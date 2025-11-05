PREDATOR: BADLANDS Targets $60 Million Global Box Office Debut As Rotten Tomatoes Score Rises

This past Halloween weekend was the worst of 2025 for box office takings (and reportedly the worst for the past three decades), but Predator: Badlands might just give the sluggish BO a much-needed boost.
The latest estimates are in, and Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) is predicting a $60 million global start for Disney/20th Century Studios and director Dan Trachtenberg's sci-fi adventure, with $25M+ of that expected to come from U.S./Canada.
This would be a decent, if unspectacular start for the movie (the Predator franchise has never proven to be particularly lucrative), but long-term tracking points to a steadily successful theatrical run, and Badlands will likely benefit from positive WOM and a family-friendly rating.
Badlands will be the first theatrically-released entry in the franchise since 2018's The Predator (Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers went straight to streaming).
The critical reception has been positive, and the movie is currently sitting at 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 75 reviews.
The movie will also have little in the way of competition this weekend. Black Phone 2 did receive a boost from Halloween ticket sales, but the likes of Christy, Nuremberg Sarah’s Oil and Die My Love are all expected to file in the low-single-digit millions ($1M-$4M), and Disney's Tron: Ares has all-but fallen off The Grid at this stage.
Will you be seeing Predator: Badlands on the big screen this weekend? You can check out our review here.
Predator: Badlands is helmed by returning director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane) and marks the franchise’s highly anticipated return to the big screen with a story that expands and redefines the Predator Universe.
Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.
Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O’Connor, Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD (3D), Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX and premium screens everywhere.