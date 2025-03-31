The Digital Release Of MICKEY 17 Has Reportedly Been Rescheduled By Warner Bros. For This Date

With Mickey 17's opening weekend box office numbers falling short of expectations, Warner Bros. had originally scheduled a digital release for a mere 18 days later.

News
By MarkJulian - Mar 31, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

After a lackluster first weekend at the box office, WB swiftly revealed that Mickey 17 would be available on streaming services and VOD on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, just 18 days after its March 7, 2025, theatrical debut.

VOD platforms now only offer pre-orders for Mickey 17, suggesting a sudden and recent change to its digital release date.

Various social media posts claim that on March 25 at midnight, the movie was on sale on select VOD services before those platforms swiftly changed the title to pre-order status.

Now, via whentostream.com, it's being reported that Mickey 17 will arrive on digital OnDemand in just a few more days, on  April 8th, 2025. As of this date, Mickey 17 is still playing in local cinemas in the US and has ample showtimes.

Currently, the film has grossed $121 million worldwide from an estimated production budget of $118 million.

The film is based on the critically acclaimed novel Mickey 7, written by Edward Ashton. Bong Joon-ho explained at last year's CinemaCon that the title of the film was changed to Mickey 17 because in his film adaptation, he kills the titular character ten more times.

Although Pattinson portrays a number of clones in the movie, Mickey 17 and Mickey 18 are the two primary variants. Despite having the same genetic makeup, the two clones have distinct personalities.

With Mickey 18, Pattinson said the character is like "playing an evil brother" who is "out of control," while Mickey 17, he claims, is battered down by life but is delighted to be a part of a team.

In addition to Robert Pattinson and Steven Yeun, the film also stars Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

Previously, Pattinson teased that filming was, "like nothing I’ve ever done before. The movie is so crazy, it’s a completely different style of working. It’s so much talking."

Mickey 17 Synopsis:
 What's it feel like to die? From director Bong Joon Ho, comes Mickey 17 - only in theaters March 7, 2025.

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, “Mickey 17.” The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, “Mickey 17” stars Robert Pattinson (“The Batman,” “Tenet”), Naomi Ackie (“Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker”), Steven Yeun (“Nope”), with Academy Award nominees Toni Collette (“Hereditary”), and Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”).

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/31/2025, 11:16 AM
they probably saw how bad the reeves batman movie was so they panicked
ThorArms
ThorArms - 3/31/2025, 11:21 AM
So many flops this year. Studios are desperate for a hit
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/31/2025, 11:22 AM


WB is dying before our eyes. Superman better make a LOT of dough for them.
lord22
lord22 - 3/31/2025, 11:28 AM
@DocSpock - to be honest next to all thoses flops a moderate success from superman will feel like christmass for wb
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/31/2025, 11:32 AM
Mickey 17 is anti President Trump and anti White slop.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/31/2025, 11:33 AM
Has anyone seen this yet? I'm intrigued

Do I need to watch the first 16 for this one to make sense? /s
thedrudo
thedrudo - 3/31/2025, 11:37 AM
@Wahhvacado - I did. Big fan of Bong but this is his worst English-language film IMO.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/31/2025, 11:45 AM
@thedrudo - Bummer, I'll put it on the check out at some point list
narrow290
narrow290 - 3/31/2025, 11:40 AM
I plan on seeing this tonight
plasticman
plasticman - 3/31/2025, 11:41 AM
I remember when we saw the Sam Rockwell version of this concept. Moon had fewer actors and was a lot more intriguing, which makes it a cult classic to this day. Such a great movie to watch every now and then.
AnungUnRama
AnungUnRama - 3/31/2025, 12:07 PM
@plasticman - So this is a remake of the Rockwell movie? I remember switching into it some when night when it was in TV. I liked quite a lot. I think Rockwell was really good in it
Deklipz
Deklipz - 3/31/2025, 12:11 PM
@plasticman - Rockwell is infinitely watchable but I found Moon to be a pretentious and boring waste of time. Only thing worthwhile in it was Rockwell but everything else was like an extreme exercise in patience. I wanted to like it and even my brother who worships 80’s action flicks loved it… I just couldn’t. 🤷
nibs
nibs - 3/31/2025, 12:17 PM
March 25th is 6 days ago... the link cited here says April 8
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/31/2025, 12:34 PM
It was allright wasn’t bored had stupid moments idiotic moments for it not expect to see

