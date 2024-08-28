PREDATOR: BADLANDS Leaked Casting Call Reveals Intriguing Details On Elle Fanning's Character(s)

Earlier this year, we got word that 20th Century Studios and director Dan Trachtenberg were in the process of developing a new standalone Predator movie in addition to a Prey sequel, with Elle Fanning set to star. Now, the first plot details have been shared online via AvPGalaxy.net.

Filming is believed to be underway in New Zealand under the working title Backpack, and thanks to a leaked casting call, we have an intriguing logline and details on the two main characters.

"A groundbreaking film in which one of the two main storylines delves into the intricate bond of two very different sisters, their familial ties are put to the ultimate test as they pursue divergent paths and missions."

It seems the leads will be twin sisters, meaning Fanning - assuming these are the characters she's been cast as - will play a dual role.

"The first, Thia, identifies as female or non-binary, open ethnicity, mid 20s – mid 40s. Thia has spent most of her life in a laboratory and is now embarking on her first big adventure in the world. She is incredibly smart, witty, enthusiastic, and unflappable. She has an innate disregard for danger, not because she’s fearless, but simply because she’s naive. Strong comedy chops required. // The other sister, Tessa, has a militant intensity when it comes to achieving her family’s goals and mission objectives. She will not let anything get in her way, not even her twin sister."

Interestingly, the casting call also mentions that the actress "must be comfortable training for heavy action as well as wearing prosthetics/heavy makeup."

How the Yautja will factor in remains to be seen, but the initial trade reports did mention that this movie will be set "sometime in the future."

As for Prey, a direct sequel to the 2022 film is also happening, though details are still few and far between. The plan is reportedly to return to the movie's original setting, and star Amber Midthunder is expected to reprise her lead role as Naru.

Trachtenberg said the following about a potential sequel during an interview with ComicBook.com last year.

"For everyone who's been asking me about sequels, it's like, that is the thing, is that often times someone does a cool thing and the sequel is just....and then the next part, and then it's like, oh, well then that's just following up the cool. That isn't what that thing was. And so yes, in thinking about what sequels could be, the primary conversation was and always will be, what we can do that is also special, that hasn't happened yet. Not just for the Predator franchise, but for this kind of genre in particular. Can we still be doing something cool?"

What do you make of these details? Drop us a comment down below.

