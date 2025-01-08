HERETIC Star Sophie Thatcher's Sexbot Goes On A Killing Spree In New Trailer For COMPANION

HERETIC Star Sophie Thatcher's Sexbot Goes On A Killing Spree In New Trailer For COMPANION

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for Companion, an intense new sci-fi thriller featuring Sophie Thatcher's "sexbot" setting out to take revenge on her abusive owner/boyfriend. Check it out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 08, 2025 04:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

Tickets have finally gone on sale for Companion and we now have a new trailer and poster for a movie cleverly billed as being, "From the studio that brought you The Notebook, and the creators of Barbarian."

This is very much a new kind of love story with an added dose of sci-fi and horror as Sophie Thatcher's "sexbot" goes on a killing spree after reaching the end of her tether with her abusive owner, played by Jack Quaid. 

Written and directed by Drew Hancock (My Dead Ex, Suburgatory), Companion stars Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets, The Boogeyman), Jack Quaid (The Boys, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Lukas Gage (Smile 2, Dead Boy Detectives), Megan Suri (Never Have I Ever, It Lives Inside), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows, Blue Beetle) and Rupert Friend (High Desert, Asteroid City).

Companion is produced by the filmmakers behind Barbarian: Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, Zach Cregger and Roy Lee. The executive producers are Tracy Rosenblum and Jamie Buckner.

The cinematographer is Eli Born (The Boogeyman, Hellraiser). The production designer is Scott Kuzio (Dumb Money, the Fear Street trilogy). The editors are Brett W. Bachman (The Fall of the House of Usher, Pig) and Josh Ethier (Don’t Move, Orphan: First Kill). The costume designer is Vanessa Porter (The Toxic Avenger, Archive 81). The composer is Hrishikesh Hirway (Song Exploder, Everything Sucks!). The music supervisor is Rob Lowry (Do Revenge, Miracle Workers). The casting is by Nancy Nayor (Saw X, Barbarian).

So, an impressive team behind and in front of the camera. Companion has definitely piqued our interest and it looks like an absolute blast. The movie has been shrouded in secrecy until now and even this latest sneak peek is careful about how much it gives away.

"I remember them pitching a Britney Spears girl-next-door type," Thatcher recently said of her role in the movie. "That’s not what I’m gonna bring to the table. I used all these ’60s, French New Wave references. I also sent Drew Hancock, the director, a playlist that ended up kind of shifting."

"We talked about movie scores, and I brought up Rosemary’s Baby and the Cannibal Holocaust soundtrack. The composer for Companion, who’s amazing, took from those two references," she continued. "The song that I’m humming in it is very Rosemary’s Baby, and I loved that."

Companion arrives in theaters on January 31. 

SEVERANCE Season 2 Reviews Say Show's Return Was Worth The Wait; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed
Related:

SEVERANCE Season 2 Reviews Say Show's Return Was Worth The Wait; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed
EARTH ABIDES Star Aaron Tveit On Charlie's Devastating Arrival & Facing Off With Alexander Ludwig (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

EARTH ABIDES Star Aaron Tveit On Charlie's Devastating Arrival & Facing Off With Alexander Ludwig (Exclusive)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/8/2025, 4:21 PM
Is this the prequel to Champions?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/8/2025, 4:35 PM
@HashTagSwagg - That project really lives rent free in your heads lol.
thebamf
thebamf - 1/8/2025, 4:25 PM
Awe Hughie, what have you become?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/8/2025, 4:28 PM
so is this like a remake of last years Subservience?
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 1/8/2025, 4:28 PM
I have zero intention of seeing this but, that very last scene with Harvey Guillén was freakin' hilarious! 😆
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/8/2025, 4:29 PM

This is why I have always been VERY nice to my wife.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/8/2025, 4:36 PM
M3gan vs. Sexbot let's go!
MasterMix
MasterMix - 1/8/2025, 4:41 PM
Why give that away? The teaser did such a good job of being vague, yet sinister.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/8/2025, 4:45 PM
Looks like a solid dark comedy.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/8/2025, 4:48 PM
Why spoil that reveal?
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/8/2025, 4:52 PM
Looks pretty good! And funny... I will definitely be checking it out
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/8/2025, 4:55 PM
This is, what, the third sex robot movie in as many years? We are truly living in a golden era of cinema.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 4:58 PM
@Clintthahamster - we live in a truly horny age ad I wouldn’t have it any other way
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 5:11 PM
User Comment Image

It’s got a nice cast and especially good to have Jack Quaid in a more negative/antagonistic role it seems…

Anyway , I’ll check it out!!.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/8/2025, 5:26 PM
Looks way better than the premise lead me to believe it would. Concept sounded so stupid, but the trailer was a lot of fun. I also found Sophie Thatcher incredibly appealing in Heretic, so I am looking forward to seeing her in this.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 1/8/2025, 5:32 PM
So many sites had the decency to make articles advising not watching this trailer because it gives too much away/shows unknown twists - of course this site just puts the main twist in the headline
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 1/8/2025, 5:37 PM
Dead ass....I have never seen a movie put out two very distinctly different trailers in my life. Thought this was an entirely different movie. Lol
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 1/8/2025, 5:42 PM
Looks good.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder