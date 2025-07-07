SUPERMAN: Come Watch The Red Carpet World Premiere LIVE Right Now!!

SUPERMAN: Come Watch The Red Carpet World Premiere LIVE Right Now!!

It's been a while since we've done one of these, but the live stream from the red carpet world premiere of Superman is now active, so come join your fellow CBM fans to celebrate the launch of the DCU!

News
By RohanPatel - Jul 07, 2025 07:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Ahead of tomorrow night's Amazon Prime Early Access Screenings, Warner Bros. is finally ready to debut Superman, their long-awaited DCU launching pad, to the world and have started a red carpet world premiere live stream - similar to the ones held over by their friends at Marvel Studios - where many of the cast and crew, including leading man David Corenswet, are expected to make appearances, alongside family and possibly surprise members of the extended DCU. 

If you haven't already, make sure to secure your tickets for either tomorrow night or this weekend. While Jurassic World Rebirth will likely provide some stiff competition, especially after its gargantuan $323 million opening weekend, the early projections are looking at a $90 million to $125 million opening for the Man of Steel, and we'd reckon, it'll end up opening on the higher end of that range. 

The social sentiment embargo lifts tonight at 9:00pm PT / 12:00am ET, so we should have a lot of reactions flowing in a little after midnight. It's already screened for most LA- and NY-based critics, so check back in tomorrow afternoon for a roundup shortly after the review embargo lifts at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET.

Superman stars David Corenswet as the titular Man of Steel, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The supporting cast consists of Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner/Green Lantern), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Jonathan Kent), Neva Howell (Martha Kent), Wendell Pierce (Perry White), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Beck Bennett (Steve Lombard), Mikaela Hoover (Cat Grant), Christopher McDonald (Ron Troupe), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Terence Rosemore (Otis), Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.), María Gabriela de Faría (The Engineer), Milly Alcock (Kara Zor-El/Supergirl), Sean Gunn (Maxwell Lord), Alan Tudyk (TBD), and Will Reeve (TBD).

James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy; The Suicide Squad) directed the feature, with a screenplay he wrote. He's also attached as a producer alongside fellow DC Studios head Peter Safran. 

Superman hits theaters on July 11!

Watch the red carpet world premiere below (click the red box if the embed doesn't load correctly): 

“Superman,” DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals Three Iconic Comic Book Moments He Doesn't Want To See On Screen Again
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals Three Iconic Comic Book Moments He Doesn't Want To See On Screen Again
UPDATE: First Positive SUPERMAN Review Surfaces As Another Media Outlet Breaks Embargo
UPDATE: First Positive SUPERMAN Review Surfaces As Another Media Outlet Breaks Embargo

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/7/2025, 7:53 PM
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/7/2025, 7:57 PM
The [frick]ing premiere is LIVE.

Superman drops this week. New DCU begins now. Let’s [frick]ing go.

🦸‍♂️🔥 #Superman #DCForever #[frick]TheNoise

For [frick]s Sake

Hail DC🫡
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/7/2025, 8:02 PM
Seeing it tomorrow. I hope that the film does well. DC really needs a win more than ever right now. Even if there was a chance that the film didn't do too well we still have other series/films that have already wrapped filming before it's all said and done.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/7/2025, 8:02 PM
O.T.: Josh wrote his review six weeks ago.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/7/2025, 8:15 PM
@Lisa89 - lolll
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/7/2025, 8:02 PM
Superman Good Luck need to be a Big Box Office hit.

MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/7/2025, 8:04 PM
Why does every fandom become cultlike lol

I mean I get we all excited and stuff
And I already have my ticket for Superman

But like what’s with the hyperboles and praising this and praising that
And not being able to say even one remotely negative thing about a movie

I get it when you’re younger cause you are more passionate but I guess there’s a point in life when you have to understand not everything is black and white and that latching yourself emotionally to something as superfluous as a movie is not good .

Although I guess we all attach ourselves to our phones these days but still
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/7/2025, 8:07 PM
@RohanPatel you da man. Been ages since we had a red carpet thread
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/7/2025, 8:08 PM
Many people are breaking the embargo on Twitter and praising Superman.

I think it's going to have a 92% RT score; but will be happy with anything above 85%.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/7/2025, 8:10 PM
@RockReigns - if true I’ve never seen so many people say fųck it and disregard the embargo
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/7/2025, 8:12 PM
@MyCoolYoung - I think most got confused by the embargo release time -- especially with most posting today.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/7/2025, 8:16 PM
@RockReigns - can you link homie?
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/7/2025, 8:18 PM
@McMurdo - @EverythingDCU_ on Twitter has been retweeting it all.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 7/7/2025, 8:23 PM
@RockReigns - That'd be cool -- I'd be seeing it even if it was 29% -- but aren't these social media reviews?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/7/2025, 8:26 PM
@RockReigns - I really need to get a throwaway Twitter for these releases lol. Might have to make an account real fast but glad to hear peeps are saying good thing. Any bad ones? And are the good ones any bigger name publications?
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/7/2025, 8:24 PM
Let's take a look I guess.

McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/7/2025, 8:27 PM
If this film sucks it's going to be the biggest cinematic heartbreak I've had since I got out of The Batman and realized I just watched a sad kid in a bat suit pretending to be a detective for 3 straight hours.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/7/2025, 8:31 PM
Looks like Rachel Brosnahan is the first cast member to arrive.

View Recorder