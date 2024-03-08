A Newly Spotted STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH Blooper Reveals Unintentional Cameo During Mustafar Duel

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith was released nearly two decades ago, but a blooper has only just been discovered which reveals a crew member made an accidental cameo during the lightsaber fight on Mustafar.

By JoshWilding - Mar 08, 2024 06:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith ranks as arguably the best movie in George Lucas' prequel trilogy, not least thanks to that epic lightsaber battle pitting Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader against his former friend and master, Obi-Wan Kenobi on Mustafar.

Unfortunately, you may never view that duel on the fiery planet in the same way thanks to this newly discovered blooper. 

As you can see in the Reddit post below (first shared on SFFGazette.com), a random crew member has been spotted in the background during Anakin and Obi-Wan's fiery clash. We've checked, and this is 100% the real deal, meaning this unidentified man now joins The Mandalorian's "Jeans Guy" after becoming famous for being somewhere he shouldn't! 

Another Redditor has since done some digging, discovering how this inadvertent cameo likely came to be and explains, "It's a face...What appears to have happened here is that the camera travelled slightly too far and somehow no one noticed while cropping the footage."

While there's still no word on who this crew member is, many fans have already dubbed him "Mustafar Man," a fitting moniker. Now, we wait for the internet to do its thing and figure out who this guy is. 

Check out the full breakdown of this Revenge of the Sith blooper, along with a possible explanation, in the posts below. 

Last year, prequel trilogy stunt coordinator Nick Gillard revealed that both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen pushed back against George Lucas when he went down the "high ground" route for the final clash. As a result, an alternate version of the fight's closing moments was discussed which sounds considerably better. 

"There was a version - that whole volcano thing where they land on that droid wasn't there," he recalls. "Originally, they swung and landed - they swung off that great big boat and they landed on the side of the volcano, on the lava right next to each other."

"And straight away, Anakin just grabbed him by the...he disarmed him...[and] grabbed him by the throat. He’s got him and Obi’s saber is down on the ground, and Anakin says, ‘I’m sorry it has to be this way, my master,’ and actually lets [the lightsaber] go."

"Obi hunches to get away from it, sucks his saber up, as he pulls his saber up he cuts through Anakin’s arms, almost by mistake, and then chops through his legs almost by mistake, and the whole body fell off of his legs," Gillard concludes. "It was more of a defense-gone-wrong kind of move. It was strong."

What are your thoughts on Revenge of the Sith's iconic lightsaber duel? Did you spot this inadvertent cameo before now? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. 

HammerLegFoot - 3/8/2024, 6:10 AM
Lmao that shit looks creepy
TheVisionary25 - 3/8/2024, 6:58 AM


Lol, that’s funny.

