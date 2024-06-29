MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Is Reportedly Being Eyed To Play A Jedi In Upcoming STAR WARS Project

MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Is Reportedly Being Eyed To Play A Jedi In Upcoming STAR WARS Project

Madame Web star Sydney Sweeney is taking on a number of high-profile Hollywood projects and, if a new rumour is to be believed, then Lucasfilm is keen to enlist the actress to play a Jedi. Check it out...

Jun 29, 2024
Despite Madame Web's terrible critical and commercial performance, Sydney Sweeney's star remains on the rise. The Euphoria actress impressed in Anyone But You and Immaculate and has several high-profile projects on the way, including the Barbarella remake. 

For months, rumours have swirled about Sweeney potentially heading into a Galaxy Far, Far Away for a Star Wars project. Now, scooper @MyTimeToShineH (via SFFGazette.com) has claimed that she's being eyed to play a Jedi. 

We find it hard to believe that the actress will consider returning to television, so chances are this would be a movie role. Looking to the future, the Daisy Ridley-led sequel to the sequels, Dave Filoni's crossover event, and James Mangold's First Jedi story are all in the works as theatrical releases.

The Mandalorian and Grogu will be first up, of course, with Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron also still said to be on the way. 

Sweeney could factor into any of those, though we'd argue that she'd be a pretty exciting fit for Mara Jade - the Emperor's former Hand and Luke Skywalker's wife in the Expanded Universe - should she finally make her long-awaited live-action debut in the Disney era of Star Wars

The scooper also reiterates past claims that the actress is in talks to play another superhero, likely referring to either Blonde Phantom or Spider-Man 4's Black Cat. 

They also add that Lucasfilm is keen for Andor's Tony Gilroy and Beau Willimon to work on more Star Wars projects once that series wraps up with its second season next year. 

"Well, I want to point out the timeline of projects and explain a few things...Madame Web was my first ever studio project that I ever got cast in," Sweeney previously said of her first blockbuster role. "I am so thankful to Sony because it was such a building block for me. While I was filming that, I was actually building the packages for Immaculate and Anyone But You."

"I then took Anyone But You when I'd put the pitch together and I called up Sony and said, 'Hey, we have this movie we're filming together...let's build a relationship,'" she added. "That's how Anyone But You got made and I'd have never been able to do that without Madame Web."

Sweeney later pointed out she was pleased to have done a project her younger cousins could watch and admitted, "It's so hard not being able to be fully involved. I was an actor."

Which Jedi would you like to see Sweeney play in the Star Wars Galaxy?

