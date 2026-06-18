Klara And The Sun First Look: Jenna Ortega Is A Solar-Powered Android In Taika Waititi's Sci-Fi Adaptation

Klara And The Sun First Look: Jenna Ortega Is A Solar-Powered Android In Taika Waititi's Sci-Fi Adaptation

Following the trailer debut at CinemaCon back in April, we have a first look at Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams in Taika Waititi's adaptation of Klara and the Sun...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 18, 2026 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Vanity Fair has unveiled a first look at Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi's upcoming adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s best-selling sci-fi novel, Klara and the Sun

The stills feature Wednesday star Jenna Ortega as the eponymous solar-powered Android, Mia Tharia (September Says) as the seriously ill teenager Klara is assigned to tutor, Josie, and Amy Adams (Man of Steel) as her mother, Chrissie.

The story takes place in a dystopian future in which some children are genetically engineered ("lifted") for enhanced academic ability. As schooling is provided entirely at home by on-screen tutors, opportunities for socialization are limited, and parents who can afford it often buy their children Androids as companions.

The book is narrated by one such Artificial Friend (AF) called Klara.

"From the window of the store in which she is for sale, Klara learns about the world outside and watches the Sun, which she always refers to as "he" and treats as a living entity. Klara is chosen by 14-year-old Josie, who lives with her mother in a remote region of prairie. Soon after joining them, Klara learns that the lifting process carries some risk: Josie's older sister Sal had earlier died, and Josie herself is gravely ill."

The project was developed at 3000 Films, with Dahvi Waller penning the original draft of the screenplay. David Heyman produced for Heyday Films, with Garrett Basch and Waititi also on board as producers. Heyday’s Jeffrey Clifford and Rosie Alison brought the project to Heyday.

“She’s incredibly advanced and intelligent and mature and quite intimidating when you talk to her,” Waititi says of his decision to cast Ortega. “She had sort of made me feel uncomfortable and a little bit out of my depth, and I thought, Oh, that’s a good challenge”

The first trailer for Klara and the Sun debuted during CinemaCon in April, but has yet to be released online. 

“This is a hopeful story about friendship and connection at a time when technology makes us feel so alone,” TriStar Pictures president Nicole Brown told attendees at the time.

Have any of you read the book? Check out the full interview and the images at the link below, and let us know in the comments.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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grif
grif - 6/18/2026, 2:02 PM
i see Taika Waititi

and im gone
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/18/2026, 2:08 PM
@grif - And yet this still won't get done. Cuz reasons.

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Also, I here ya, but would you leave if he invited you to one of his..."casual get togethers w/friends"?

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NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/18/2026, 2:04 PM
Hopefully Taika has found his groove back and this turns out as good and poignant as Jojo Rabbit was. That was an incredible and well-told story.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/18/2026, 2:11 PM
@NinnesMBC - I kid, but ditto for me too ultimately. We all win that way. I think he maybe took away the wrong things regarding the fandom and or the GA with whatever Thor 4 was.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2026, 2:15 PM
@NinnesMBC - even as someone who liked Love & Thunder (though fully realizes how flawed and inferior it is to Ragnarok) , I agree…

Jojo Rabbit was so good and if this is anywhere close to that then that’ll be great.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/18/2026, 2:17 PM
@TheRevelation - That's possible. I think he tried to do the same things he did in Ragnarok and half of them didn't work and the ending for Jane felt like her potential was halted when more could've been done but I did like how he did Gorr. Hopefully he's learned a tiny bit more restraint in his comedic timing.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/18/2026, 2:43 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I just think Taika needs to learn that some stuff can be very funny and works like making Stormbreaker jealous of Thor looking at the reassembled Mjolnir and others like Thor making fun about Sif's severed arm making it to Valhalla first than her is not so hilarious as it might've sound in his head.

Jojo Rabbit was so good it made me legitimately root for it to win Best Picture back then. The movie had the perfect balance of everything. You laughed when it was funny and you gasped when something really bad happened. And all the performers there were great, even Taika as the cartonnish but still evil Hitler that he was parodying. That's the level he should always deliver.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2026, 2:14 PM
Ah yes , Taika Watiti aka everybody’s favorite director on here lol…

Kidding aside , I personally still like him (for the most part) and think this could be right in his wheelhouse in terms of being a heartfelt film but we’ll see.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/18/2026, 2:22 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Accurate. He's, imo a good director...but, depending on the genre and IP, the fanbase can be ruthless at times. I don't know if it's him as much as the studios honestly. You gotta know when to reign someone in creatively, and when not to.

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