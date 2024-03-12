TRON: ARES Set Video Features First Look At MORBIUS Star Jared Leto Without His Helmet

Disney's TRON: Ares is currently filming in Vancouver, and a video from the set gives us a first glimpse of star Jared Leto as the titular program without his helmet...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 12, 2024 09:03 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

A third TRON movie finally entered production last month after being in and out of development for almost a decade, and Disney recently unveiled an official promo image featuring the titular Program (Jared Leto) in his red light-suit.

Cameras are currently rolling in Vancouver, Canada, and a video from the sequel's set gives us a first glimpse of Leto preparing to shoot a scene without his helmet.

The Morbius and Blade Runner 2049 actor stars as "a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings."

This marks a major departure from the previous movies, which took place almost entirely in the digital world of the Tron arcade game known as The Grid.

Check out the footage at the link below.

TRON: Ares will also star Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson. No details on their characters were provided in the recent press release.

Leto will also produce along with Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger, with Russell Allen on board as executive producer.

“I’m excited to be part of the TRON franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world," director Joachim Rønning said in a statement. "TRON: Ares builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid.”

Ares is being marketed as a follow-up to 2010's TRON: Legacy, but we don't know if it'll be a direct sequel or more of a relaunch of the franchise. Joseph Kosinski's movie was not particularly successful at the box office and drew mixed reviews from critics, but it developed a loyal following over the years, and fans have been clamouring for a third film for quite some time.

Previous reports have indicated that some or all of the cast of Legacy (Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde) might reprise their roles, but if any of them are involved, we've yet to hear anything official.

Rønning previously directed Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and co-directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales with Espen Sandberg. He recently completed filming on the Daisy Ridley feature Young Woman and the Sea.

The movie hasn't been given an exact release date, but it is currently on track to hit theaters at some point next year.

AscendedExtra - 3/12/2024, 9:26 AM
No Jeff Bridges, no interest.
bobevanz - 3/12/2024, 9:28 AM
@AscendedExtra - there are many reasons to avoid this lol
Reginator - 3/12/2024, 9:27 AM
I watched the original Tron in the theater on opening weekend. Amazing for its time. Have not watched any of the later movies. Just couldn't bring my interest back.
AscendedExtra - 3/12/2024, 9:31 AM
@Reginator - IMO Tron Legacy was fun. Jeff Bridges as sort of zen master Obi-Wan figure was very fitting. Hedlund & Wilde did alright, too.
Matchesz - 3/12/2024, 9:29 AM
How does this guy keep getting roles
Amino - 3/12/2024, 9:35 AM
@Matchesz - I like to imagine he has the same type of dirt on higher-ups that Kathleen Kennedy has..
bobevanz - 3/12/2024, 9:30 AM
They still haven't announced who's doing the score lol and on that day, I'll decide if it's time to endorse this or not. Hired hand director, hired hand writer, a washed up actor, no Daft Punk.... Joseph Kosinski had a sequel ready, but he moved on. We should all move on, and this is coming from a tron aficionado
Origame - 3/12/2024, 9:32 AM
Wait, but he isn't the first. Did we just forget Olivia wilde in the last movie?

Not to mention both of the Flynn family entered the grid and interacted with the ai there.
UniqNo - 3/12/2024, 9:33 AM
@Origame - I think it's more of a soft reboot. They may still appear though.

