DUNE: PART TWO Adds Another A-Lister As A Key Character From The Novels - SPOILERS

You may have seen this already if you've been perusing social media, but we got word that another A-lister has joined the already impressive cast of Dune: Part Two last night during the premiere...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 16, 2024 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Dune
Source: Via SFFGazette

Though we didn't expect this to be announced before the movie's release, it was probably a little difficult to keep it under wraps when the actor in question showed up to the Dune: Part Two premiere in London last night!

Spoilers from this point on.

Following recent online rumors, Mad Max: Furiosa star Anya Taylor-Joy has been confirmed to appear in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi sequel in a role the trades have decided to keep under wraps.

We won't be giving it away here just in case, but of you've read Frank Herbert's novel, you'll probably have a pretty good idea who she's playing (hint: it's the only major female character that hasn't been cast, and Taylor-Joy dressed like her at the premiere).

Check out some photos of the cast - including Zendaya in an eye-catching Metropolis-inspired outfit - below.

Villeneuve confirmed plans to helm a third movie based on Dune: Messiah late last year.

"[It] is being written right now. The screenplay is almost finished, but it is not finished. It will take a little time. There’s a dream of making a third movie... it would make absolute sense to me.”

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune. 

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Izaizaiza - 2/16/2024, 10:26 AM
Just saw the first part. Can't wait for part 2!
McMurdo - 2/16/2024, 10:28 AM
Zendaya looks ridiculous. She also still can't act and will be the weak link of the film but whatever.
DocSpock - 2/16/2024, 10:32 AM

This all has me so jazzed that I am in the process of rereading the first 3 Dune books. About to finish the 2nd one.

My Dad introduced me to these books, and I read the first 2 in the early 70s & all the others as they came out.

The LOTR, Dune, & early Arthur C. Clarke novels were the origins of my love for sci-fi.

Right on Dad!!
HashTagSwagg - 2/16/2024, 10:33 AM
Sucks that it doesn't look like we'll be getting the true Alia, what are they so afraid of?
FlopWatchers5 - 2/16/2024, 10:33 AM
hope this film is a hit.. it’s gonna have to be.. 🤦🏾‍♂️
Forthas - 2/16/2024, 10:37 AM
This movie looks epic. Anya Taylor Joy is a good casting for the character going forward but I will say I am a bit disappointed but I totally understand the creative choice. But I think they could adhere a bit more to the source materials without it being too silly looking.
GhostDog - 2/16/2024, 10:47 AM
Zendaya with her C-3PO lookin ass

Imagine she farts in that thing lmao
Forthas - 2/16/2024, 10:55 AM
@GhostDog - I think they thought of that....
braunermegda - 2/16/2024, 10:54 AM
man i hate rich people so much, they take the "want attention? put a watermelon around your neck" to the next level, for [frick]s sake
AmazingFILMporg - 2/16/2024, 10:59 AM
@braunermegda -


It's not rich people. It's celebs.



Anyone that's in front of the camera is a little psycho. You have to be to want that attention. You know what's worse than actors?


YouTubers. They're the new celebs. Make waaaaaaaaaaaay more money than actors and are complete psychos😬
mountainman - 2/16/2024, 10:59 AM
Damn with ATJ cast in that role, I really hope they continue adapting the next two novels, since those are where that character really shines. I doubt she would sign on just to get the small role that the character has in this one.

I wonder how they would age the actors up in any sequels, since some pretty significant time jumps occur between each novel.
AllsGood - 2/16/2024, 10:59 AM
Scott Mendelson

@ScottMendelson

#DunePartTwo is an audio/visual triumph on par with (relatively speaking) 'John Wick 4' or 'Avatar 2'. Strong performances, some clever action beats but, like DUNE 1, it's a 2.5-hour film that mostly runs out of story at the 90-minute mark and jogs in place Til the Climax.
FlopWatchers5 - 2/16/2024, 11:00 AM
what’s the chances of this doing block buster numbers and opening north of 100 mil? especially for this timeless masterpiece
TheVisionary25 - 2/16/2024, 11:11 AM
From what i know of the book , she could be playing Alia Atreides who is Paul’s sister…

However , she wasn’t born yet in the first one and Part 2 doesn’t seem to have a big enough time slip for her to be an adult already (unless some fantastical stuff happens that I’m unaware of).

Maybe we get her as a cameo in one of Paul’s visions in this with a bigger role in Messiah later down the line?.

Also , I remember Tim Blake Nelson being cast in this also but we haven’t seen anything from his character so maybe he was cut.
TheVisionary25 - 2/16/2024, 11:14 AM
Also , Lea Seydoux…

