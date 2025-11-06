THE RUNNING MAN First Reactions Race Online Following UK World Premiere

Paramount Pictures held the world premiere of Edgar Wright's re-adaptation of Stephen King's The Running Man last night in London, and the first social media reactions have now been shared online.

So far, the reactions are all very positive, although that is to be expected following a premiere. Even so, it sounds like Wright has delivered on the action and humour, with star Glen Powell also coming in for a lot of praise.

The sci-fi novel, which King penned under the pseudonym Richard Bachman in 1982, was previously adapted as a 1987 movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, but this new take is said to stick much closer to the original story. One reaction claims that Wright's film actually improves upon certain elements of the book.

Again, it's always best not to read too much into any post-premiere reactions, but have a read through the posts below and we'll update as more come in.

Happy to report that Edgar Wright’s #TheRunningMan has a heavy dose of Verhoeven-flavored camp & satire. A big, loud movie lead by a physical Glen Powell performance that let's him flex his leading man charisma in new ways. Can't wait to talk more about it on @ProjBigScreen pic.twitter.com/QEQdct6Ubu — One Gooch After Another (@bobgoochman) November 6, 2025

#TheRunningMan rules. @edgarwright unleashes superb set pieces, mixing Verhoeven-style satire, sly social commentary and high stakes thrills. Best of all it's anchored by a great, emotionally resonant performance by @glenpowell, as an everyman pushed too far. Run, don't walk. pic.twitter.com/q73UDRVqsE — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) November 5, 2025

#TheRunningMan feels all too timely, but at least it’s having fun satirizing society. Glen Powell makes for an excellent action hero, and I look forward to the Discourse I am certain the final act will give birth to. One of my favorite Stephen King adaptations in recent years! pic.twitter.com/A53Mm7h4lH — The Distracted Tatiana (@myrcellasear) November 6, 2025

I had an absolute blast with #RunningManMovie! It’s relentless - I never really had time to breath (in a good way). Has that wonderful Wright touch to it, even if it’s not his best film… pic.twitter.com/aggCB31HzN — Adam Khan (@Adam_Khan100) November 5, 2025

THE RUNNING MAN was everything I wanted it to be and so much more. Action packed, emotional, and a star vehicle for Glen Powell. Edgar Wright really bottled magic with Stephen King's novel and this is going to be an instant classic! It just [frick]ing rules, man!!! pic.twitter.com/r2UR3VXiSm — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 5, 2025

THE RUNNING MAN is glorious, a brilliantly old-school blockbuster: fast-paced, action-packed yet character-driven, with a chaotic energy reminiscent of SCOTT PILGRIM. Glenn Powell burns up the screen, angry, masculine, funny and with a proper film star charisma. Loved it! pic.twitter.com/syI7UHtpPe — FilmLand Empire (@FilmLandEmpire) November 5, 2025

What a year for Stephen King adaptations! The Life of Chuck, The Long Walk, It: Welcome to Derry, and now #TheRunningMan is also fantastic.



I enjoy the 87 film, but I was real eager to see a more faithful adaptation of the novel. Not only do Edgar Wright and co. deliver big on… pic.twitter.com/sDFWov9X8L — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 5, 2025

#TheRunningManMovie is absolutely fantastic. Edgar Wright and Glen Powell deliver a nonstop thrill ride (with a killer supporting cast and soundtrack!) that I’ve been dying to see again. Powell has officially cemented himself as Hollywood’s next leading man. pic.twitter.com/MAR6S4vB4n — Thomas Ellinidis • One Take News (@ThomasOneTake) November 5, 2025

The Running Man has exceeded my already extremely high expectations. You are all in for such a treat with this film. Edgar Wright has done it again.#RunningManMovie pic.twitter.com/44JkMsxT2l — martha (@dermotalbarn) November 5, 2025

I loved Stephen King's book, but Edgar Wright's THE RUNNING MAN floored me. He trimmed the weakest parts of the book and even took swings and improved upon it.



I love that Glen Powell brings more humanity to Ben Richards.



A total blast. See it in theaters.#RunningManMovie pic.twitter.com/oXuJltKnUZ — andrew korpan (@andrewkorpan1) November 5, 2025

King's book is a dystopian thriller set in the United States during the year 2025, when the nation's economy is in ruins and world violence is at an all-time high. Desperate to earn enough money to save his family, protagonist Ben Richards decides to participate in a popular - and incredibly dangerous - game show called The Running Man, which allows contestants to go anywhere in the world... while being hunted down by a team of trained killers.

"In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort.

But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall."