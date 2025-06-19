BOBA FETT - BLACK, WHITE & RED And HAN SOLO - HUNT FOR THE FALCON Comics Will Solve A Big STAR WARS Mystery

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Marvel Comics has announced two new series set in the Galaxy Far, Far Away: Boba Fett - Black, White & Red and Han Solo - Hunt for the Falcon. Both titles arrive in comic book stores this September.

Exploring different eras of the franchise's mythos, the two limited series are described as perfect standalone entry points into Marvel Comics' Star Wars storytelling. Packed with revelations about two of the franchise's greatest icons and tying up a longstanding Star Wars mystery, these also promise to be a draw for longtime fans.

Boba Fett - Black, White & Red is the third Star Wars title under Marvel's Black, White & Blood imprint. Starring only the most ruthless characters, Boba Fett follows in the footsteps of previous Black, White & Red headliners, Darth Vader and Darth Maul. Set across Boba's storied history, each issue sees all-star creators team up to tell the most notorious exploits of the Galaxy's most feared bounty hunter.

The first issue will be written by Benjamin Percy (Wolverine) with art by Chris Allen (Black Panther). Titled "The Impossible Job," the story finds Boba Fett trapped in a situation he seemingly can't get out of when both the Empire and an extreme Rebel faction after the same bounty as him.

Fett needs to track down a deadly individual who has played both sides, and—to make things even more impossible—his target is hiding out in a volatile volcanic system.

Han Solo - Hunt for the Falcon reveals an untold adventure set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. The five-part saga comes from two modern Star Wars storytellers, writer Rodney Barnes (Star Wars: Ahsoka) and artist Ramon Rosanas (Star Wars), known for their work together on last year's Star Wars: Inquisitors.

Based on the official description, we can expect to finally learn how Han Solo lost the Millennium Falcon and why the smuggler didn't have it when The Force Awakens began.

IN THE TIME BEFORE THE FORCE AWAKENS, WHERE IS THE MILLENNIUM FALCON?! Less than satisfied with a settled life, Han Solo lands on the idea of reclaiming the Falcon and returning to a life of adventure. The problem is, he can't find it. After enlisting a less than enthusiastic Chewbacca, the duo embarks upon a quest to reclaim the greatest ship in the galaxy. Standing in their way are a laundry list of rogues who have staked a claim to the Millennium Falcon as well, like the villainous scoundrel who stole the Falcon, Ducain.

Check out the main covers for the debut issues of both series, and stay tuned for updates as we have them.

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO - HUNT FOR THE FALCON #1 (OF 5)

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Art and Cover by RAMON ROSANAS

On Sale 9/3

STAR WARS: BOBA FETT - BLACK, WHITE & RED #1 (OF 4)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by CHRIS ALLEN

Cover by ALEX MALEEV

On Sale 9/17