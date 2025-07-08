RUMOR: Marvel Studios Still Hasn't Finalized AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Third Act

Avengers: Doomsday was originally set to be released next May, but was recently pushed back to December. As disappointed as many fans were by the news, most seemed to agree that it was the right move and one that gives Marvel Studios time to make the best movie possible.

Many of the studio's blockbusters have been written while cameras are rolling, and we learned earlier this year that work on Avengers: Doomsday had begun without a completed script from Stephen McFeely.

Now, Daniel Richtman is reporting that Marvel Studios still hasn't finalised the movie's third act. There is time to figure it out, of course, and we're sure you'll remember how many ideas (many of which were shot, like The Hulk fighting Thanos in Wakanda) ultimately didn't make it into Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame as both movies evolved during production.

The scooper has also learned that scenes are currently being filmed in The Void, the wasteland made up of pruned realities that we previously visited in Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Richtman has also elaborated on previous comments that scenes on The Fantastic Four's Earth are being shot for Avengers: Doomsday, explaining they're set during a baseball game. It also sounds like Marvel Studios is still mulling over a Silver Surfer project.

Tom Hiddleston was recently asked whether he always knew that the plan was for Loki to return in Avengers: Doomsday (you'll recall that he repeatedly suggested season 2 might be his MCU farewell while promoting the show).

"I didn't know that, so I was sincere in my conviction that I thought it was the end [Laughs]. I wasn't lying to you, I promise," the actor confirmed. "I didn't know then what the plan was. I'm trying to think how long I've known...it's very exciting."

Hiddleston also revealed that he's happy with what's in store for Loki as the villain-turned-hero's journey continues in the upcoming ensemble. "[Laughs] Yes. I do know some things. It’s an extraordinary privilege to still be on the team, and there are more stories to tell. I feel like the character has grown as I’ve grown. It’s genuinely an honour to still be in the squad."

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.