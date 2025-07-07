SUPERMAN: Come Watch The Red Carpet World Premiere LIVE Right Now!!

Ahead of tomorrow night's Amazon Prime Early Access Screenings, Warner Bros. is finally ready to debut Superman, their long-awaited DCU launching pad, to the world and have started a red carpet world premiere live stream - similar to the ones held over by their friends at Marvel Studios - where many of the cast and crew, including leading man David Corenswet, are expected to make appearances, alongside family and possibly surprise members of the extended DCU.

If you haven't already, make sure to secure your tickets for either tomorrow night or this weekend. While Jurassic World Rebirth will likely provide some stiff competition, especially after its gargantuan $323 million opening weekend, the early projections are looking at a $90 million to $125 million opening for the Man of Steel, and we'd reckon, it'll end up opening on the higher end of that range.

The social sentiment embargo lifts tonight at 9:00pm PT / 12:00am ET, so we should have a lot of reactions flowing in a little after midnight. It's already screened for most LA- and NY-based critics, so check back in tomorrow afternoon for a roundup shortly after the review embargo lifts at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET.

Superman stars David Corenswet as the titular Man of Steel, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The supporting cast consists of Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner/Green Lantern), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Jonathan Kent), Neva Howell (Martha Kent), Wendell Pierce (Perry White), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Beck Bennett (Steve Lombard), Mikaela Hoover (Cat Grant), Christopher McDonald (Ron Troupe), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Terence Rosemore (Otis), Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.), María Gabriela de Faría (The Engineer), Milly Alcock (Kara Zor-El/Supergirl), Sean Gunn (Maxwell Lord), Alan Tudyk (TBD), and Will Reeve (TBD).

James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy; The Suicide Squad) directed the feature, with a screenplay he wrote. He's also attached as a producer alongside fellow DC Studios head Peter Safran.

Superman hits theaters on July 11!

Watch the red carpet world premiere below (click the red box if the embed doesn't load correctly):