STAR WARS: NEW JEDI ORDER Writer George Nolfi On Honoring The Franchise And Potentially Exploring Politics

Following the news that The Adjustment Bureau's George Nolfi will pen the latest draft of Star Wars: New Jedi Order for Lucasfilm, the filmmaker has opened up on his approach to the storied franchise.

By JoshWilding - Feb 04, 2025 04:02 PM EST
Since the movie was first announced at Star Wars Celebration in 2023, it's become increasingly difficult to keep track of the writers who have worked on Lucasfilm's widely touted movie revolving around Daisy Ridley's Rey.

Last month, the news broke that George Nolfi (The Adjustment Bureau) has signed up to give director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's New Jedi Order tale another rewrite.

The filmmaker, who penned Ocean's TwelveThe Bourne Ultimatum, and wrote and directed The Banker, was among those eyed to helm 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier but this will be his most high-profile project to date.

Talking to Film Stories, Nolfi confirmed his involvement with the upcoming Star Wars movie and detailed his approach to heading into a Galaxy Far, Far Away. 

"The way I approach it is, you look at what’s come before you, you look at the broad ideas of what they want to do. Meaning: Lucasfilm, Disney, Sharmeen [Obaid-Chinoy], the director, and then you do what a writer does, and try to try and put beats of a story together," he explained. "Try and imagine characters, and then you present that with an understanding that it needs to honour, obviously, a long, incredible tradition."

As for the challenges a large canvas that a Star Wars movie presents, Nolfi addressed the notion of potentially delving into the Galaxy's politics like George Lucas before him (however, he has no intention to use the movie to preach to fans based on the comments below). 

"If you think about George Lucas, the six movies that he did, and the universe that he created, it’s actually very steeped in broad notions of politics," the writer said. "It’s not talking about today, per se, but there’s the Empire’s Nazism slash Roman Empire."

"The democracy of the Roman Empire collapsing and becoming an empire and the perennial story of human beings organising themselves and against chaos, and then the tools that help human societies tamp down on chaos becomes oppression."

"So that is really very core to what I think George Lucas was trying to talk about," Nofli continued. "And one of the wonderful things about science fiction and Star Wars - which is more almost science fantasy or space opera - is that you can raise the deepest issues without it feeling like a philosophy class, or a political science class, or something I read in the newspaper today."

We've previously heard that the movie will revolve around Rey, now a Jedi Master, looking to create a new Jedi Order while attempting to combat the dark forces that rise up to stop her. 

As noted, Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy remains attached to direct this "New Jedi Order" movie which is, for all intents and purposes, Episode X. The expectation is that it will serve as an epilogue to the divisive sequel trilogy which may go some way in redeeming the questionable creative decisions made in those movies. 

View Recorder