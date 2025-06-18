STAR WARS Realigns Focus As Kathleen Kennedy Reveals Future Is All About Standalone Stories

STAR WARS Realigns Focus As Kathleen Kennedy Reveals Future Is All About Standalone Stories

During a recent screening of George Lucas' original Star Wars cut, Kathleen Kennedy revealed that the franchise is moving away from trilogies, opting instead to explore more self-contained stories.

News
By MarkJulian - Jun 18, 2025 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy recently shared intriguing details about the evolving future of the Star Wars universe.

Speaking at a special screening of the original 1977 Star Wars print in London last week, Kennedy discussed the studio’s new creative direction for the franchise in the aftermath of The Rise of Skywalker.

Kennedy told the audience, "I really think that now we’re in a position where it’s broadened the possibility of stories and filmmakers we can bring in to tell stories that mean something to them – it doesn’t necessarily have to connect to every little thing that’s been done in Star Wars; it can actually be a standalone story that then builds into many, many other stories.”

Rather than attempting to replicate the formula of the original trilogy, Lucasfilm appears to be embracing a strategic pivot, prioritizing standalone stories that allow for more creative flexibility and aren’t tightly bound by previous continuity.

This approach could pave the way for fresh perspectives and a broader range of storytelling within the Star Wars universe.

In other news, Kennedy confirmed she'll remain in London for the commencement of filming on Star Wars: Starfighter, which is set to begin shooting in September.

She enthusiastically teased the upcoming project, stating, "It's gonna be pretty big." This update indicates a significant new cinematic venture is on the horizon for the beloved galaxy far, far away.

In Active Development/Pre-Production Early Development
STAR WARS: The Mandalorian & Grogu- currently scheduled to be released on May 22, 2026; directed by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver James Mangold Dawn of the Jedi movie- said to explore the origins of the Force and the Jedi order, taking place 25,000 years before any known Star Wars events
STAR WARS: Starfighter - currently scheduled to be released on May 28, 2027; directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling Rian Johnson Star Wars trilogy
Rey-focused The Rise of Skywalker sequel - no release date, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and starring Daisy Ridley Taika Waititi's Star Wars film
Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron film
Donald Glover's Lando film
Simon Kinberg's Star Wars trilogy

As for the next Star Wars film set to hit theaters, a trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu was released at the Star Wars Celebration event in Japan, although it has yet to be formally released online. That film is currently slated to hit theaters on May 22, 2026.

Mark Hamill Contextualizes Previous Done With STAR WARS Comments
Related:

Mark Hamill Contextualizes Previous "Done With STAR WARS" Comments
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Comic Adaptation Finally Reveals Force Ghost Army NOT Seen In The Movie
Recommended For You:

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Comic Adaptation Finally Reveals Force Ghost Army NOT Seen In The Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/18/2025, 8:02 AM
blah blah blah. She's on her way out anyway. Nuff respect for the woman, she's a living ledge, but what she says about the future of Star Wars only really means the near future of Star Wars. Like the next two years or so. After that I'm sure we'll see some kind of direction.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 6/18/2025, 8:02 AM
Bad decisions continue to drive SW from its former heights to new lows, with very few quality products coming out.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/18/2025, 8:21 AM
@MuadDib - Sad to see the golden years of all these franchises are behind us.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2025, 8:09 AM
Sounds good , hopefully they actually put their money where their mouth is now with these comments…

Granted I can understand a certain level of hesitancy early on when the SW films were starting up again , especially with the side stories such as Solo or Rogue One but now that time has passed and it’s been shown that narratives outside of the main saga can work well then I hope they truly give their creatives freedom to tell the stories they want to tell within the confines of this big universe.

Anyway , looking forward to Starfighter amongst others!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder