PREDATOR: BADLANDS Targets $60 Million Global Box Office Debut As Rotten Tomatoes Score Rises

This past Halloween weekend was the worst of 2025 for box office takings (and reportedly the worst for the past three decades), but Predator: Badlands might just give the sluggish BO a much-needed boost.

The latest estimates are in, and Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) is predicting a $60 million global start for Disney/20th Century Studios and director Dan Trachtenberg's sci-fi adventure, with $25M+ of that expected to come from U.S./Canada.

This would be a decent, if unspectacular start for the movie (the Predator franchise has never proven to be particularly lucrative), but long-term tracking points to a steadily successful theatrical run, and Badlands will likely benefit from positive WOM and a family-friendly rating.

Badlands will be the first theatrically-released entry in the franchise since 2018's The Predator (Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers went straight to streaming).

The critical reception has been positive, and the movie is currently sitting at 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 75 reviews.

The movie will also have little in the way of competition this weekend. Black Phone 2 did receive a boost from Halloween ticket sales, but the likes of Christy, Nuremberg Sarah’s Oil and Die My Love are all expected to file in the low-single-digit millions ($1M-$4M), and Disney's Tron: Ares has all-but fallen off The Grid at this stage.

Will you be seeing Predator: Badlands on the big screen this weekend? You can check out our review here.

The first reviews are in for #PredatorBadlands - currently it's Fresh at 86% on the Tomatometer, with 51 reviews: https://t.co/W113xM6Mdb pic.twitter.com/NzYHBmLo8u — Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) November 4, 2025

"Predator: Badlands" rewrites the rules of the #Predator franchise with exhilarating, futuristic action and, more importantly, depth and character to spare.



Like John McTiernan's 1987 "Predator," #PredatorBadlands challenges regressive masculine values, TheWrap film critic… pic.twitter.com/mA3Qhbjw6N — TheWrap (@TheWrap) November 4, 2025

‘Predator: Badlands’ Review: Elle Fanning Is a Lovable Robot BFF to the Sweetest Predator Yet in a Deft, Disarmingly Kindhearted Franchise Entry https://t.co/XPrORAhf91 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 4, 2025

#PredatorBadlands is an "inspired new entry" in the franchise as director Dan Trachtenberg "finds fresh excitement pairing Elle Fanning as an 'Alien'-style synth with a runt Predator with everything to prove."



Read Variety's review here: https://t.co/PsFjaqfKTi pic.twitter.com/38tgU2DTN8 — Variety (@Variety) November 4, 2025

Had fun with #PredatorBadlands, a movie that on paper sounds like a grumpy middle aged man’s joke pitch for a ‘woke predator’ movie (a Predator learns empathy from a girl robot!) that works better than it should. Mostly.



My @looper review: https://t.co/hnesyRj61E pic.twitter.com/MNL0M4mnWP — Alistair's Great Tweets (@YesitsAlistair) November 4, 2025

Set in the distant future, Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands is a blockbuster action-adventure that flips the franchise's formula on its head.



For the full verdict, read our 3.5/5⭐ review ⬇️https://t.co/QfJmYuzhEP pic.twitter.com/w0c6u9HL4G — Total Film (@totalfilm) November 4, 2025

"The most fun Predator since the original."



Outcast Yautja runt Dek journeys to a death planet to prove himself by hunting his biggest prey yet in #PredatorBadlands – in UK cinemas Friday.



Read the Empire review: https://t.co/GxdIA5rgot pic.twitter.com/rFat0Dtv9O — Empire (@empiremagazine) November 4, 2025

Predator: Badlands is a total blast (i'm down for anything that feels like a live-action Scavengers Reign), and Elle Fanning is *fantastic* as a legless synthetic who's just happy to be there. another killer installment from Dan Trachtenberg.



my review: https://t.co/5Ha7Dza8y9 pic.twitter.com/OG8S7oJEaW — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) November 4, 2025

Director Dan Trachtenberg takes his third crack at Yautja lore with Predator: Badlands, and this time the protagonist is the galaxy’s most notorious trophy hunter himself. It’s a pretty wild shift in perspective for the franchise, but one that Trachtenberg pulls off.



Read our… pic.twitter.com/hcgDTfjsXP — IGN (@IGN) November 4, 2025

‘Predator: Badlands’ Review: The Extra-Terrestrial Killing Machine Loses Its Menacing Mojo In An FX-Heavy But Otherwise Lightweight Sc-fi Fantasy https://t.co/QpC98kwARa — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 4, 2025

‘PREDATOR: BADLANDS’ is the first movie in the franchise to have the Predator as the hero, but does it succeed?



Find out more in our review… https://t.co/lXXcRJdHia — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 4, 2025

Predator Badlands Review: It’s Super Fun, but it’s also VERY PG-13 and Tame https://t.co/eDYCv36XEi pic.twitter.com/VOOCpPHXy4 — Arrow in the Head (@arrowinthehead) November 4, 2025

Predator: Badlands is helmed by returning director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane) and marks the franchise’s highly anticipated return to the big screen with a story that expands and redefines the Predator Universe.

Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O’Connor, Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD (3D), Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX and premium screens everywhere.