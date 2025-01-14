JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Leaked Toy Designs Reveal Some Of The Movie's New Dinosaurs

Some leaked toy designs for Universal's Jurassic World Rebirth have found their way online, and they confirm that at least one previously rumored dinosaur will appear...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 14, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Jurassic Park
Source: Via SFF Gazette

We've previously heard about three brand-new dinosaurs (well, one dino and two prehistoric creatures) that are reportedly set to appear in Jurassic World Rebirth - Mosasaurus, Titanosaurus and Quetzalcoatlus - and one of them has now been confirmed along with two other beasts via some leaked promo art.

Based on this toy artwork, Titanosaurus will debut in the movie, along with Maiasaura and a new take on the Spinosaurus.

A Spinosaurus previously appeared in Jurassic Park III, but this version is believed to look a lot more like the actual dinosaur that existed back in the Cretaceous period.

We're still waiting on a first trailer for Rebirth, but some supposed plot leaks have been doing the rounds online. None of them sound particularly convincing, but Fangoria has shared an interesting report about the movie's rating.

Apparently, the next JW movie will be PG-13, but is expected to push the "brutal violence" to levels we haven't seen in any of the previous films.

Check out the art at the links below, along with an impressive fan-made poster.

According to the official synopsis, Scarlett Johansson will play covert operations expert Zora Bennett, who "attempts to secure the genetic material from the dinosaurs but ends up stranded with a civilian family on an island that holds a secret being kept from humanity for decades."

We don't have many details on Bailey's character, but he is believed to be playing a palaeontologist (no big surprise there).

The rest of the synopsis reads:

"The film will be set five years following the events of Jurassic World Dominion, when the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

These additional details tie-in with a previously leaked (but reportedly official) breakdown, which described Rebirth as “a completely fresh take, launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island.”

Have another look at the recently-released images below.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Godzilla director Gareth Edwards is set to helm the film, with Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley on board as producers. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise and David Iacono are also set to star.

This marks a return to franchise filmmaking for Johansson, who was a fixture of Marvel Studios' MCU for many years prior to Natasha Romanoff's demise in Avengers: Endgame (she did return for a Black Widow prequel movie).

David Leitch was in talks to direct in early February, before parting ways with the film just a few days later. Apparently, "it became clear to Leitch that his creative input would be minimal due to the project’s fast-tracked status and how the producers wanted to wield a stronger hand after the experiences of Jurassic World: Dominion."

We're just now getting Spinosaurus again, WHAT TOOK YOU SO LONG
@bobevanz - Jurassic park 3 had the same effect on people as Terminator 3 were is was mostly hated until years later after they saw the decline in quality with every sequel that followed and people realised just how bad things can actually get, eventually they started to appreciate the 3rd film's stronger aspects instead of shitting over the whole picture.
User Comment Image
@HashTagSwagg - T-rex would wreck the Spinosaurus though.
@HashTagSwagg - The Jurassic World trilogy followed the new Star Wars trilogy beat for beat with releases. A good starting film that introduced new, likeable characters and new plot points to follow in future films. The second, a jumbled mess with more damning than redeemable qualities that jaded a lot of fans. Then the third, a safer, albeit generic story that was hyped by the return of legacy characters that hadn't been seen in the previous films to try and get the fandom interested again.
what about the Pervatasaurus?
User Comment Image
this is the movie we dont need.
Idk how people can watch Jurassic Park movies. Only the first one is good.
@KurtCrawler - The Lost World is okay/decent... and then yeah, I agree. The JW movies are all tripe.
@MarkCassidy - okay is a stretch but i can agree with you. I can't stand any of the others though, and I've sat through each one lol
How are they still going with this series? Also, how is Scarlett Johansson in it?!
So, is “extreme closeup of frightened eyes” the new Hollywood poster trend? 😏

In both cases, these posters don’t fit. Without the film’s logo, I would have no idea this image is from a Jurassic Park movie; same as the Wolfman poster. Both seem like generic cheap horror adverts.
Hopefully the film is a return to the more scary and tense aspects of the first 2 and arguably the third compared to what came after. The JURASSIC WORLD films have just been so bland.

