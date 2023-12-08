REBEL MOON: PART 1 - A CHILD OF FIRE First Reactions Are In; Tarak Takes Flight In New Clip

Netflix has released the first clip from Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: Part 1 - A Child of Fire, and we also have the first social media reactions to the Netflix sci-fi movie following its UK premiere...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 08, 2023 11:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
The first social media reactions to Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: Part 1 - A Child of Fire have landed following the movie's UK premiere last night.

While only a handful of critics have shared their thoughts (we'll update as more weigh in), it sounds like the Justice League director's Seven Samurai-inspired sci-fi adventure went over pretty well, with plenty of praise for the movie's world building, visual style, and epic actions sequences.

However, the film is also said to suffer from "part 1 syndrome," and it sounds like things don't quite hold together in the third act.

Check out the reactions below, along with the first clip from the movie which sees Kora and her bare-bones crew attempting to recruit a mysterious warrior named Tarak, who has a way with animals (and an aversion to shirts).

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes REBEL MOON, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.

Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

The heroes of Rebel Moon are: Kora (Sofia Boutella), an Imperium deserter who leaves the peaceful Veldt to fight back; Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a mercenary pilot whose Tawau-Class freighter will prove invaluable to Kora’s quest; Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a Veldt farmer who knows little of the galaxy outside of his small, quiet corner of the galaxy; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a hardened gladiator who once served the Imperium; Tarak (Staz Nair), a noble indentured servant who shares a bond with a flying creature called a Bennu; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a cyborg sword master whose mechanical hands allow her to wield molten-metal weapons; Darrian Bloodaxe (Ray Fisher), an insurgent who has been harrying the Imperium with guerilla attacks; and Milius (E. Duffy), a refugee who seeks justice for their home — a colony that has already fallen to the Mother World.

Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire hits Netflix on December 21. The sequel, Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver, will debut on April 19, 2024.

FireandBlood - 12/8/2023, 11:50 PM
Sounds about what you’d expect from a Zack Snyder film
Itwasme - 12/8/2023, 11:57 PM
Positive-ish for sure.

Will be fun to check out.
bobevanz - 12/9/2023, 12:02 AM
The clip wasn't reassuring by any means. I feel this is simply a Star Wars rip off, hopefully I'm wrong
Th3Batman - 12/9/2023, 12:10 AM
"Zack Snyder is more concerned with "cool" action scenes than establishing and ensuring we're invested in his characters."

This seems to be a major issue with all of his projects, which is why I wish he'd stop trying to write and instead leave it to someone who can. With that said, the reactions are more positive than I thought they'd be. I really hope this will be the break he's been looking for.
Natey1991 - 12/9/2023, 12:13 AM
I like Snyder, but my expectations for the theatrical version plummeted once he brought up the directors cuts. I’m probably going to just stick with those when they come out. Didn’t he promise more character stuff was in the extended one?
LeonNova - 12/9/2023, 12:17 AM
I'm not expecting The Empire Strikes Back or 2001: A Space Oddysey or anything, but it seem like a pretty fun sci-fi epic. Hoping I enjoy it and it proves to be a big success for Snyder. His annoying stans aside, it'd be nice for him to have a win after all the BS he's been through.
GhostDog - 12/9/2023, 12:32 AM
Looks and feels like diet Star Wars
Th3Batman - 12/9/2023, 12:57 AM
@GhostDog - It started out as a Star Wars project that was rejected by Disney. Considering the state of the Star Wars franchise now, it's not a bad idea for another franchise to fill that void.
DocSpock - 12/9/2023, 12:36 AM

Snyder is turning more into Michael Bay with every new movie.

Watchmen was great but was a long time ago.
Order66 - 12/9/2023, 12:41 AM
I love sci fi epics so sign me up.
AnthonyVonGeek - 12/9/2023, 1:04 AM
What if Zack shows Disney how to Star Wars.

