HERETIC Star Sophie Thatcher's Sexbot Goes On A Killing Spree In New Trailer For COMPANION

Tickets have finally gone on sale for Companion and we now have a new trailer and poster for a movie cleverly billed as being, "From the studio that brought you The Notebook, and the creators of Barbarian."

This is very much a new kind of love story with an added dose of sci-fi and horror as Sophie Thatcher's "sexbot" goes on a killing spree after reaching the end of her tether with her abusive owner, played by Jack Quaid.

Written and directed by Drew Hancock (My Dead Ex, Suburgatory), Companion stars Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets, The Boogeyman), Jack Quaid (The Boys, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Lukas Gage (Smile 2, Dead Boy Detectives), Megan Suri (Never Have I Ever, It Lives Inside), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows, Blue Beetle) and Rupert Friend (High Desert, Asteroid City).

Companion is produced by the filmmakers behind Barbarian: Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, Zach Cregger and Roy Lee. The executive producers are Tracy Rosenblum and Jamie Buckner.

The cinematographer is Eli Born (The Boogeyman, Hellraiser). The production designer is Scott Kuzio (Dumb Money, the Fear Street trilogy). The editors are Brett W. Bachman (The Fall of the House of Usher, Pig) and Josh Ethier (Don’t Move, Orphan: First Kill). The costume designer is Vanessa Porter (The Toxic Avenger, Archive 81). The composer is Hrishikesh Hirway (Song Exploder, Everything Sucks!). The music supervisor is Rob Lowry (Do Revenge, Miracle Workers). The casting is by Nancy Nayor (Saw X, Barbarian).

So, an impressive team behind and in front of the camera. Companion has definitely piqued our interest and it looks like an absolute blast. The movie has been shrouded in secrecy until now and even this latest sneak peek is careful about how much it gives away.

"I remember them pitching a Britney Spears girl-next-door type," Thatcher recently said of her role in the movie. "That’s not what I’m gonna bring to the table. I used all these ’60s, French New Wave references. I also sent Drew Hancock, the director, a playlist that ended up kind of shifting."

"We talked about movie scores, and I brought up Rosemary’s Baby and the Cannibal Holocaust soundtrack. The composer for Companion, who’s amazing, took from those two references," she continued. "The song that I’m humming in it is very Rosemary’s Baby, and I loved that."

Companion arrives in theaters on January 31.