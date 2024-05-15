DUNE: PROPHECY Teaser Trailer Takes Us To 10,000 Years Before The Ascension Of Paul Atreides

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content shared the first trailer for Dune: Prophecy during today's Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation.

Despite being very much in line with what we've seen from Dune in theaters (albeit with perhaps a few more splashes of colour), the pressure is on this series to live up to Denis Villeneuve's critically acclaimed movies. This teaser doesn't reveal much, but so far, so good based on what we're seeing.

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

The series is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

The cast of Dune: Prophecy includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive produced and directed multiple episodes, including the first.

Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts executive produce with New York Times bestselling author Brian Herbert, along with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer.

The series is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television with Legendary also producing the film franchise that has released two installments to critical acclaim, the first of which garnered six Academy Awards.

Dune: Part One exceeded expectations in theaters when it opened during the pandemic but also drew big streaming numbers on what was then HBO Max. That's a big part of why this series is being made and its possible success can surely only bring us closer to Dune: Messiah eventually becoming a reality.

A premiere date hasn't been set, though we can now confirm Dune: Prophecy will arrive on Max this fall.