Edgar Wright Reveals That His Remake Of THE RUNNING MAN Has Wrapped Filming (Possible Spoilers)

Filming on Edgar Wright and Glen Powell's Running Man remake has concluded, as revealed by a new, potentially spoiler-filled, behind-the-scenes image.

News
By MarkJulian - Mar 31, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

Edgar Wright's The Running Man remake, a project he first mentioned on Twitter nearly eight years ago, has finished filming in the UK, with star Glen Powell ctaking to social media to confirm the wrap of principal photography, which started November 4, 2024.

Powell shared the news via his official Instagram account.

Taking to Instagram, Powell wrote, "That’s a picture wrap on ‘The Running Man’. All my love and appreciation goes out to our incredible cast and crew who have worked tirelessly on it. Can’t wait for the rest of y’all to see what we’ve been shooting…. Much more coming soon!"

Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in the 1987 film, a loose adaptation of Stephen King's novel. The film depicted a dystopian reality show where Schwarzenegger's Ben Richards battles deadly hunters.

Schwarzenegger's Ben Richards was a muscular, former police captain compelled to participate in dangerous games after being wrongly convicted of a crime he did not commit.

Edgar Wright and Glen Powell's upcoming remake is said to promise a more faithful adaptation, portraying Richards as the book's everyman protagonist.

Yet, it should be noted that in the behind-the-scenes photo above, the marker reveals a line that reads "Richard Lives!" which is a sharp departure from the source material.

In addition to Powell, the remake also stars Colman Domingo (If Beale Street Could Talk), Michael Cera, (Scot Pilgrim vs the World), Josh Brolin (Dune: Part Two, Avengers: Infinity War), Emilia Jones (Locke & Key), Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire, Foundation), William H. Macy (Shameless))and Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding).

Brolin is set to play a producer of the show, with Domingo playing the show's host, and Pace playing one of the fiendish hunters tasked with hunting down the game's contestants. 

Cera is reportedly playing a rebel that's out to overthrow the government and finds himself assisting Powell's lead character.

Katy O'Brian, Daniel Ezra, and Karl Glusman are also set to appear in supporting roles.

Michael Bacall (Scot Pilgrim vs The Wold, 22 Jump Street) co-wrote the film, alongside Wright. 

The Running Man  is scheduled to be theatrically released on November 7, 2025.

Are you excited for Wright and Columbia Picture's upcoming remake of the classic, '80s action sci-fi film? Let us know in the comment section below.

JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/31/2025, 11:37 AM
This is my most anticipated movie of the year. I've read the book multiple times and Edgar Wright is great so I have super high hopes
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/31/2025, 11:42 AM
@JacobsLadder - Edgar Wright just makes good movies. Baby Driver was fantastic.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/31/2025, 11:47 AM
@McMurdo - it's one of my son's favorite movies. Can't wait to go see this with him. I bought him the book last year. hopefully he reads it before November.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/31/2025, 11:53 AM
Cool , looking forward to this film!!.

It will be interesting see how similar and/or different this is from the book & the Arnold film which itself was a loose adaptation of the former.

It’s been fun to see Wright experiment and stretch his legs in various genres such as Baby Driver or Last Night in Soho so it’ll be nice to see him helm an apparently intense action thriller like this.

Hell of a cast aswell!!.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/31/2025, 11:57 AM
I will watch anything Edgar Wright directs. Baby Driver is one of my favorite movies and I love how well he integrated the music into the scenes.

User Comment Image

Still bummed we didn't get to see his vision for Ant-Man
MR
MR - 3/31/2025, 12:00 PM
Uh that banner drawing of Glen Powell is Jim Aparo’s Aquaman through and through. I hope James Gunn is paying attention.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 3/31/2025, 12:04 PM
@MR -

Thought the same thing
MuadDib
MuadDib - 3/31/2025, 12:30 PM
@MR - Came to say something similar. That picture screams classic Aquaman.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 3/31/2025, 12:07 PM
It's a damn shame how a franchise has to tank before good creators are given free reign to bring it back to life.

Here's hoping 2026 will not look like 1996 for MARVEL.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/31/2025, 12:10 PM
I’ll give anything Edgar Write makes a chance. Hopefully this keeps to his style of film.
BlackSpiderman
BlackSpiderman - 3/31/2025, 12:17 PM
I hope Simon Pegg and/or Nick Frost appear somewhere in the film. My own little easter egg lol.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/31/2025, 12:31 PM
Pretty good cast, I'm looking forward to it.
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/31/2025, 12:35 PM
Hate to say not all movies need be remade this could be one of them see movie and trailer decide for certain
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/31/2025, 12:37 PM
if its anything like this, im in:

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

I kid, i kid. Big fan of Wright's movies so im sure this will be good. this will be one i see in theaters

