PREDATOR: BADLANDS Gets An Official Logo As Synopsis Teases Young Predator Battling The "Ultimate Adversary"

Disney closed out this year's CinemaCon with a two-hour presentation that saw them present new looks at its live-action, animated, 20th Century Studios, and Marvel Studios offerings.

The only franchise missing was Star Wars, though that was to be expected when Star Wars Celebration hails from Japan later this month.

Our first look at Predator: Badlands was among the most exciting sneak peeks showcased in Sin City. Prey director Dan Trachtenberg returns to direct this next tale about the Yautja, though the setting and characters will be vastly different.

Now, 20th Century Studios has shared a brief synopsis for Predator: Badlands revealing, "The newest entry in the 'Predator' franchise is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary."

We also have the movie's official logo, which you can check out at the bottom of the page.

Addressing CinemaCon attendees yesterday evening, Fanning said, "Something unprecedented happens in this movie, and my character is not the one being chased. My character actually teams up with the Predator, and you get to see him in a whole new light."

It didn't receive a mention (likely because it's going to release on streaming), but Predator: Badlands won't be the only Predator feature we get in 2025. Last year, 20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell confirmed that Trachtenberg has helmed a second, secret animated movie.

"After Prey became a success, Dan [Trachtenberg] came back and said he didn’t want to do Prey 2. And we’re like, 'What do you want to do?' And he rattled off a bunch of ideas that were really crazy but really cool," the executive explained. "We’ve actually done two of them. Two are coming out next year."

"One I can’t talk about yet, but the other one is the live-action Predator film with Elle Fanning that just wrapped in New Zealand. That’ll be out theatrically sometime next year." He'd go on to call Badlands "an absolutely bonkers idea" and a "sci-fi thing, but it’s not what everybody thinks it is."

We've since heard it will be an animated anthology, featuring stories about pirates and samurai...and perhaps even a resolution to Prey's big cliffhanger. Disney, 20th Century Studios, and Hulu have yet to share release date plans.

Predator: Badlands opens in theaters on November 7. You can get a first look at the new Predator by clicking here.