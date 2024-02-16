DUNE: PART TWO Adds Another A-Lister As A Key Character From The Novels - SPOILERS

Though we didn't expect this to be announced before the movie's release, it was probably a little difficult to keep it under wraps when the actor in question showed up to the Dune: Part Two premiere in London last night!

Spoilers from this point on.

Following recent online rumors, Mad Max: Furiosa star Anya Taylor-Joy has been confirmed to appear in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi sequel in a role the trades have decided to keep under wraps.

We won't be giving it away here just in case, but of you've read Frank Herbert's novel, you'll probably have a pretty good idea who she's playing (hint: it's the only major female character that hasn't been cast, and Taylor-Joy dressed like her at the premiere).

Check out some photos of the cast - including Zendaya in an eye-catching Metropolis-inspired outfit - below.

Villeneuve confirmed plans to helm a third movie based on Dune: Messiah late last year.

"[It] is being written right now. The screenplay is almost finished, but it is not finished. It will take a little time. There’s a dream of making a third movie... it would make absolute sense to me.”

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.