PREDATOR: BADLANDS Final Trailer Features Epic Action, Elle Fanning's Second Character, And Weyland-Yutani

The final trailer for Predator: Badlands is here, along with a new poster for filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg's highly anticipated Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers follow-up.

In this latest sneak peek, we see more of the franchise's new non-human lead, a Predator named Dek, as he embarks on a mission to become the "Ultimate Predator." Along the way, we catch sight of a Yautja who looks an awful lot like the Grendel King from Killer of Killers, and a glimpse at Elle Fanning's second role, Tessa, the "sister" synth of Weyland-Yutani's Thia.

The movie also looks much heavier on action than Prey and has more of an "action-blockbuster" feel as a result. It's an interesting next step for the franchise, and we'd imagine the same will be true for whatever follows this chapter.

It remains to be seen what form the Alien: Romulus sequel takes, but all signs appear to be pointing to a new Alien vs. Predator movie heading our way down the line.

Predator: Badlands producer Ben Rosenblatt recently spoke with Screen Rant and explained this movie's fresh approach to Predator. "The big idea is that we are trying to do a Predator movie where the Predator is the hero, the protagonist of the movie. So our story follows an undersized predator."

"It begins on Yautja Prime with this predator and his immediate family and through a series of both exciting and tragic events, he’s set off on a journey on a foreign planet, and that’s where most of the film is taking place."

Addressing the Alien of it all, he confirmed that the Xenomorphs won't appear. However, the presence of Weyland-Yutani did open the door to exploring new storytelling avenues in the world of Predator.

"On this journey, he meets a Weyland-Yutani synth who has been severed in half and stuck in a nest on the planet waiting for some way to help get out of there," Rosenblatt shared. "So the backstory on that is Weyland-Yutani has sent an all-synth mission onto this planet to pursue the very same beast for their own purposes."

The movie, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Dan Trachtenberg directs and produces Predator: Badlands alongside John Davis, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O’Connor.

Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere. You can see the new trailer and poster below (via SFFGazette.com).