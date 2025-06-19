Gunn Says SGT. ROCK Is Moving Forward; Teases Unnanounced Project He Feared Another Company Would "Rip Off"

Gunn Says SGT. ROCK Is Moving Forward; Teases Unnanounced Project He Feared Another Company Would &quot;Rip Off&quot;

James Gunn has shared a positive update on the Sgt. Rock movie, which is seemingly still moving forward after reports indicated that it had been shelved...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 19, 2025 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Sgt. Rock

The news broke last month that DC Studios had decided to shelve the Sgt. Rock movie that had Luca Guadagnino attached to direct and Colin Farrell on board to play the title character, but it seems there may still be some life in Easy Company yet.

During a new interview with EW, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that Sgt. Rock is still moving forward, but it sounds like it could turn out to be a very different movie to the one that was originally in development.

"I feel like we're in a pretty good place. We're still moving forward, but it's not going to be...What would Peter want me to say here? ... So it's still moving forward, but, yeah, right now it wasn't exactly where I wanted it to be creatively, and so it needs to change a little bit."

It's probably fair to say that not too many people were devastated about the news that Sgt. Rock had been removed from the DCU slate, so it'll be interesting to see if these changes result in a little more hype from the fan community once the project does get back on track.

The Superman director also reiterated that Paradise Lost is "slowly" moving ahead, and that the Wonder Woman project that's currently being written will only be loosely connected to the show.

"Wonder Woman's a separate thing. We're working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman's being written right now. So it's different. I mean, not different. They're connected. She's from f---ing Themyscira, so..."

Gunn was also asked about any other projects that might be in the early planning stages that have yet to be disclosed to the public, and revealed that "his favorite thing" has yet to be announced. It seems Gunn felt that this mysterious movie or TV series might be too easy for another company - we're going to take a wild guess and assume he's referring to Marvel Studios - to "rip off."

"My favorite thing has not been announced at all. One of the scripts people kind of know about. My script people don't know about. The other script people don't know about. So it's mostly stuff people don't know about.... A couple of those things [announced in January 2023] are in pretty good shape in terms of coming up, but there was one thing that I knew about from the very beginning, that when I pitched to David Zaslav what the DCU would be, I pitched to him, but we did not announce in that first meeting because I felt like it was too easy to rip off by another company. And so that's one of the main things."

We have no idea what kind of high-concept premise would result in Marvel trying to get the jump on the idea, but this is sure to ignite a lot of speculation.

fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 6/19/2025, 2:37 PM
Only thing Marvel has comparable to Sgt. Rock are the Howling Commandoes which have been done in the movies.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 6/19/2025, 2:37 PM
I just want an Authority movie tbh
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/19/2025, 2:40 PM
I mean both companies have several characters and concepts that are similar. No surprise.

Trying to imagine Zaslav listening to Gunn get super technical and detailed about comic book shit lol
Monkeyballs2
Monkeyballs2 - 6/19/2025, 2:40 PM
Thankful for Apple’s “hide distracting items” feature in Safari. I deleted 12 - TWELVE - fucking pop-up ads from this site that block the entire screen. It’s obnoxious.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/19/2025, 2:42 PM
High concept premise? A Deadman project would be cool. It would definitely be different from what Marvel has done so far, given that the direction of the show could change depending on who Boston Brand possesses. A Question show exploring conspiracy theories ala X-Files could be cool as well.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2025, 2:52 PM
Interesting…

Glad to see Sgt Rock is still on the table but they just aren’t rushing things into production if Gunn isn’t fully comfortable with it which is fair.

Also glad to get confirmation about Wonder Woman and Paradise Lost being seperate projects as I assumed but still.

Not sure what this mysterious project that another studio could “rip off” would be but perhaps Metal Men?.

