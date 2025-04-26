Ryan Coogler's X-FILES Reboot: Get Ready To Believe... In Nightmares!

It seems Sinners director Ryan Coogler isn’t finished with horror just yet—he recently shared that his upcoming X-Files reboot will set to truly frighten audiences.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 26, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Fear HQ

Ryan Coogler is making a splash with his highly reviewed and record-setting horror film Sinners, but he’s already eyeing his next project—and it’s not what fans might expect!

While many had assumed Black Panther 3 would be his next venture, with rumors of Denzel Washington joining the cast, Coogler shocked everyone by recently revealing he’s heading to the world of television.

In a recent appearance on Last Podcast on the Left, the acclaimed director announced that his next major project will be a reboot of the beloved '90s sci-fi classic The X-Files.

The reveal has generated a lot of buzz, particularly among longtime fans of the original series. Coogler shared some early insights that hint he’s definitely staying true to the show’s legacy.

Said Coogler, "[X-Files] that's what's immediately next. I've been excited about that for a long time and I’m fired up to get back to it, and that, you know, some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really [frick]ing scary...We're going to try and make it soon and try and make it for the X-Files fans."

While definitely skewed towards sci-fi, the X-Files is known for having several, incredibly scary episodes within its 11-season run. 

Episodes that focused on the live-eating Tooms and Flukeman immediately come to mind.

The X-Files, originally created by Chris Carter, became a cultural phenomenon when it premiered in 1993, following FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully as they investigated unsolved, often paranormal cases.

With its eerie atmosphere, unforgettable characters, and blend of science fiction and horror, it’s no wonder that Coogler, a master of blending genres, as evident with Sinners, Creed and Black Panther, is taking the reins. Given his ability to craft compelling, character-driven narratives in genres as diverse as superhero films and boxing dramas, it’s not hard to imagine him bringing fresh energy to The X-Files

Ryan Coogler was first announced as the creative force behind The X-Files reboot back in March 2023, but details have remained tightly under wraps for the past two years. Now, with Sinners behind him, Coogler appears ready to shift his focus toward reinventing the iconic world of paranormal investigations—and crafting a bold new vision for the legendary franchise.

While The X-Files star Gillian Anderson has expressed interest in returning, Coogler’s reboot is widely expected to be a fresh start rather than a continuation of the iconic Mulder and Scully storyline. This new take aims to reimagine the series for a modern audience, while still honoring the eerie atmosphere and mystery that made the original a cult classic.

The project is still in the early stages, with no official confirmation on where it will air. However, with Fox now part of the Disney family, platforms like Fox, ABC, Hulu, and Disney+ are all potential options..

Wherever it lands, fans can anticipate a darker, more terrifying version of The X-Files, shaped by Coogler’s distinctive voice and growing influence in genre storytelling.

