REBEL MOON: The First Reviews For Zack Snyder's Netflix Sci-Fi Adventure Are... Not Good

We shared our thoughts on Rebel Moon - Part 1: A Child of Fire earlier today, and now that more critics have weighed in, you can find out what the overall consensus is right here...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 15, 2023 03:12 PM EST
The review embargo for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon - Part 1: A Child of Fire lifted earlier today, and critics have been sharing their thoughts on the divisive filmmaker's Seven Samurai-inspired sci-fi epic.

Unfortunately, it sounds like Snyder's attempt to launch his own universe to rival that other galaxy far, far away may have stumbled at the first hurdle.

Despite high praise for the visuals, action scenes and ensemble cast, A Child of Fire is being universally panned for its derivativeness and messy, "patchwork" script, which fails to flesh out its characters in any meaningful way.

With 24 reviews counted, the movie currently sits at an abysmal 17% on Rotten Tomatoes (you can check out our verdict here).

Along with the second part of Rebel Moon, The Scargiver, Snyder has laid out plans for a threequel, a video game, comic books, and various other spin-offs. What this means for the continued development of this universe is no clear, but reviews won't matter if the movie proves to be a hit, and Snyder has a lot of fans out there.

Do you still plan on giving Rebel Moon a go when it hits Netflix? Drop us a comment down below.

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes REBEL MOON, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.

Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

The heroes of Rebel Moon are: Kora (Sofia Boutella), an Imperium deserter who leaves the peaceful Veldt to fight back; Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a mercenary pilot whose Tawau-Class freighter will prove invaluable to Kora’s quest; Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a Veldt farmer who knows little of the galaxy outside of his small, quiet corner of the galaxy; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a hardened gladiator who once served the Imperium; Tarak (Staz Nair), a noble indentured servant who shares a bond with a flying creature called a Bennu; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a cyborg sword master whose mechanical hands allow her to wield molten-metal weapons; Darrian Bloodaxe (Ray Fisher), an insurgent who has been harrying the Imperium with guerilla attacks; and Milius (E. Duffy), a refugee who seeks justice for their home — a colony that has already fallen to the Mother World.

Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire hits Netflix on December 21. The sequel, Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver, will debut on April 19, 2024.

REBEL MOON - PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE Arrives With Second Worst Rotten Tomatoes Score Of Zack Snyder's Career
REBEL MOON Review: Zack Snyder's Sci-Fi Movie Shows Little Interest In Its Characters, So Why Should We?
dracula - 12/15/2023, 3:08 PM
already got an article on this
VamP5659 - 12/15/2023, 3:08 PM
I can't WAIT to see the comments on this shit.
kirbyfan - 12/15/2023, 3:09 PM
Don't believe it for one second!
Snyder hate is real, I'll see for myself!
dracula - 12/15/2023, 3:10 PM
Cult Of Snyder can't blame this on it being ahead of it's time.

Not with stuff like Dune around (and that was ahead of its time long ago and in ways still is)
mountainman - 12/15/2023, 3:18 PM
@dracula - Whether Dune ends up being ahead of its time or not all depends on if the studio has the balls to embrace the more challenging themes in later books.

I loved the last Dune movie and am looking forward to part 2, but the first book is a fairly standard savior storyline (i get that it was revolutionary when published but today that type of story is nothing new). The most interesting topics and themes are in the later books.
AllsGood - 12/15/2023, 3:10 PM
Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon - Part 1: A Child of Fire



ProfessorWhy - 12/15/2023, 3:11 PM
Wait, Snyder makes shitty movies?
Yes, exclusively
ProfessorWhy - 12/15/2023, 3:12 PM
@ProfessorWhy - release Snyder
RedFury - 12/15/2023, 3:11 PM
I feel like this will still be considered a hit in terms of streaming numbers. People want things to watch, and whether it's good or not, it's still a free watch on Netflix if you're subscribed.
Nomis929 - 12/15/2023, 3:11 PM
"All the critics you can hang 'em
I'll hold the rope
But they hope to the pope
And pray it ain't dope!"

Chuck D. from 'Don't Believe the Hype'
MotherGooseUPus - 12/15/2023, 3:14 PM






would LOVE to hear the snyder cults reasoning for why this failed (and i actually like a few of his movies) anyways:
Syringe - 12/15/2023, 3:14 PM
Wait, isn't this like the third article about this? Or have the previous articles been merged together?
Syringe - 12/15/2023, 3:15 PM
@Syringe - FYI I'm not trying to be snarky, I'm genuinely asking.
jst5 - 12/15/2023, 3:18 PM
@Syringe - They've been reposting articles two or three times for months....this site is just about dead so they got to get clicks anyway they can.
Nomis929 - 12/15/2023, 3:26 PM
@Syringe - Every time an editor write up a negative article about Zack Synder, Kevin Feige gives them back one of the comics he stole from their collection.

EgoEgor - 12/15/2023, 3:17 PM
It's all part of the marketing people. They'll release a horrible "theatrical" version(which in streaming is [frick]ing stupid), people will bash it. And then they'll release the directors cut(what should be the actual version) and people will debate if it's much better, thus causing people to watch or rewatch out of curiosity, only to find its mildy better.
Asterisk - 12/15/2023, 3:19 PM
This honestly makes me more interested lmfao
Ryguy88 - 12/15/2023, 3:19 PM
It never looked good in any of the trailers
garu - 12/15/2023, 3:19 PM
The soundtrack is amazing, I'm keeping my expectations low for the movie though.
RockReigns - 12/15/2023, 3:22 PM
Almost every major reviewer: We didn't like Rebel Moon.
Zack Snyder fans: IT'S AMAZING. WHAT ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT.
Major reviewers: Have you seen it?
Zack Snyder fans: No but we all love Zack Snyder.
Major reviewers: So you're biased..

I like Zack's movies. I enjoyed Sucker Punch. I LOVE Man of Steel, I love BvS, I love ZSJL, but I'm not going to insult a reviewer if they don't like a project.

They hated Starfield and I enjoyed that.
DarthOmega - 12/15/2023, 3:25 PM
Well at least he tried something different and original. Hopefully the second one will be better.
santoanderson - 12/15/2023, 3:26 PM
Zack Snyder had a good five years where everybody was on his side after WB shitcanned him off Justice League, and Joss Whedon shat all over his movie. The guy received a lot of the internet’s sympathy. And I was happy for him when he got to finish The Snyder Cut. It is a better movie than what WB/Joss Whedon gave us, but that movie was an indefensible disaster… but the Snyder Cut is still a four hour superhero movie that didn’t need to be four hours long.

And then Netflix came along and said “Hey Zack! You wanna make a zombie movie?!” And he made Army of the Dead, which was okay-ish, but borrowed way too heavily from other better movies (that third act just totally rips off Aliens), but it got good reviews (don’t know how), which cemented Netflix’s and Snyder’s alliance. And about a week later they announced Rebel Moon.

For the last two years I’ve heard countless fanboys praising the potential of Rebel Moon. “It’s gonna be so awesome! Snyder’s going to out-Star Wars Star Wars! Woke Disney’s in trouble!” And I think a lot of people have been cautiously optimistic about Rebel Moon, because they still want Snyder to succeed post-WB. But now that they’ve seen Rebel Moon, they’re realizing what they’ve known all along: Zack Snyder makes really pretty, stylized movies with really stupid storytelling and characters. I think a lot of people who loved ZSJL are going to think less of that movie after watching Rebel Moon.
AllsGood - 12/15/2023, 3:27 PM


Rotten Tomatoes Score 26% No Snyder Cut can save Rebel Moon :) LOL

Director: Zack Snyder

Producer: Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder

Writer: Zack Snyder
grif - 12/15/2023, 3:28 PM
the design looks so generic. i dont get the hype


