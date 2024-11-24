STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Unused Posters Are Better Than The Movie; New Rumor Teases Rey's Future

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Unused Posters Are Better Than The Movie; New Rumor Teases Rey's Future

Several unused posters for 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have found their way online and some might say they're even better than the movie itself! Rumours are also swirling about Rey's future...

The hype surrounding Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019 was through the roof. An early teaser trailer confirmed that Emperor Palpatine had somehow returned, and that alone was enough to have fans of this franchise losing their minds over how the Skywalker Saga might end.

Alas, the movie didn't receive a particularly warm response from fans or critics, with a disappointing 51% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It is, however, worth noting that Episode IX has a far more impressive 86% Audience Score. 

Disney and Lucasfilm's strong marketing campaign ensured Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was a hit, leading to it grossing over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Now, some of the posters we didn't get to see half a decade ago have found their way online (via SFFGazette.com)

There are some phenomenal pieces of poster art here, though it seems Lucasfilm decided to head down a different route (and there's only ever going to be enough room for a limited number of one-sheets).

These come amid rumblings Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy wants Daisy Ridley's Rey in his Star Wars movie and it sounds like the character could factor into Simon Kinberg's planned trilogy as well. Plus, according to Daniel Richtman, there's yet another project in the works that will include the Jedi as Lucasfilm goes all in on the last remaining Skywalker. 

This doesn't mean she'll show up in all of them, of course, as the studio might be throwing all of these ideas at the wall to see what sticks.

"It’s still upsetting," Ridley previously said of the negative response to The Rise of Skywalker. "You don’t want people to feel like you’ve not served the thing they’re a fan of. But [The Last Jedi] was so divisive...it felt like the first one everyone was responsive in the same way. The second, super divisive. The last one, super divisive. It didn’t change how I felt about it."

The actor also looked back on the now-divisive decision to reveal that Rey was really the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine. "Well, J.J. [Abrams] was the one who was like, she is of no one, so it wasn’t just The Last Jedi where that was the message," Ridley recalled. "What was interesting about the last one, for me, was that you can be a hero and not come from anywhere or you can be a hero and come from literally the worst person in the universe."

"You’re not your parents, you’re not your grandparents, you’re not your bloodline and you’re not the generations before you. So, I always was like, sure. But it’s beyond my pay grade. I say the words, do the thing," she continued. "I do love the version of, you can be anyone you want to be, but I also love the version where you can rectify wrongs and can’t help what you’re born into."

Take a closer look at those unused posters for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below.

MG0019
MG0019 - 11/24/2024, 11:14 AM
Really? Posters are better than the movie?

Ragebait bs.

I’m no fan of the sequels, but it’s just some shots of characters. The first set are candy colored, look more like promotional material for a Gushers
tie-in. Nothing really in a negative or positive reaction.

Second set are reminiscent of classic Star Wars posters, could easily see the pair at Disneyland or something. Again, just run of the mill posters.

3rd are way too similar to Last Jedi’s poster design. They would’ve just been repeating themselves, a smart call to not use the poster.

TLDR; your article title is clickbait bullcräp.
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 11/24/2024, 11:14 AM
Star Wars: The Adventures of Ben Swollo Coming Soon to Disney Plus
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/24/2024, 11:18 AM
@Truoptimusprime -

LOL!
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 11/24/2024, 11:18 AM
The original trilogy made sense. The prequels made sense. The sequel trilogy makes absolutely no sense.
Blergh
Blergh - 11/24/2024, 11:39 AM
@LilJimmy - a sequel trilogy would absolutely have made sense in terms of legacy and new fans. But what they ended up producing is very hard to drink pretty. I totally respect anyone saying they enjoyed them but to me these movies spat on my love for the series. Not taking away the enjoyment of any fan though
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 11/24/2024, 11:18 AM
To be fair that is a very low bar.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 11/24/2024, 11:18 AM
Yes these terribly photoshopped stills are better than the entirety of a 2 hour movie Josh. You must really get off on those floating head MCU posters
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/24/2024, 11:21 AM

Even if the posters look good, it's hard to enjoy them knowing how horrible the last trilogy was from start to finish.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/24/2024, 11:29 AM
I guess Ridley makes a good point about where Rey's origins lie. Still, I think they should've committed to one thing instead of pivoting.

Also, I wonder if she sees it differently if it was more than just saying words to her. Even if it's above her pay grade, I think an actor having input is beneficial.
TK420
TK420 - 11/24/2024, 11:30 AM
Can't be any worse...
Blergh
Blergh - 11/24/2024, 11:38 AM
Sure, the posters are better than the one they ended up using as the main key art but they're far from being good enough to conceal a bad movie.

Episode 9 was a desperate clean-up job from JJ Abrams trying to assemble the pieces the previous movie broke. Tried to please everyone and ultimately no one.

