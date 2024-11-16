STAR WARS Movie - Most Likely Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's NEW JEDI ORDER - Pulled From 2026 Release Calendar

Disney has now pulled an untitled Star Wars movie from its 2026 release calendar, and all signs point to the project being Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey-focused "New Jedi Order" (not the official title).

The movie was scheduled to hit theatres on December 18, 2026, but is no longer on the slate, having been replaced by Ice Age 6.

Official plot details on the Rey movie have yet to be disclosed, but the film is expected to be set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker and focus on Rey training a new generation of Jedi warriors. It's unclear if the movie will ever see the light of day, but even if it remains on the shelf, Lucasfilm is said to have big plans in place for the former scavenger turned powerful Force-wielder.

According to a recent trade report, Rey is not only expected to appear in the new trilogy that was recently announced from writer/producer Simon Kinberg, but several other projects (though which ones are not clear).

“She is the most valuable cinematic asset, in some ways maybe the only one, Star Wars has right now,” according to one source.

THR also mentioned "rumors in the Star Wars underground of filmmakers jostling for characters."

"Rey, the scavenger-turned-Jedi played by Daisy Ridley in the last three episode movies, is key to the franchise’s next turn. That potentially puts Kinberg’s trilogy story development, as early in its conceptual stages as it may be, on a collision course with the Rey standalone movie that is actively in the works with director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy."

Ridley addressed her return to the galaxy far, far away for the first time since Celebration during a 2023 interview with Collider.

"I was shitting myself before I went on stage, because no one knew I was going to that," she said of her surprise appearance at the Celebration panel. "No one knew I was going to Celebration, bar like Kathy [Kennedy] and there were a couple of people. I was so nervous. Oh my God. It was such a wonderful reception. I'm very excited. The story is really cool. I'm waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don't have any other updates. It's not what I expected, but I'm very excited."

"I know the storyline for one film," she added. That's not to say that that's all it is, but that's what I was told about. And I imagine it will be the next film, I think. I mean, again, I don't know, post strikes and everything, how quickly everything will start up again. But yes, so far, I know the story of one film and I think people will be very excited."