DUNE: PART TWO Is Reportedly Heading For A $65M North American Debut; Advance Sales On Par With OPPENHEIMER

The box office longevity of a relaunched Dune franchise is still uncertain, as Warner Bros. chose to distribute the first film in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously because of the COVID-19 epidemic.



However, when Denis Villeneuve's sequel hits theaters on March 1, 2024, we'll all be able to see if it's the billion-dollar cinematic epic that WB believes it is.

Currently, (per Deadline) Dune: Part Two is tracking for a $65 million debut. The site also notes that advance ticket sales are outpacing Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer at this same juncture.

Advance ticket sales were made accessible to the public on January 26, and with so much time until Dune: Part Two enters theaters, it's crucial to note that the early tracking figure could rise or fall if advance ticket sales begin to stall.



It's also worth noting that advance ticket sales that are outpacing Oppenheimer aren't a guarantee that Dune: Part Two is headed for a $900M+ worldwide gross. The Christopher Nolan-directed epic enjoyed a long run near the top of the box office, thanks in part to its enigmatic paring with Barbie.

Still, Warner Bros.' accountants have to be pleased with what they're seeing so far.

Although there are still several books in Frank Herbert's expansive science fiction story, Dennis Villeneuve has let it be known that he's interested in directing a third installment but then it's likely that he will leave the franchise.

Where do you think Dune: Part Two's opening weekend box office gross will fall? Let us know in the comment section below.

The film features an exceptional cast with Timothée Chalamet starring as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring, Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Dune: Part Two is currently set to be released on March 01, 2024. The film was originally set for release on November 3, 2023 but was pushed back due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strike.

Dune: Part Two Official Synopsis

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel.