SQUID GAME Season 2 Trailer Sees Lee Jung-jae Embark On A Bloody New Mission As Player 456

This December, the game begins again as Squid Game returns with its second season on Netflix.

Now, we have the first trailer for the show (via SFFGazette.com) after the footage debuted at Lucca Comics & Games, Europe's biggest Comic Con. This next batch of episodes raises the stakes, with Lee Jung-jae reprising his role as Seong Gi-hun, also known as Player 456.

With a hardened demeanour and the scars of past games, Gi-hun is on a desperate mission to expose the deadly truth of the competition. Yet, his warnings go unheeded, and tensions rise as fellow players question his intentions.

The teaser also shows the return of Lee Byung-hun as the mysterious Front Man, whose true motivations remain cloaked in secrecy, while Wi Ha-jun’s Hwang Jun-ho is back, driving the narrative forward as the relentless detective on a mission of his own.

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game quickly became a global juggernaut following its debut in 2021. After 12 years in development, it took just 12 days for it to become Netflix’s most popular series ever.

After capturing the world’s attention, it dominated the Global Top 10 for nine consecutive weeks - a first for any non-English series - and made history with groundbreaking Emmy wins.

Discussing his role in The Acolyte earlier this year, Jung-jae teased Squid Game's return when he said, "What I can tell you is that season 2 has a deeper context in the way that it looks [at] human behaviour. There's also more variety to the characters and when I was reading the script, I thought it was even more exciting than season one."

Check out the new Squid Game season 2 teaser trailer below along with a couple of posters for the series.

There’s no stopping the game 👧🏻 Squid Game Season 2 arrives December 26. pic.twitter.com/z1yDgowXxs — Netflix (@netflix) October 31, 2024 The game is now in motion, but who holds all the cards? Squid Game Season 2 arrives December 26. pic.twitter.com/3CzEmH7Y6j — Squid Game (@squidgame) October 31, 2024

Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.

Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game season 2's cast includes Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, Gong Yoo, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an.

Squid Game season 2 premieres on Netflix on December 26.