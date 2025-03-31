The Digital Release Of MICKEY 17 Has Reportedly Been Rescheduled By Warner Bros. For This Date

After a lackluster first weekend at the box office, WB swiftly revealed that Mickey 17 would be available on streaming services and VOD on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, just 18 days after its March 7, 2025, theatrical debut.

VOD platforms now only offer pre-orders for Mickey 17, suggesting a sudden and recent change to its digital release date.

Various social media posts claim that on March 25 at midnight, the movie was on sale on select VOD services before those platforms swiftly changed the title to pre-order status.

Now, via whentostream.com, it's being reported that Mickey 17 will arrive on digital OnDemand in just a few more days, on April 8th, 2025. As of this date, Mickey 17 is still playing in local cinemas in the US and has ample showtimes.

Currently, the film has grossed $121 million worldwide from an estimated production budget of $118 million.

WB's MICKEY 17 salvaged another $7.1M worldwide this weekend, $121M total.



Int'l: $77.5M

Dom: $43.6M — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) March 30, 2025

The film is based on the critically acclaimed novel Mickey 7, written by Edward Ashton. Bong Joon-ho explained at last year's CinemaCon that the title of the film was changed to Mickey 17 because in his film adaptation, he kills the titular character ten more times.

Although Pattinson portrays a number of clones in the movie, Mickey 17 and Mickey 18 are the two primary variants. Despite having the same genetic makeup, the two clones have distinct personalities.

With Mickey 18, Pattinson said the character is like "playing an evil brother" who is "out of control," while Mickey 17, he claims, is battered down by life but is delighted to be a part of a team.

In addition to Robert Pattinson and Steven Yeun, the film also stars Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

Previously, Pattinson teased that filming was, "like nothing I’ve ever done before. The movie is so crazy, it’s a completely different style of working. It’s so much talking."

Mickey 17 Synopsis :

What's it feel like to die? From director Bong Joon Ho, comes Mickey 17 - only in theaters March 7, 2025.

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, “Mickey 17.” The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, “Mickey 17” stars Robert Pattinson (“The Batman,” “Tenet”), Naomi Ackie (“Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker”), Steven Yeun (“Nope”), with Academy Award nominees Toni Collette (“Hereditary”), and Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”).