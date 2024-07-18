DUNE: PROPHECY Teaser Trailer Reveals More About The Show Ahead Of Now-Confirmed November Premiere

DUNE: PROPHECY Teaser Trailer Reveals More About The Show Ahead Of Now-Confirmed November Premiere

HBO has released a second trailer for Dune: Prophecy which sheds more light on what's to come in the female-led prequel. We can also confirm that the series will premiere this November! Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 18, 2024 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Dune
Source: SFFGazette.com

HBO has just dropped the second teaser trailer for Dune: Prophecy (via SFFGazette.com), the upcoming small screen prequel which we believe is meant to be a standalone story unconnected to Denis Villeneuve's movies. 

It's also been confirmed today that the show will premiere this November, so we're now just waiting for an exact date. 

While not quite as visually stunning as those big screen adaptations, the show does have the same look and feel even if it's hard to shake the feeling it might end up being "Dune on a budget." Still, we're intrigued by what we see here and, for fans of Frank Herbert and the Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, this story being told on screen is long-overdue. 

Dune: Prophecy - which will now air on HBO rather than being a Max-exclusive - has had a rocky road to our screens with a title change, recastings, and shakeups behind the scenes. 

Johan Renck (Spaceman) was working on it for a time and revealed back in March that it isn't intended to be part of Villeneuve's Dune trilogy. 

"For me, it was like, 'Yeah, okay, if they’re doing a TV series, that would be interesting to see' because what they said earlier on was like, 'This doesn’t have to have anything to do with the movies, the [Denis] Villeneuve movies, this is its own animal, and we can do whatever we want with it,' so that’s where it started."

"But as you said, there was a lot of stuff that was going on, but no one can be held responsible, or showrunners that got exchanged, and the original idea of the story completely changed course also because it used to be called, 'Dune: Sisterhood,' and then it changed names and became a completely different thing," the Swedish filmmaker concluded.

You can watch the new trailer for Dune: Prophecy in the players below.

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

The series is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. 

The cast of Dune: Prophecy includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive produced and directed multiple episodes, including the first.

Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts executive produce with New York Times bestselling author Brian Herbert, along with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer.

The series is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television with Legendary also producing the film franchise that has released two installments to critical acclaim, the first of which garnered six Academy Awards.

As noted, Dune: Prophecy premieres on HBO and Max this November.

GODZILLA x KONG 3 & Untitled Denis Villeneuve Event Film (DUNE 3?!) Land Release Dates
Related:

GODZILLA x KONG 3 & Untitled Denis Villeneuve Event Film (DUNE 3?!) Land Release Dates
DUNE: PROPHECY Teaser Trailer Takes Us To 10,000 Years Before The Ascension Of Paul Atreides
Recommended For You:

DUNE: PROPHECY Teaser Trailer Takes Us To 10,000 Years Before The Ascension Of Paul Atreides
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/18/2024, 1:06 PM
i'm excited for this. Anything Dune related and im in. Plus, Max/HBO, wtf you call it... is Known for high quality shows. Can't wait!
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/18/2024, 1:16 PM
@MotherGooseUPus -
Love me some Mark Strong too. Looking forward to more Dune content.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 7/18/2024, 1:52 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Negative. HBO was known for high quality content, then they shifted from quality to quantity with the shuffle from AT&t to Discovery. As of late, HBO the brand seems to have refocused on quality over quantity allowing Max to focus on quantity. All the while all the Discovery channel reality shows only bloat a catalog that was once nearly full of A+ content.

That said, having the show “which will now air on HBO rather than being a Max-exclusive” makes no sense. The banner under which it’s presented won’t change that HBO and Max are the same platform.

I miss the days when if it was on HBO you knew it was gold. HBO was synonymous with quality, now it’s hit or miss.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/18/2024, 1:16 PM
Now that Disney has destroyed Star Wars

Anything Dune I get hyped for

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2024, 1:21 PM
Looks like it could be good imo so intrigued as of now!!.

It’s dissapointing that this apparently is not connected to the Villenueve films though I feel like it could fit into that more or less…

it being set 10’000 years before them gives them some leeway atleast into the different look to an extent aswell as a certain freedom to tell the story they want to tell as long as the destination remains the same which is Dune:Part 1.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 7/18/2024, 1:43 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I mean it's just adding more history to the world of dune so yeah it's not connected but probably because of the massive time gap like you said. I just hope it builds on the creation of the prophecy and the bene gesserit's control over the empire from the shadows. It just looks fun.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2024, 1:54 PM
@Antitrollpatrol - that is true

I guess I mean I hope it’s moreso in the same continuity then a seperate one even if we obviously won’t see characters from that

I hope for those too!!.
rebellion
rebellion - 7/18/2024, 1:27 PM
looks much, much stronger than the first teaser. i hope the writing is strong. the fact that its not directly adapting brian herberts 'work' only serves as a plus.
dracula
dracula - 7/18/2024, 1:30 PM
if they use shows to tackle the backstory from the Brian Hubert and Kevin J Anderson books, would make adapting Hunters Of Dune and Sandworms of Dune if they manage to get that far
mountainman
mountainman - 7/18/2024, 2:06 PM
@dracula - I still need to read those last two Frank Herbert books, but man do I hope they adapt the main series at least through God Emperor. I know it’s weird, but I freaking love that book!
dracula
dracula - 7/18/2024, 1:31 PM
They ditched the sisterhood title

wonder if they will adapt the Great Schools of Dune trilogy into this, maybe 3 seasons
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 7/18/2024, 2:12 PM
This looks great. Production values are sky high for a show. Travis Fimmel looks so different in this.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder