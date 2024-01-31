STAR TREK: SECTION 31 Begins Production As Omari Hardwick And More Join Cast Of Paramount+ Movie

It's been confirmed that Star Trek: Section 31 has officially started production, and seven new cast members have now joined the Star Trek: Discovery spin-off. Find more details on what to expect here...

By JoshWilding - Jan 31, 2024 11:01 PM EST
It was last April when we first learned of Paramount+'s plans to move forward with a new Star Trek movie, Star Trek: Section 31, starring Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh.

Billed as a "special original movie event," it will feature Yeoh reprising her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou, a character she first played in Star Trek: Discovery season 1.

While some fans were disappointed to see it bypass theaters, it's a miracle we're even getting a new Star Trek movie. After all, the big screen franchise led by Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto has found itself stuck in limbo after several failed attempts to get a fourth movie off the ground. 

In this movie, Emperor Philippa Georgiou join a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and facing the sins of her past.

Production had been slated to begin last year, with Olatunde Osunsanm directing the movie based on a screenplay by Craig Sweeny. However, after delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFYRA strikes, work has finally begun on Star Trek: Section 31. A teaser can be seen below (via SFFGazette.com).

It's also been revealed (via Variety) that Omari Hardwick (Power), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia), and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) have all joined the movie's cast.

"And we’re off to the races! Thrilled to report principal photography has started on ‘Star Trek: Section 31,'" executive producer Alex Kurtzman said in a brief statement. "We welcome our incredible cast of new characters as they join our beloved Michelle Yeoh on her next wild adventure across the 'Trek' universe."

"I’m beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I’ve loved for so long," Yeoh said when the movie was first announced. "Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams."

Star Trek: Section 31 is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Michelle Yeoh, and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

A release date has yet to be announced by Paramount+.

View Recorder