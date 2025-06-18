STAR WARS Realigns Focus As Kathleen Kennedy Reveals Future Is All About Standalone Stories

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy recently shared intriguing details about the evolving future of the Star Wars universe.

Speaking at a special screening of the original 1977 Star Wars print in London last week, Kennedy discussed the studio’s new creative direction for the franchise in the aftermath of The Rise of Skywalker.

‘I don’t think there’s another one like it, it’s that rare.’



Kathleen Kennedy introduces our BFI Film on Film Festival Opening Night film, Star Wars (1997), screening from an original 1977 Technicolor print. pic.twitter.com/qDwxvU09vF — BFI (@BFI) June 13, 2025

Kennedy told the audience, "I really think that now we’re in a position where it’s broadened the possibility of stories and filmmakers we can bring in to tell stories that mean something to them – it doesn’t necessarily have to connect to every little thing that’s been done in Star Wars; it can actually be a standalone story that then builds into many, many other stories.”

Rather than attempting to replicate the formula of the original trilogy, Lucasfilm appears to be embracing a strategic pivot, prioritizing standalone stories that allow for more creative flexibility and aren’t tightly bound by previous continuity.

This approach could pave the way for fresh perspectives and a broader range of storytelling within the Star Wars universe.

Kathleen Kennedy confirms Star Wars: Starfighter begins shooting this September and they are currently gathering the cast!



(@BFI film festival screening for original print of Star Wars: A New Hope) pic.twitter.com/q2NxnPBY6g — Star Wars Explained (@StarWarsExplain) June 13, 2025

In other news, Kennedy confirmed she'll remain in London for the commencement of filming on Star Wars: Starfighter, which is set to begin shooting in September.

She enthusiastically teased the upcoming project, stating, "It's gonna be pretty big." This update indicates a significant new cinematic venture is on the horizon for the beloved galaxy far, far away.

In Active Development/Pre-Production Early Development STAR WARS: The Mandalorian & Grogu- currently scheduled to be released on May 22, 2026; directed by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver James Mangold Dawn of the Jedi movie- said to explore the origins of the Force and the Jedi order, taking place 25,000 years before any known Star Wars events STAR WARS: Starfighter - currently scheduled to be released on May 28, 2027; directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling Rian Johnson Star Wars trilogy Rey-focused The Rise of Skywalker sequel - no release date, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and starring Daisy Ridley Taika Waititi's Star Wars film Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron film Donald Glover's Lando film Simon Kinberg's Star Wars trilogy

As for the next Star Wars film set to hit theaters, a trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu was released at the Star Wars Celebration event in Japan, although it has yet to be formally released online. That film is currently slated to hit theaters on May 22, 2026.