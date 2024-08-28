PREDATOR: BADLANDS Leaked Casting Call Reveals Intriguing Details On Elle Fanning's Character(s)

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Leaked Casting Call Reveals Intriguing Details On Elle Fanning's Character(s)

A leaked synopsis and casting call for Dan Trachtenberg's standalone Predator movie, Badlands, has found its way online, revealing surprising details on Elle Fanning's role...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 28, 2024 07:08 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Earlier this year, we got word that 20th Century Studios and director Dan Trachtenberg were in the process of developing a new standalone Predator movie in addition to a Prey sequel, with Elle Fanning set to star. Now, the first plot details have been shared online via AvPGalaxy.net.

Filming is believed to be underway in New Zealand under the working title Backpack, and thanks to a leaked casting call, we have an intriguing logline and details on the two main characters.

"A groundbreaking film in which one of the two main storylines delves into the intricate bond of two very different sisters, their familial ties are put to the ultimate test as they pursue divergent paths and missions."

It seems the leads will be twin sisters, meaning Fanning - assuming these are the characters she's been cast as - will play a dual role.

"The first, Thia, identifies as female or non-binary, open ethnicity, mid 20s – mid 40s. Thia has spent most of her life in a laboratory and is now embarking on her first big adventure in the world. She is incredibly smart, witty, enthusiastic, and unflappable. She has an innate disregard for danger, not because she’s fearless, but simply because she’s naive. Strong comedy chops required. // The other sister, Tessa, has a militant intensity when it comes to achieving her family’s goals and mission objectives. She will not let anything get in her way, not even her twin sister."

Interestingly, the casting call also mentions that the actress "must be comfortable training for heavy action as well as wearing prosthetics/heavy makeup."

How the Yautja will factor in remains to be seen, but the initial trade reports did mention that this movie will be set "sometime in the future."

As for Prey, a direct sequel to the 2022 film is also happening, though details are still few and far between. The plan is reportedly to return to the movie's original setting, and star Amber Midthunder is expected to reprise her lead role as Naru.

Trachtenberg said the following about a potential sequel during an interview with ComicBook.com last year.

"For everyone who's been asking me about sequels, it's like, that is the thing, is that often times someone does a cool thing and the sequel is just....and then the next part, and then it's like, oh, well then that's just following up the cool. That isn't what that thing was. And so yes, in thinking about what sequels could be, the primary conversation was and always will be, what we can do that is also special, that hasn't happened yet. Not just for the Predator franchise, but for this kind of genre in particular. Can we still be doing something cool?"

What do you make of these details? Drop us a comment down below.

"Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior who has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains. So when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries."

Prey stars Amber Midthunder, newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope, and Dane DiLiegro as the Predator. The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, written by Patrick Aison, and produced by John Davis, Jhane Myers, and Marty Ewing, with Lawrence Gordon, Ben Rosenblatt, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Marc Toberoff serving as executive producers.

Streaming now on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

PREDATOR: New Standalone Movie Starring Elle Fanning In The Works From PREY Director Dan Trachtenberg
New PREDATOR Movie From PREY Director Dan Trachtenberg In The Works; Will Be Titled BADLANDS
xfan320
xfan320 - 8/28/2024, 7:43 AM
And just like that, we have oversaturation on the Preadtor brand from Disney...

One movie at a time, please! 🙄
xfan320
xfan320 - 8/28/2024, 7:44 AM
@xfan320 - Predator**

They would ruin the Preadtor brand too if they could get their hands on it, though!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 8/28/2024, 7:44 AM
Reading that casting call and "synopsis" ... How the f*ck does that have to do with the Predator is beyond me.... I am excited for the Prey sequel. That movie was absolutely fantastic and the 2nd best entry right behind the original
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/28/2024, 7:44 AM
the phuck did I just read? I thought this was a predator movie?
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 8/28/2024, 7:49 AM
A couple of 100 pound pronoun having they/thems women taking on a Predator, LOL. Yeah, this is going beyond science fiction and suspension of disbelief.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/28/2024, 7:53 AM
Going to be another Acolyte but with Predators name on it. This is what happens when a company full of narcissists own every IP out there. Narcissist’s never learn and always think they’re right.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 8/28/2024, 7:59 AM
Predator 2 is underrated AF and 1000 times better than Prey.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/28/2024, 8:06 AM
JobinJ
JobinJ - 8/28/2024, 8:07 AM
@Batmangina - 2 is good. I’d say it’s better than Prey.
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 8/28/2024, 8:00 AM
It's beginning to suggest to me, the sisters are possibly genetically engineered from a Predator. One engineered for stealth and the other for combat, and they will probably be tested in the field against an actual Predator.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/28/2024, 8:10 AM
@JoeInTheBox - I can see that

Wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the case!!.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 8/28/2024, 8:07 AM
"The first, Thia, identifies as female or non-binary,“…..aaaand I’m out.

I want 250 pound greased up shirtless machine gun wielding man fighting a predator. Not more 90 pound girls.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 8/28/2024, 8:14 AM
@JobinJ -

MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/28/2024, 8:52 AM
@JobinJ -

Which is somehow even more gay lol 🤔


But hey, more greased up shirtless men? I’m in XD
JobinJ
JobinJ - 8/28/2024, 8:09 AM
Ancient Japan with Samurai movie would be a hit.

Or Vikings. Or Spartans. Or even a WW2 era one.
xfan320
xfan320 - 8/28/2024, 8:15 AM
@JobinJ - RIGHT?!? why is a movie about the ultimate hunter taking down different warriors of historical periods SO HARD??

I know that's what Prey was, but guess what, Disney? IT WORKED...🤦‍♀️
EZBeast
EZBeast - 8/28/2024, 8:41 AM
@JobinJ - that is what I wish they would've done instead of this. Have the predator hunting humanity throughout history could've been alot of fun!
JobinJ
JobinJ - 8/28/2024, 8:10 AM
Predator fans will love this.

xfan320
xfan320 - 8/28/2024, 8:23 AM
I wish they decided NOT to make a sequel to Prey. I loved the movie, but don't feel it really warranted a return to the characters or time period. Even with the hinted at ROUND 2 from the after credits...

Vikings, World War 1 or 2, Samurai, a prison film, a movie in the future on a spaceship, maybe underwater/or a submarine, maybe a Theme park like Disney??

so much potential for a Predator to show up!
PC04
PC04 - 8/28/2024, 8:44 AM
@xfan320 - Those are great ideas. Samurai vs. Predator would be really interesting. I remember there being a Predator Toy that was decked out in Red Samurai armor.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 8/28/2024, 8:28 AM
Prey was okay. I’m glad it’s got its fans but I don’t get the overall love for it. Still dig 1 & 2.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/28/2024, 8:28 AM
Didn't we already get the adventuress scientist chick with Olivia Munn?
SPQR
SPQR - 8/28/2024, 8:29 AM
lol What is this?

There’s no such thing as non-binary. Not a good approach to appease the audience.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/28/2024, 8:38 AM
@SPQR - most people don't care, is the non binary in the room with you now? Lmao
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/28/2024, 8:53 AM
@bobevanz - its a trend. No other country pushes “non binary” as much as us.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/28/2024, 8:37 AM
Prey was a pleasant surprise, but trying to catch the lightning in a bottle twice? Good luck
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/28/2024, 8:55 AM
Wait so I’m confused, is this a sequel to Prey?

I thought they had said a few months ago that the sequel would follow the same protagonist from the first movie.

Also why state the “gender appropriation” of the first sister but not the second lol
If they aren’t going to have love interests or it’s not going to be part of the plot , who cares ?
I thought these movies were about humans vs aliens

