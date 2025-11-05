PREDATOR: BADLANDS Targets $60 Million Global Box Office Debut As Rotten Tomatoes Score Rises

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Targets $60 Million Global Box Office Debut As Rotten Tomatoes Score Rises

The box office has not been particularly healthy over the past few weeks, but Predator: Badlands might just blast some life into theaters this weekend...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 05, 2025 08:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Predator

This past Halloween weekend was the worst of 2025 for box office takings (and reportedly the worst for the past three decades), but Predator: Badlands might just give the sluggish BO a much-needed boost.

The latest estimates are in, and Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) is predicting a $60 million global start for Disney/20th Century Studios and director Dan Trachtenberg's sci-fi adventure, with $25M+ of that expected to come from U.S./Canada.

This would be a decent, if unspectacular start for the movie (the Predator franchise has never proven to be particularly lucrative), but long-term tracking points to a steadily successful theatrical run, and Badlands will likely benefit from positive WOM and a family-friendly rating.

Badlands will be the first theatrically-released entry in the franchise since 2018's The Predator (Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers went straight to streaming).

The critical reception has been positive, and the movie is currently sitting at 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 75 reviews.

The movie will also have little in the way of competition this weekend. Black Phone 2 did receive a boost from Halloween ticket sales, but the likes of Christy, Nuremberg Sarah’s Oil and Die My Love are all expected to file in the low-single-digit millions ($1M-$4M), and Disney's Tron: Ares has all-but fallen off The Grid at this stage.

Will you be seeing Predator: Badlands on the big screen this weekend? You can check out our review here.

Predator: Badlands is helmed by returning director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane) and marks the franchise’s highly anticipated return to the big screen with a story that expands and redefines the Predator Universe.

Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O’Connor, Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD (3D), Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX and premium screens everywhere.

