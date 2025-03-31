Edgar Wright Reveals That His Remake Of THE RUNNING MAN Has Wrapped Filming (Possible Spoilers)

Edgar Wright's The Running Man remake, a project he first mentioned on Twitter nearly eight years ago, has finished filming in the UK, with star Glen Powell ctaking to social media to confirm the wrap of principal photography, which started November 4, 2024.

Powell shared the news via his official Instagram account.

Edgar Wright’s ‘THE RUNNING MAN’ has wrapped filming.



Starring Glen Powell, Colman Domingo, Josh Brolin, Katy O’Brian, Lee Pace, Jayme Lawson, William H. Macy, and Michael Cera. pic.twitter.com/BvvZLsLgv2 — One Take @ CinemaCon 🎬 (@OneTakeNews) March 28, 2025

Taking to Instagram, Powell wrote, "That’s a picture wrap on ‘The Running Man’. All my love and appreciation goes out to our incredible cast and crew who have worked tirelessly on it. Can’t wait for the rest of y’all to see what we’ve been shooting…. Much more coming soon!"

Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in the 1987 film, a loose adaptation of Stephen King's novel. The film depicted a dystopian reality show where Schwarzenegger's Ben Richards battles deadly hunters.

Schwarzenegger's Ben Richards was a muscular, former police captain compelled to participate in dangerous games after being wrongly convicted of a crime he did not commit.

Edgar Wright and Glen Powell's upcoming remake is said to promise a more faithful adaptation, portraying Richards as the book's everyman protagonist.

Yet, it should be noted that in the behind-the-scenes photo above, the marker reveals a line that reads "Richard Lives!" which is a sharp departure from the source material.

In addition to Powell, the remake also stars Colman Domingo (If Beale Street Could Talk), Michael Cera, (Scot Pilgrim vs the World), Josh Brolin (Dune: Part Two, Avengers: Infinity War), Emilia Jones (Locke & Key), Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire, Foundation), William H. Macy (Shameless))and Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding).

Brolin is set to play a producer of the show, with Domingo playing the show's host, and Pace playing one of the fiendish hunters tasked with hunting down the game's contestants.

Cera is reportedly playing a rebel that's out to overthrow the government and finds himself assisting Powell's lead character.

Katy O'Brian, Daniel Ezra, and Karl Glusman are also set to appear in supporting roles.

Michael Bacall (Scot Pilgrim vs The Wold, 22 Jump Street) co-wrote the film, alongside Wright.

The Running Man is scheduled to be theatrically released on November 7, 2025.

