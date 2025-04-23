Hayden Christensen Teases DARTH VADER Stories After REVENGE OF THE SITH

Darth Vader is a character with lots of potential for new storytelling with lots of comics to pull from. Hayden Christensen teases the live action possibility.

News
By ChandlerMcniel - Apr 23, 2025 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Hayden Christensen loves playing Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader. He famously played Anakin in the prequel Star Wars trilogy in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. He also reprised the role of Anakin and Darth Vader for season one of Ahsoka in which he appeared as a very realistic force ghost that dueled Ahsoka and showed some flashbacks of the Clone Wars. 

After Christensen confirmed his appearance in Ahsoka season two at the Star Wars Celebration in Japan, fans were ecstatic for his return. Now, he's spoken with ComicBook to talk about more potential stories for Darth Vader. 

“There’s a lot that we could still explore with Vader. I think from where we left off, after Episode III, and everything that he has to reconcile after he’s trapped in this new version of himself, there’s just a lot of very rich stories that we could still tell.”

One can only wonder if Hayden Chsitensen has said conversation with Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, or Kathleen Kennedy about more potential projects for Vader. There's no denying the popularity of both Darth Vader and Hayden Christensen, so Disney would be smart to capitalize on it. 

Very easily, writers for a Darth Vader series or film could pull from Darth Vader comics. There are tons of fantastic storylines in the comics that could be adapted. Without a doubt, the series or film would likely be on the darker side. The Shu-Torun War storyline sees Vader lead an assault on the planet in the name of the Emperor, Shadows and Secrets sees Vader try to find the Rebels that took down the Death Star, and Vader Down is a phenomenal series that sees Darth Vader stranded and completely alone on a hostile planet while taking down legions of Rebel scum. One of the most popular storylines that could be adapted into live actions is Purge, which sees Vader hunting down the remaining Jedi after Order 66.

Without a doubt, there’s plenty of stories to be told about Darth Vader. 

This comes after we learned that Ahsoka season two will feature all out war. Dave Filoni had the following to say at the Star Wars Celebration event: 

“I'll just say what it is ‘cause they came all this way, and I know what they really want to talk about which is what's in season two. So, half of it is a really really big battle. There is going to be a war in our Star Wars. Like an all out, throwdown on a scale as best as I can do it, as best as Jon and I can afford it because we want that.”

He continued, “And Thrawn will be involved. We will see a lot more of him. You'll see a lot more of Ezra. You'll see a lot more of Hera, is going to get back into it. And she'll be much more directly part of the action. Because you guys made such a big deal about it, I put a lot more Chopper in. And then because you guys asked for it and because Jon's been playing with him so much and I want my toy back, we put Zeb in Ahsoka.”

Would you be interested in a Darth Vader series? Are you excited to see Anakin in Ahsoka? Let us know in the comments! 

Gambito
Gambito - 4/23/2025, 12:06 PM
Gotta keep working, love you Hayden
Steel86
Steel86 - 4/23/2025, 12:10 PM
There is a massive gap between Revenge and A New Hope that could be explored in a Disney+ show. I personally would start with bringing back Samuel L Jackson as Mace and do an reverse reveal story with Mace as the protagonist lurking in the shadows and stalking Darth until he's revealed. Darth hunting down remaining Jedi and Ani learning more about the dark side of the force.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2025, 12:16 PM
@Steel86 - that could be fun even if I rather Mace stay dead.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/23/2025, 12:16 PM
@Steel86 - Exactly, have other perspective characters and make Darth Vader a terrifying force that brings destruction and death
TK420
TK420 - 4/23/2025, 12:13 PM
We've already seen his story after RotS. We call it the Original Trilogy.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 4/23/2025, 12:14 PM
Wish him the best, but I dunno... has the character really got anywhere to go? Feel like his arc is pretty complete and there's not much meat left on the bone there.

Just my humble opinion.
Each to their own.
I apologise for any grammatical errors.
I am not a Marxist.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/23/2025, 12:14 PM
While I am of the mind the need to leave the Skywalkers and the time period and go to the Old Republic, I would totally love a gritty Darth Vader show. I would love for it to not be from his perspective though, have him be the big monster that decimates rebels anywhere he goes foiling their plans
ThorArms
ThorArms - 4/23/2025, 12:17 PM
Eh. Yeah but Vader is Vader. I can't see him anchoring his own show.
DPSNUMBER1
DPSNUMBER1 - 4/23/2025, 12:17 PM
Adapt The Force Unleashed, at least, the story of the first game, you cowards.
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 4/23/2025, 12:19 PM
OT: Predator Badlands teaser is out.

