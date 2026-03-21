STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 4 Promises "Classic" Episodes Alongside Bold New Experiments

Since the conclusion of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, things have been relatively quiet for fans of the long-running sci-fi franchise. That quiet period will soon come to an end with the arrival of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4, which is currently expected to premiere this summer. As anticipation builds, new details are beginning to emerge about what the next chapter of the series will bring.

In a recent interview with TrekMovie, co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers shared some insight into the creative direction behind the upcoming season. According to Myers, the team approached Season 4 with a sense of uncertainty about what the future might hold, which ultimately encouraged them to take bigger creative swings. Rather than sticking strictly to familiar territory, they focused on exploring ideas that had not yet been attempted within the Star Trek universe.

“We looked at season 4 and we didn’t know what our future was going to be, so we were like, ‘What are things that we have never tried that we want to try?’ What is Star Trek that hasn’t been done that we could do? Like, the whole point of doing Strange New Worlds is to visit some strange new worlds,” Myers explained. “Every one of the episodes is strange, new, and different. We want to try some things with Star Trek that is familiar to Star Trek lovers, but also, fresh, new, different, explosive — we just want to go for something.”

That philosophy has become a defining trait of Strange New Worlds, and Season 4 looks set to continue that tradition in a big way. Last year, Paramount gave fans a sneak peek at one of Season4's episodes that will portray the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise as puppets, created in collaboration with the legendary Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. The puppet-themed episode is directed by Jordan Canning, who previously helmed the Season 2 episode “Charades” as well as Season 3 entries “Wedding Bell Blues” and “Four-and-a-Half Vulcans.”

Over the course of its three seasons, Strange New Worlds has taken some bold creative swings, but the show's creators are not losing sight of what makes the series feel like Star Trek. Myers made it clear that Season 4 will still include episodes that lean into a more traditional style.

“It’s not like every episode is a puppet episode… It’s a mix,” Myers assured. “We have a few genre reaches. We have some real classic episodes, some very, very classic episodes. We try some things that have not been tried in Star Trek before, but still very much at their core, feel like Star Trek.”

Blending classic storytelling with these experimental ideas is what has helped Strange New Worlds stand out as one of the strongest modern entries i the franchise, even if some of its more ambitious choices don't always resonate with fans. A full puppet-focused episode will likely spark mixed reactions, but it is encouraging to know that the fundamental spirit of Star Trek will remain intact throughout.

While an exact premiere date has not yet been announced, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 is expected to debut later this year on Paramount+. Looking further ahead, the series has already been renewed for a fifth and final season. Production on that final installment began last year, and it will consist of six episodes.