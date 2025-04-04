PREDATOR: BADLANDS Gets An Official Logo As Synopsis Teases Young Predator Battling The "Ultimate Adversary"

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Gets An Official Logo As Synopsis Teases Young Predator Battling The &quot;Ultimate Adversary&quot;

Following yesterday's big CinemaCon reveals, 20th Century Studios has shared an official logo for Predator: Badlands along with a synopsis shedding new light on the Prey follow-up's plot. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 04, 2025 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Predator
Source: SFFGazette.com

Disney closed out this year's CinemaCon with a two-hour presentation that saw them present new looks at its live-action, animated, 20th Century Studios, and Marvel Studios offerings.

The only franchise missing was Star Wars, though that was to be expected when Star Wars Celebration hails from Japan later this month. 

Our first look at Predator: Badlands was among the most exciting sneak peeks showcased in Sin City. Prey director Dan Trachtenberg returns to direct this next tale about the Yautja, though the setting and characters will be vastly different. 

Now, 20th Century Studios has shared a brief synopsis for Predator: Badlands revealing, "The newest entry in the 'Predator' franchise is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary."

We also have the movie's official logo, which you can check out at the bottom of the page. 

Addressing CinemaCon attendees yesterday evening, Fanning said, "Something unprecedented happens in this movie, and my character is not the one being chased. My character actually teams up with the Predator, and you get to see him in a whole new light."

It didn't receive a mention (likely because it's going to release on streaming), but Predator: Badlands won't be the only Predator feature we get in 2025. Last year, 20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell confirmed that Trachtenberg has helmed a second, secret animated movie.

"After Prey became a success, Dan [Trachtenberg] came back and said he didn’t want to do Prey 2. And we’re like, 'What do you want to do?' And he rattled off a bunch of ideas that were really crazy but really cool," the executive explained. "We’ve actually done two of them. Two are coming out next year."

"One I can’t talk about yet, but the other one is the live-action Predator film with Elle Fanning that just wrapped in New Zealand. That’ll be out theatrically sometime next year." He'd go on to call Badlands "an absolutely bonkers idea" and a "sci-fi thing, but it’s not what everybody thinks it is."

We've since heard it will be an animated anthology, featuring stories about pirates and samurai...and perhaps even a resolution to Prey's big cliffhanger. Disney, 20th Century Studios, and Hulu have yet to share release date plans. 

Predator: Badlands opens in theaters on November 7. You can get a first look at the new Predator by clicking here.

PBD-Logo-464-v1-RGB
PREDATOR: BADLANDS Reveals First Look At The Movie's Yautja As Elle Fanning Shares Crazy Plot Twist
Related:

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Reveals First Look At The Movie's Yautja As Elle Fanning Shares Crazy Plot Twist
PREDATOR: BADLANDS Will Feature A Predator As Its (Heroic?) Lead; First Behind-The-Scenes Image Released
Recommended For You:

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Will Feature A Predator As Its (Heroic?) Lead; First Behind-The-Scenes Image Released

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Knightstar
Knightstar - 4/4/2025, 2:37 PM
When it comes to a Predator movie Elle Fanning is the 2nd name that comes to mind...
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/4/2025, 2:39 PM
Soooooooo just like AvP. got it. and that movie is hated. i enjoy it for what it was, a dumb action/scifi popcorn movie.

Anyways, I LOVED Prey so ill give this a chance
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/4/2025, 2:45 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - AvP is similar to the Star Wars Prequels, it was disliked when it came out, but overtime has been better received, especially when you watch from the Predators perspective
grif
grif - 4/4/2025, 2:39 PM
shits lame
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 4/4/2025, 2:59 PM
@grif - After first and some of the second, all have been shit

User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/4/2025, 2:43 PM
I called it yesterday lol. Only if a Yautja is raised by another species would it make sense.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 4/4/2025, 2:53 PM
@SonOfAGif - No… it depends on their clan, circumstance, and other factors.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/4/2025, 2:46 PM
If Predator leads now have to be woman, can we finally get a male lead for the alien franchise?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/4/2025, 3:05 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Never, the entire Alien franchise is a metaphor for unwanted pregnancies.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/4/2025, 3:14 PM
@soberchimera - Men can actually get pregnant in that universe though
User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/4/2025, 3:35 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Well then this should’ve been the Alien/Predator crossover.
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/4/2025, 2:48 PM
I like the premise of this one, the outcast angle could explain why this Predator is being set up to be more heroic than others featured in this franchise. Regardless, as good as Prey was, I'm excited to see it.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 4/4/2025, 2:54 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Same. Absolutely the comeback the Alien and Predator are getting- my favorite franchises besides Star Wars and Marvel(the comics, not the MCU).
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/4/2025, 3:35 PM
@fanboy03191 - Yeah, Prey and the last Alien were pretty damn good. Fede Alverez and Trachtenberg are solid directors.
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 4/4/2025, 2:53 PM
"embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary."

So ultimate adversary would be a petite girl. It would be great if he loses and commits Seppuku because of shame.

User Comment Image
Drace24
Drace24 - 4/4/2025, 2:53 PM
So they go back to calling them "Predator" again? Is "Prey" supposed to be a spin-off title in some way?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/4/2025, 3:04 PM
@Drace24 - The 2 theories were:
.Shane Black's "The Predator" damaged the brand so much, they were hesitant on calling it Predator.
.Prey was suppose to be a hidden surprise Predator movie made for TV but the studio said "No!, Money!, market it as a Predator film without calling it that".

I guess Prey earned enough goodwill to let them use the name this time. It sure as shit sounds better than calling them Yautja which is just wee boo fan fiction cringe bullsh1t.
User Comment Image
dagenspear
dagenspear - 4/4/2025, 2:54 PM
This is another amusing case of a movie thinking it's doing something in having a predator and human team up, that was already done like 20 years ago, and done more diverse as well.

In Alien vs Predator, a predator teams up with a black woman against aliens.

Now maybe this will have the predator as more of the protagonist and that will be the difference.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/4/2025, 2:57 PM
I’m intrigued tbh…

Still don’t know how I feel about a “good guy” Predator but I certainly give Trachtenberg props for doing something different with the franchise on screen.

I liked Prey so I’ll definitely give this a shot!!.

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/4/2025, 3:47 PM

Predator movie

Harvey Weinstein biopic!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder