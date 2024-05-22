STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE First Clip Sees Master Sol Face-Off With "Mae" - Possible SPOILERS

"Before the Empire, before the Menace, there was The Acolyte."

We're now just two weeks away from the premiere of the latest Disney+ live-action Star Wars series, and Lucasfilm has debuted an exciting first clip from the show along with a new TV spot.

In the extended sneak peek, we find Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) engaged in fierce combat with Mae (Amandla Stenberg), his former apprentice.

Or at least, who he believes to be his former apprentice!

Possible spoilers follow.

Based on what we can gather from recent leaks and the character name subtitle in last week's TV spot, this is not actually Mae at all, but her sister. Rumor has it that Stenberg is playing a dual role as a pair of twins, one good and one evil (the titular Acolyte), with the former blamed for her sibling's sinister actions.

The teaser also features some new footage, including another look at the show's mysterious Sith warrior.

Check out the clip and promo at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

In this exclusive very first clip from Star Wars: The Acolyte, Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) battles Mae (Amandla Stenberg), a dangerous warrior from his past: pic.twitter.com/40kX8lNOC9 — IGN (@IGN) May 22, 2024 Before the Empire, before the Menace, there was the Acolyte.



Don’t miss the two-episode premiere of #TheAcolyte, a Star Wars Original series, only on @DisneyPlus June 4. pic.twitter.com/bZ724hC6cQ — The Acolyte (@OfficialAcolyte) May 22, 2024

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

"I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith," showrunner Headland told EW in a recent interview. "That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote 'extinct' to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?"

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on Get Out and Us, scored The Acolyte.