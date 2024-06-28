GODZILLA x KONG 3 & Untitled Denis Villeneuve Event Film (DUNE 3?!) Land Release Dates

Warner Bros. and Legendary have set release dates for a pair of major upcoming releases, and untitled Denis Villeneuve event film and next Godzilla x Kong installment in the MonsterVerse saga.

By RohanPatel - Jun 28, 2024 06:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Dune

To close out the week, Warner Bros. and Legendary have dated a pair of upcoming releases: an untitled Denis Villeneuve Event Film and the next installment in the MonsterVerse series, a.k.a. Godzilla x Kong 3

First up, the untitled Denis Villeneuve Event Film has been dated for December 18, 2026.

While it was previously believed that Villeneuve had been developing a drama film based on the nonfiction book Nuclear War: A Scenario for Legendary, both The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline believe that he's shifted gears back to the sandy dunes of Arrakis and that the December date is actually reserved for Dune: Part Three (rumored title Dune: Messiah), which will be his next film.

However, before they can formally announce the film and its now-booked release date, Villeneuve will have to lock the script, which, as far as we know, is close to finished as he recently provided composer Hans Zimmer with a copy to work with. After that the studio will have to secure dates for the film's exceedingly busy cast, including stars Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name; Little Women), Zendaya (Euphoria; Spider-Man: No Way Home), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible - Fallout; The Greatest Showman), Florence Pugh (Little Women; Midsommar), and Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame; Sicario).

Then, the studios dated Godzilla & Kong 3, the next chapter in the ongoing MonsterVerse saga, for March 26, 2027. 

Further details are currently unavailable, but Grant Sputore (I Am Mother; Castaway) is taking over directing duties, utilizing a screenplay from David Callaham (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), who previously contributed to Godzilla (2014).

Both Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire were massive successes for Warner Bros. and Legendary this year, with the two currently being the second- and third-highest grossing films of the year globally. Dune 2 grossed over $711.8 million worldwide on its estimated $190 million production budget, while Godzilla x Kong raked in $569.9 million worldwide on its $150 million production budget. 

Looking ahead, Dune 3 is tentatively slated to open against Disney/Lucasfilm's Star Wars: New Jedi Order in 2026, which will reportedly return Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker and launch a new era of films in a galaxy far, far away. We don't anticipated this clash happening, so it seems like one of the two will ultimately move, but it remains to be seen which one will jump ship first.

As for Godzilla & Kong 3, there's no immediate competition, but Marvel Studios' highly anticipated Avengers: Secret Wars will open a few weeks later on May 7. 

WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 6/28/2024, 6:33 PM
When Dune Messiah

destroys the Star Wars Wars Rey movie at the box office

will Kathleen Kennedy finally get fired?

we can only hope
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 6/28/2024, 6:42 PM
@WakandaTech - no. Disney and KK will double down harder
User Comment Image
grif
grif - 6/28/2024, 6:49 PM
@WakandaTech - way to late for her to be fired for it to mean anything.

she got away with it. its over.
The1st
The1st - 6/28/2024, 6:52 PM
@DudeGuy - Dude was given so very little to work with. He feels like a...stranger to me at times.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/28/2024, 7:13 PM
@WakandaTech - One of them will move
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/28/2024, 6:48 PM
If it only it were another Blade Runner. 2049 was awesome.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/28/2024, 6:52 PM

Dune 1 was good, & Dune 2 was outstanding.

Godzilla X Kong movies are profitable ridiculous fun.

The last Star Wars trilogy was soulless and horrible. What else needs to be said?

Bring on Dune Messiah & Kong/Godzilla. The Dune movies & monster movies are just big loud spectacle fun at the theater. I've got my tequila, beef jerky, & peanut butter cookies all ready to sneak in.
Origame
Origame - 6/28/2024, 6:59 PM
Can they do something to keep Kong and godzilla separate? The first movie set things up so godzilla stayed on the surface and Kong lived in hollow earth. But then new empire gave us a fine Kong 2 plot but had to waste a good chunk of the runtime getting godzilla involved, and now godzilla feels like a bit player in the franchise he started.
dracula
dracula - 6/28/2024, 7:00 PM
Doubt its Messiah

Didnt Villeneuve say he wanted to do something else first and give Timothy time to loom a little older
rychlec
rychlec - 6/28/2024, 7:16 PM
The GODZILLAssaince continues!
mountainman
mountainman - 6/28/2024, 7:49 PM
Dune: Messiah has the potential to be the best in the trilogy if they have the balls to embrace the anti-imperialism message of the book.

I really hope they can get a director who can embrace the weird, like Robert Eggers, to continue after this up through God Emperor.

