Andrew Garfield Isn't Closing The Door On Playing SPIDER-MAN Again: "You Can Always Find [A] Story To Tell"

Andrew Garfield first played Peter Parker in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man. The British actor proved himself a worthy successor to Tobey Maguire and, even though the movie wasn't the greatest, he really started settling into the role with The Amazing Spider-Man 2 two years later.

Then, it was all taken from him.

The Sony Hack saw private communications between Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal leak online which confirmed there had been discussions of bringing the wall-crawler into the MCU. Fans were vocal about wanting it to happen and the decision was ultimately made to reboot the hero in 2016's Captain America: Civil War (a decision helped by the fact The Amazing Spider-Man sequel hadn't turned a significant profit).

Unfortunately for Garfield, that meant saying goodbye to the role and plans for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and Sinister Six.

However, after sharing the screen with Maguire and Tom Holland in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield isn't closing the door on the possibility of reprising the role...even if he's not making any promises it will or should happen.

"I think it's kind of endless, what can be done with that character," he admits in the video below. "Not that we should; not that we will, but you can always find another story to tell, yeah."

This comes after Garfield was asked about rumours he'll appear in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 4. To that, he said, "I mean, like the internet is a big place. I think there’s a lot of people who will just say anything to get clicks. So you might have been duped, I’m afraid."

Last year, Garfield - who will next be seen alongside Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh in We Live in Time - said this about working with Maguire and Holland:

"I think myself, Tom, and Tobey came into this going, 'Well, how’s this gonna go?' I’d had lovely interactions with Tom and Tobey previously; not big hangouts, but really sweet moments at parties or events – or as sweet and deep as those things can go, which is not very! But I got a really good vibe from Tom and a really good vibe from Tobey. So I was excited to get to know these guys more and to see what we could create together." "We all came with our own history and with our own relationship to the character in our own films. I think what really was wonderful, and how it unfolded very early on, was Tobey and I felt very aligned and very clear about what our intentions were for being there. Ultimately, it was to serve Tom as an actor and, as characters, serving Tom’s Peter Parker. I think from that place, everything flowed. It enabled Tobey and me to have a bit more fun maybe than we would’ve had if we were the ones fully carrying the story."

Are you hoping to see more of Garfield's Spider-Man on screen?