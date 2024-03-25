DUNE: PART TWO Continues To Have Strong Legs At The Global Box Office; Closing In On $600M Worldwide

Timothée Chalamet and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's Dune sequel is showing the pandemic praise for Dune is real, with experts predicting a $650-$700 million final tally for the sequel.

News
By MarkJulian - Mar 25, 2024 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Dune
Source: SFFGazette.com

Like Barbie and Oppenheimer, Dune: Part Two is continuing the trend that tremendous box office profits don't solely belong to comic book movies. Film pundits that decry the rise of superhero movies are certainly enjoying the moment, especially as the timing coincides with a couple of misfires from Marvel Studios.

This weekend, the Dune sequel earned an additional $17.6 million domestically and $30.7 million abroad, for a total worldwide weekend gross of $48.3 million.

These are impressive results for a picture in its fourth weekend of distribution, that also competed with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which had its North American debut this past weekend.

This weekend, the sequel will compete with another sci-fi blockbuster, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which opens on March 29.

With such steep competition in the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see if Dune: Part Two can make it to $700M worldwide.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Dune: Part Two's break-even milestone is $500M.

Previously, Villeneuve has stated that the sequel's box office performance will determine if he makes a third installment. However, more recently, Villeneuve has coyly stated that he won't make a third film if it doesn't surpass the second.

However, it would be shocking for Villeneuve not to return for a third film and it's likely he's just exhibiting a bit of showmanship as anticipation now builds for Dune: Messiah.

The film features an exceptional cast with Timothée Chalamet starring as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring, Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Dune: Part Two was released on March 01, 2024. The film was originally set for release on November 3, 2023 but was pushed back due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strike. 

Dune: Part Two Official Synopsis
 Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel. 

DUNE: PART THREE Will Only Happen If Director Denis Villeneuve Can Make It Better Than PART TWO
DUNE: PART THREE Will Only Happen If Director Denis Villeneuve Can Make It "Better Than PART TWO"
In Its Third Weekend Of Release DUNE: PART TWO Adds Another $80M; Closes In On Break-Even Milestone
In Its Third Weekend Of Release DUNE: PART TWO Adds Another $80M; Closes In On Break-Even Milestone
mountainman
mountainman - 3/25/2024, 1:03 PM
Projections I have seen put it finishing between $700-800 million WW. Absolutely a success and the third movie is guaranteed at this point.
grif
grif - 3/25/2024, 1:08 PM
@mountainman - jw syndrome. make good movies. audience grows.

Fares
Fares - 3/25/2024, 1:06 PM
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/25/2024, 1:08 PM
this movie deserves ALL the money it makes. wish it would make 1B. However, Dennis and the fans be like:

User Comment Image

View Recorder