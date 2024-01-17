STAR WARS: Rey "New Jedi Order" Movie Reportedly Still On Track, And We May Know When It'll Hit Theaters

STAR WARS: Rey &quot;New Jedi Order&quot; Movie Reportedly Still On Track, And We May Know When It'll Hit Theaters STAR WARS: Rey &quot;New Jedi Order&quot; Movie Reportedly Still On Track, And We May Know When It'll Hit Theaters

Despite rumors of a significant delay, the Rey-focused Star Wars movie is said to be moving forward on schedule, and we may even have an idea of when it will arrive in theaters...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 17, 2024 09:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Rumors have been doing the rounds that Lucasfilm's upcoming Rey-focused Star Wars movie may have been delayed indefinitely, but updates now suggest that the project is still moving forward as planned.

Several sites have now reached out to Lucasfilm, who has confirmed that the untitled film is very much on track, with Steven Knight still on board as writer despite clams of the Peaky Blinders creator encountering some "creative differences" over his story ideas.

Of course, the studio could simply be downplaying these reports of behind-the-scenes turmoil, but it seems there's a chance a release date has already been set.

Jeff Sneider responded to a Tweet about the potential delay with the following.

He doesn't specify which project he's talking about here, but during last night's episode of The Hot Mic, he strongly hinted that he was indeed referring to the "New Jedi Order" film.

Last year, Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy revealed that work on this movie is further along than we realized.

"We’ve been working on that film for a few years and all of that feeds into our overall storytelling. So we’ve just got to a point now where we’ve got a wonderful writer in Steven Knight, and we’re probably going to see a script in the next month and a half that we’ve been working on for quite a while. So we’re getting close."

It's worth noting that this was prior to the Hollywood strikes, which no doubt had at least some impact on the movie's development.

We do know that the Rey film won't be the next big-screen Star Wars release, as we recently got confirmation that The Mandalorian and Grogu will officially enter production later this year.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” said director Favreau. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey "Skywalker" for director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's movie, which will be set a whole fifteen years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. Plot details are still mostly under wraps, but we do know that Rey will be a "powerful Jedi master" running her own training academy when we catch up with her.

STAR WARS: Conflicting Reports Emerge About Whether Daisy Ridley's REY Movie Has Been Delayed Indefinitely
Related:

STAR WARS: Conflicting Reports Emerge About Whether Daisy Ridley's REY Movie Has Been Delayed "Indefinitely"
STAR WARS: Natalie Portman Opens Up On Meeting Her Son Mark Hamill For The First Time At Golden Globes
Recommended For You:

STAR WARS: Natalie Portman Opens Up On Meeting Her "Son" Mark Hamill For The First Time At Golden Globes
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

bobevanz - 1/17/2024, 9:17 AM
I'm gonna make a Twitter account, pay for 100k bots, buy my blue checkmark, and I'll start making shit up like everyone else. If it is coming out in two years, they'll need to announce soon enough
MarkCassidy - 1/17/2024, 9:20 AM
@bobevanz - If it's going to stop your endless, tedious drivel comments, please go ahead. I'll even subscribe.
vectorsigma - 1/17/2024, 10:15 AM
@MarkCassidy - your tone almost made me believe that you are angry because your article and its source was legit.
lazlodaytona - 1/17/2024, 10:27 AM
@bobevanz - that would be awesome!
MarkCassidy - 1/17/2024, 10:47 AM
@vectorsigma - The source is legit. Sneider has been breaking news online for over a decade. Chuckles doesn't even read the articles any more, just uses every one as an excuse to whine.
slickrickdesigns - 1/17/2024, 9:20 AM
It’s hard to trust anyone who worked on the last 3 Star Wars movies, especially the Kennedy crazy lady. I trust Filoni and Favreu.
harryba11zack - 1/17/2024, 9:28 AM
They better make it.

Origame - 1/17/2024, 9:39 AM
@harryba11zack - we were all there when Lucasfilm raped Indiana Jones.

...and Luke skywalker

...and Han solo (twice)

...and Leia

...and darth vader (at least twice)

...and George lucas

...and obi wan kenobi

...yeah when are we gonna do something about them?
Reginator - 1/17/2024, 9:43 AM
more money being burnt
lazlodaytona - 1/17/2024, 10:28 AM
@Reginator - exactly
EZBeast - 1/17/2024, 9:56 AM
All these contradicting articles are making me sick on this site
bkmeijer1 - 1/17/2024, 10:05 AM
@EZBeast - same. Kinda why I stopped clicking on everything with the word 'rumour' or 'rumoured' in the title. I should do the same with 'reportedly' too, but every so often one of the trades is the source and actually legit.
EZBeast - 1/17/2024, 10:05 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I guess I click with a small hope there is something genuine bur shame of me for continuing to hope...
videovac - 1/17/2024, 10:05 AM
I dedicate this to all the people, who defended Star Wars, by saying that the new movies made a billion each, as proof that nothing was wrong with them. They're making a sequel, a follow-up over half a decade later, almost three full phucking years from now. Three.
No one, NO ONE, walks away from a franchise that makes a billion each from The Force Awakens, to Rogue One, to The Last Jedi, to So...ooops!, to The Rise Of Skywalker. And yet Disney did that. They walked away.

If nothing was wrong with Star Wars, then why did Disney walk away? There were no strikes in 2019! There was no COVID. Why did they walk away? If nothing was wrong 2hy did they walk away....from a BILLION dollars? Today's Disney "wishes" one of its movies in 2023 or 2024 made a billion dollars. They'd do cartwheels if Indiana Jones or The Little Mermaid or Ant-Man or The Mwrvels made a billion. Making a billion is a whole lot better than making your budget back or not even making your budget back.
bkmeijer1 - 1/17/2024, 10:08 AM
@videovac - there was no strike, but there was a pandemic that started at the end of 2019. And they didn't really walk away. Maybe from the big screen, but the output on tv has been huge
bkmeijer1 - 1/17/2024, 10:06 AM
I kinda like a 2027 release date more, as that would put the movie both in-universe and in realtime 50 years after A New Hope. But maybe we'll get an ANH rerelease instead, which is something I'd watch so much more eagerly that this.
LilJimmy - 1/17/2024, 10:21 AM
KK should just write the script
IronMan616 - 1/17/2024, 10:47 AM
Great news, love seeing train wrecks like The Marvels. Movie may not be enjoyable, but the failure will be.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder