with James Cameron is an incredibly rewarding experience. And especially for them on these movies getting to see the final product (compared to what it's like for them on set) has to be mind blowing.
Saga - 1/31/2024, 10:25 AM
I loved part 2, James Cameron is the goat. Part 3 so excited
slickrickdesigns - 1/31/2024, 10:29 AM
I’m only into soulless cgi fest films if we see the Marvel Studios or Star Wars logos as the intro.



Nomis929 - 1/31/2024, 10:31 AM
Never Bet against James Cameron.
marvel72 - 1/31/2024, 10:46 AM
@Nomis929 - Nope, he knows a thing or two about making billion dollar movies.
AmazingFILMporg - 1/31/2024, 10:33 AM
Death, taxes and people looking dumb betting against Cameron are the only things guaranteed in life👮
BritishMonkey - 1/31/2024, 10:53 AM
The first two films were not good. I have no faith in the next lot.
ziexxx - 1/31/2024, 10:57 AM
The CGI is incredible, every detail is mind blowing, the movies look fantastically gorgeous..

Story wise tho ? Pocahontas with giant blue aliens and bland dialogues... but hey, to each its own

