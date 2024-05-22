STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE First Clip Sees Master Sol Face-Off With "Mae" - Possible SPOILERS

As the series premiere of The Acolyte approaches, Lucasfilm has released the first clip from the latest Disney+ Star Wars show along with an intriguing new TV spot...

By MarkCassidy - May 22, 2024
"Before the Empire, before the Menace, there was The Acolyte."

We're now just two weeks away from the premiere of the latest Disney+ live-action Star Wars series, and Lucasfilm has debuted an exciting first clip from the show along with a new TV spot.

In the extended sneak peek, we find Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) engaged in fierce combat with Mae (Amandla Stenberg), his former apprentice.

Or at least, who he believes to be his former apprentice!

Possible spoilers follow.

Based on what we can gather from recent leaks and the character name subtitle in last week's TV spot, this is not actually Mae at all, but her sister. Rumor has it that Stenberg is playing a dual role as a pair of twins, one good and one evil (the titular Acolyte), with the former blamed for her sibling's sinister actions.

The teaser also features some new footage, including another look at the show's mysterious Sith warrior.

Check out the clip and promo at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

 The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

"I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith," showrunner Headland told EW in a recent interview. "That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote 'extinct' to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?"

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on Get Out and Us, scored The Acolyte.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2024, 6:39 PM
I liked the promo aswell as the clip especially (couple of minor nitpicks notwithstanding)…

The fight choreography seems real good imo and I like them also incorporating a mini-story it seems in it aswell of her trying to get his lightsaber apparently but Sol turns the tables on Mae and gets something from her.

Anyway , looking forward to this more & more!!.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2024, 6:41 PM
Also they released a couple of featurettes aswell…

Seems like promotion is definitely kicking into full gear now!!.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 5/22/2024, 6:43 PM
Before the hate starts, let me jump in and say that I really liked this clip.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 5/22/2024, 6:57 PM
Looks pretty good tbh. I like that they bring in a martial arts style to this.

I meant to say "hate, hate, hate"
Origame
Origame - 5/22/2024, 7:06 PM
Ok, what's the point of the kung fu if these characters clearly have lightsabers and just choose not to use them?

Not to mention the hand to hand fighting of the jedi has never been shown to be this refined.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 5/22/2024, 7:13 PM
@Origame - she doesn't have a lightsaber which is why she is trying to take his. He is wondering wtf is going on and seems to just be deflecting her.

And who knows, maybe the style of combat is native to a temple. That's the way China was, maybe the Jedi are too? We just have to watch to see what's what.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/22/2024, 7:19 PM
Choreography is actually pretty tight

