DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Responds To Rumors He'll Return As Kingpin In SPIDER-MAN 4

With Daredevil: Born Again establishing Wilson Fisk as New York City's new Mayor, a clash with Spider-Man seems inevitable. Unfortunately, Vincent D'Onofrio has cast doubt on showing up in Spider-Man 4.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 14, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin of Crime made his MCU debut in Hawkeye, with Echo later revealing that Wilson Fisk had survived being gunned down by Maya Lopez. 

Having failed to bring her in line, Fisk later returned to New York City with his sights set on becoming Mayor. Daredevil: Born Again has revealed that his Mayoral campaign was a success...and that he's intent on stamping out the Big Apple's vigilantes. 

That could spell trouble for Spider-Man, though the chances of the wall-crawler crossing paths with Fisk are looking increasingly unlikely. 

Had 2023's Hollywood strikes not happened, Daredevil: Born Again's planned 18 episodes might have led straight into Spider-Man 4, giving fans the Spidey/Daredevil team-up they've long dreamed of.

A lot has changed since then, of course, and while Daredevil: Born Again season 2 could be released before Spider-Man 4, that movie being sandwiched between Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars almost certainly means it's going to be a Multiverse story. 

Yesterday, the usual social media accounts started sharing a "rumour" - with no source - that D'Onofrio has officially been cast in Spider-Man 4 alongside Sadie Sink. The actor himself has since responded and said, "Is that right? Well no one has told me."

At this stage, it's probably best to forget Spidey getting involved in the Man Without Fear's battle with the Mayor. If Spider-Man 4 is set on Earth-616, then vigilantes being outlawed - we're assuming that's where Daredevil: Born Again is heading - may be referenced somehow. Beyond that, who knows when Peter Parker and Matt Murdock will team up? 

"I think if the powers that be want that to happen then it will happen, you know?" D'Onofrio said last year of a possible meeting with Spider-Man. "I think there certainly hasn't been any kind of talk that it's not gonna happen. I mean, to me that's the direction that we should go in...but who knows? You know, you get these calls and they're like, 'Oh we're doing this now.' I'm like, 'Oh, okay.' You know, it's like that."

More recently, he's said, "You can ask that because we're not in Spider-Man 4, or at least nobody has told me that we are."

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 31, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

