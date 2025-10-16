PREDATOR: BADLANDS - Predator Becomes Prey In Action-Packed First Clip

20th Century Studios (via IGN) has released the first clip from Predator: Badlands, director Dan Trachtenberg's follow-up to the critically-acclaimed Prey.

In the action-packed preview, we see the movie's Yautja protagonist, Dek, fighting off an attack from some relentlessly vicious plant-like creatures.

While speaking to IGN, Trachtenberg outlined some of the advanced weaponry Dek will utilize in the movie.

“He starts out with a number of really cool gadgets. I’ve always felt like there’s a link between the Predator franchise and James Bond. Part of what we enjoy about going to see it is like, what kind of gizmos does he have? And I’ve been stuck in the past with my entries into the franchise, with Prey set in the 1700s and Killer of Killers set in multiple different decades. But all in the past, so I’ve always had to think, what would his weaponry be if it was a little bit more pre what we’re used to seeing?

“Now I’m well into the future. So he’s got laser bows, has an awesome laser sword that has multiple modes. His sword that he uses, he holds like a classic knight or samurai would, but then it switches it into a different mode and he can use it almost like a glaive.”

We recently got confirmation that Badlands will be the first film in the Predator franchise - not counting 2004's AvP crossover - not to have an R-rating. While speaking to IGN, producer Ben Rosenblatt explained why he thinks fans will be on board with the family-friendly rating, while promising that Badlands will still be very violent.

It seems the studio was able to bring the movie in with a PG-13 rating because it won't feature any humans on the receiving end of the carnage.

“We'll see where it ends up, but our hope for it is that it can be a PG-13 that feels like an R,” Rosenblatt said. “That's kind of our hope. And really, what that's about is just being able to broaden out the audience for a movie like this.”

“We don't have any humans in the movie and so we don't have any human red blood,” he continued. “So we're hoping that's gonna play to our advantage. We're going to go as hard as we possibly can within those constraints, and we think we'll be able to do some pretty awesomely gruesome stuff. But in colours other than red.”

We know that Dek will lay waste to multiple alien creatures, and the only humanoid characters are Weyland-Yutani synths.

Check out the clip at the link below, along with a new international poster.

A young Predator finds an unlikely ally and embarks on a treacherous journey in Predator: Badlands, starring Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi. #IGNFanFest pic.twitter.com/CmWFSYMYWk — IGN (@IGN) October 15, 2025

Predator: Badlands is helmed by returning director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane) and marks the franchise’s highly anticipated return to the big screen with a story that expands and redefines the Predator Universe.

Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O’Connor, Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD (3D), Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX and premium screens everywhere.