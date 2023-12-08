REBEL MOON: PART 1 - A CHILD OF FIRE First Reactions Are In; Tarak Takes Flight In New Clip

The first social media reactions to Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: Part 1 - A Child of Fire have landed following the movie's UK premiere last night.

While only a handful of critics have shared their thoughts (we'll update as more weigh in), it sounds like the Justice League director's Seven Samurai-inspired sci-fi adventure went over pretty well, with plenty of praise for the movie's world building, visual style, and epic actions sequences.

However, the film is also said to suffer from "part 1 syndrome," and it sounds like things don't quite hold together in the third act.

Check out the reactions below, along with the first clip from the movie which sees Kora and her bare-bones crew attempting to recruit a mysterious warrior named Tarak, who has a way with animals (and an aversion to shirts).

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes REBEL MOON, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.

Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

The heroes of Rebel Moon are: Kora (Sofia Boutella), an Imperium deserter who leaves the peaceful Veldt to fight back; Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a mercenary pilot whose Tawau-Class freighter will prove invaluable to Kora’s quest; Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a Veldt farmer who knows little of the galaxy outside of his small, quiet corner of the galaxy; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a hardened gladiator who once served the Imperium; Tarak (Staz Nair), a noble indentured servant who shares a bond with a flying creature called a Bennu; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a cyborg sword master whose mechanical hands allow her to wield molten-metal weapons; Darrian Bloodaxe (Ray Fisher), an insurgent who has been harrying the Imperium with guerilla attacks; and Milius (E. Duffy), a refugee who seeks justice for their home — a colony that has already fallen to the Mother World.

Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire hits Netflix on December 21. The sequel, Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver, will debut on April 19, 2024.