RUMOR: Marvel Studios Still Hasn't Finalized AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Third Act

According to a new report, work is well underway on Avengers: Doomsday, without firm plans in place for the movie's final act. We also have an exciting update about what's currently being shot in the UK...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2025 05:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday was originally set to be released next May, but was recently pushed back to December. As disappointed as many fans were by the news, most seemed to agree that it was the right move and one that gives Marvel Studios time to make the best movie possible. 

Many of the studio's blockbusters have been written while cameras are rolling, and we learned earlier this year that work on Avengers: Doomsday had begun without a completed script from Stephen McFeely. 

Now, Daniel Richtman is reporting that Marvel Studios still hasn't finalised the movie's third act. There is time to figure it out, of course, and we're sure you'll remember how many ideas (many of which were shot, like The Hulk fighting Thanos in Wakanda) ultimately didn't make it into Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame as both movies evolved during production. 

The scooper has also learned that scenes are currently being filmed in The Void, the wasteland made up of pruned realities that we previously visited in Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine

Richtman has also elaborated on previous comments that scenes on The Fantastic Four's Earth are being shot for Avengers: Doomsday, explaining they're set during a baseball game. It also sounds like Marvel Studios is still mulling over a Silver Surfer project. 

Tom Hiddleston was recently asked whether he always knew that the plan was for Loki to return in Avengers: Doomsday (you'll recall that he repeatedly suggested season 2 might be his MCU farewell while promoting the show). 

"I didn't know that, so I was sincere in my conviction that I thought it was the end [Laughs]. I wasn't lying to you, I promise," the actor confirmed. "I didn't know then what the plan was. I'm trying to think how long I've known...it's very exciting."

Hiddleston also revealed that he's happy with what's in store for Loki as the villain-turned-hero's journey continues in the upcoming ensemble. "[Laughs] Yes. I do know some things. It’s an extraordinary privilege to still be on the team, and there are more stories to tell. I feel like the character has grown as I’ve grown. It’s genuinely an honour to still be in the squad."

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumored Plot Leak Appears To Reveal The Movie's Entire First Act - Possible SPOILERS
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/8/2025, 5:47 AM
If marveo continues this pathetic process of making movies, good luck to them keeping up with the DCU
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 7/8/2025, 6:04 AM
@vectorsigma - I agree with the first part of your sentence, but let's not get ahead of ourselves with the second part.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/8/2025, 6:16 AM
@vectorsigma - "good luck to them keeping up with the DCU" the universe that hasn't even started? lol That makes sense...
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/8/2025, 7:00 AM
@vectorsigma - Marvel Studios Fantastic Four: First Steps is film number 37 and the DCU Superman in one film 1.

User Comment Image
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/8/2025, 5:52 AM
Yeah. They’re gonna tell Daniel Ritchman about a top secret script. Lmao
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/8/2025, 5:54 AM
Good. There is a distinct lack of Celestials and Beyonders atm. This needs amending.

You know what 'DOOMSDAY' means right? Judgment Day! This is the spot to bring in the Arishem conclusion.

And The Beyonders are very important to this story in the comics. They were created by the Celestials and caused the Incursions so that the multiverse would be destroyed and the Celestials could remake it. But Reed remade it with Franklin et al.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/8/2025, 6:37 AM
@ObserverIO - I wouldn't mind if the story is that Celestials are causing Incursions, and Doom is fighting against it.

Only difference is Doom is preemptively destroying universes and taking only bits worth saving, whereas the Avengers would be just trying to stop Celestials/Incursions.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 7/8/2025, 6:03 AM
User Comment Image
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 7/8/2025, 6:24 AM
If true (doubt) They should really start writing their movies backwards.

That said, when it counts, they really do pull off the third act.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/8/2025, 6:33 AM
"...and likely still won't have until post-production is done"
MadThanos
MadThanos - 7/8/2025, 6:38 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - I'm just trying to picture how much money is lost with that way of working.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/8/2025, 6:41 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - i heard they’re already scheduling reshoots
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/8/2025, 6:45 AM
@Matchesz - I'd be shocked if the reshoots haven't already been scheduled weeks ago
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 7/8/2025, 6:55 AM
I think Feiges time has come to leave the MCU. The universe he once built is in shambles all by his "wonderful“ decisions. The Irony…
User Comment Image
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 7/8/2025, 7:01 AM
@LebaneseSpidey1 -
Or make a radical move and give the Mcu a proper ending/send off. And start from new with a fresh universe:
X-men
F4
Spidey
Hulk
Ironman
Captain America
Thor
Antman and Wasp
Inhumans
And go on
But I think this would be verrrrry extreme and the Fans wouldn’t like it to give up this universe.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2025, 7:06 AM
Marvel hasn’t finalized the third act for Avengers Doomsday….

User Comment Image

This is a non story given that Marvel works like this for pretty much every single film they do and has for the past 17 years or so and you know what , it seems to have worked out for them pretty well so far.

Anyway in regards to the Void , I still have a feeling it will become Battleworld.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/8/2025, 7:08 AM
Gee whiz guys, I sure can't wait to see shuri, shang chi, temu namor, captain marvel , temu captain America, wong, character assassinated hulk, laughing stock thor and wasp/ant man back on screen
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 7/8/2025, 7:11 AM
@SteviesRightFoo -
Hey what about She Hulk? 🌝

