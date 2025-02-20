JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Promo Art Highlights Some Of JURASSIC PARK's Rejected Dinosaurs

Ahead of this month's Super Bowl, Universal Pictures debuted the first Jurassic World Rebirth trailer. Helmed by Godzilla's Gareth Edwards from a script by franchise veteran David Koepp, all signs point to it being an exciting fresh start for one of Hollywood's most successful film series.

With the action set to play out on an island filled with Jurassic Park's rejects, we're expecting to see a lot of weird and wild dinosaurs who haven't graced the screen until now.

While we wait and see what those surprises are, newly released promo art offers a closer look at the Velociraptor, Spinosaurus, and T-Rex. The Velociraptor, in particular, looks a little different and may be from another genetic strain. Either way, it's still mighty fearsome and sure to cause our heroes some problems.

For the time being, Jurassic World Rebirth is keeping its terrifying D-Rex "hybrid" dinosaur largely under wraps (Edwards has cited Xenomorphs and Star Wars' Rancors as a key source of inspiration). We're bound to see it in toy form or as promo art before long, though.

Check out this new Jurassic World Rebirth promo art in the X posts below (via SFFGazette.com).

New look at the T. rex and Spinosaurus in Jurassic World Rebirth, via official party balloons from Anagram! pic.twitter.com/1mbGYGQ36o — Chris Pugh (@ChrisLikesDinos) February 19, 2025 There it is folks!!! The Jurassic World Rebirth Velociraptor! And my my my it looks FANTASTIC!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/e4Q1DzJOpJ — Jurassic Addict Final Mix (@JurassicAddict) February 19, 2025

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Academy Award nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) as Zora Bennett, Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an extraction team race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind.

Ali (Moonlight) is Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s most trusted team member; Bailey (Wicked) plays palaeontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The supporting cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs’ crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2.