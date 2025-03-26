THE ODYSSEY Set Photos Reveal Zendaya's Mystery Character And A Near-Unrecognizable Matt Damon

THE ODYSSEY Set Photos Reveal Zendaya's Mystery Character And A Near-Unrecognizable Matt Damon

New photos from the set of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey reveal a first look at Zendaya - who is rumoured to be playing Athena - and an aged-up, bearded Matt Damon. You can see them both in costume here!

By JoshWilding - Mar 26, 2025 08:03 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

As work continues on Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, we now have a first look at Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dune star Zendaya on set in full costume.

We don't yet know who she will play in this retelling of the epic poem composed by Homer in the 8th Century, but the actor was spotted alongside Matt Damon (who is looking more than a little worse for wear). The Bourne star has been aged up and is rocking a pretty impressive beard, a sign perhaps that this scene is from later in the movie. 

While these photos don't exactly help confirm it, rumour has it Zendaya is playing Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and strategic warfare.

In the story, she acts as a divine benefactor and mentor to Odysseus and his family, often appearing in disguise to subtly guide them. Athena is deeply invested in Odysseus's journey home and actively intervenes to help him overcome obstacles, both divine and mortal. That might explain why she's before him in what looks like a low moment for the hero. 

Zendaya looks set to have a busy 2025 as she's also expected to film roles in Spider-Man 4 and the long-awaited third season of Euphoria. Her return as MJ in the MCU is only expected to be relatively minor.

Check out a first look at Zendaya in The Odyssey in the X posts below (via SFFGazette.com).

The ancient Greek poem this movie is based on is one of the foundational texts of Western literature. It tells the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the Trojan War, exploring themes of heroism, loyalty, cunning and the struggle against divine will.

The tale includes iconic stories like Odysseus' encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and the witch-goddess Circe, culminating in a reunion with his wife Penelope.

While the genre is new for Nolan, epic stories are right in his wheelhouse. His career as a filmmaker has seen him produce vastly different movies like The Dark KnightMementoInception, and Oppenheimer, so seeing his take on a sword and sandals fantasy epic is undeniably intriguing. 

The cast of The Odyssey also includes Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, and Jon Bernthal, with Mia Goth recently boarding the project in what could be a non-speaking role (speculation she might be playing a siren has run rampant online).

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," Universal Pictures revealed last December. "The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026." 

The Odyssey sails into theaters on July 17, 2026.

