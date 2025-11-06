THE RUNNING MAN First Reactions Race Online Following UK World Premiere

Paramount Pictures held the world premiere of Edgar Wright's re-adaptation of Stephen King's The Running Man last night in London, and the first social media reactions have now been shared online.
So far, the reactions are all very positive, although that is to be expected following a premiere. Even so, it sounds like Wright has delivered on the action and humour, with star Glen Powell also coming in for a lot of praise.
The sci-fi novel, which King penned under the pseudonym Richard Bachman in 1982, was previously adapted as a 1987 movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, but this new take is said to stick much closer to the original story. One reaction claims that Wright's film actually improves upon certain elements of the book.
Again, it's always best not to read too much into any post-premiere reactions, but have a read through the posts below and we'll update as more come in.
King's book is a dystopian thriller set in the United States during the year 2025, when the nation's economy is in ruins and world violence is at an all-time high. Desperate to earn enough money to save his family, protagonist Ben Richards decides to participate in a popular - and incredibly dangerous - game show called The Running Man, which allows contestants to go anywhere in the world... while being hunted down by a team of trained killers.
"In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort.
But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall."