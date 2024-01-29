DUNE: PART TWO Stills Feature Zendaya's Chani And Austin Butler's Villainous Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen

New stills have been released (via SFFGazette.com) from Dune: Part Two teasing a battle between Paul Atreides and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Chani, and more.

The movie looks every bit as visually impressive as its predecessor and should be an absolute delight to watch on IMAX screens later this year. The introduction of the deadly Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen is generating a lot of excitement, as is the fact Austin Butler will share the screen with fellow Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet.

Butler recently spoke to Total Film about playing the sequel's villain and how he figured out exactly who the nephew of Stellan Skarsgård's Baron Harkonnen is.

"Denis described him to me as having a psychotic nature, but yet there’s something sort of seductive about him as well. And he’s hungry for power," the actor explains. "I started thinking: 'Well, how did he grow up? What would his voice sound like? How would he breathe? How would he move?' That was the real fun, where you start filling in all those details, and putting meat on the bone."

As for whether he went method similar to his Elvis role, Butler added: "With Feyd, I didn’t think it would be healthy to live in that head-space 24 hours a day. So, I created rituals around it in the hair and make-up chair where I could start shifting my mind over.

"That allowed more freedom to feel that I could go further in the film, because I knew that it wasn’t going to get out of hand. Once you know that, then it’s so much fun, because he’s so different from me," he explains. "There’s a challenge in that, but there’s something liberating about immersing yourself in this other way of being. There were possibilities that don’t exist with other characters that were very fun to explore."

All signs point to this sequel being something special and with filmmaker Denis Villeneuve confirming he has plans for a third movie, Dune: Messiah, we're nowhere near done exploring Arrakis quite yet (rumour has it the project has already been greenlit).

Check out these newly released Dune: Part Two stills, along with a couple of recently revealed magazine covers, in the X posts below.

Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) return in the sequel, which introduces the deadly Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler). Read more at the link and check out the new issue when it hits shelves on Thursday, 1 February >>> https://t.co/PrPuAP44T6 pic.twitter.com/yhEt9NHzKL — Total Film (@totalfilm) January 29, 2024 Exclusive: Head back to Arrakis with Total Film’s brand new cover story on Dune: Part Two!



The subscriber-exclusive cover is in the mail to subs now; the newsstand cover (right) hits shelves on Thursday, 1 February! pic.twitter.com/QwiNUiGOYH — Total Film (@totalfilm) January 26, 2024

The saga continues in award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast.

"Dune: Part Two: will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family," reads the synopsis. "Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

New and returning stars include Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

Dune: Part Two will be released exclusively in theaters on March 1.