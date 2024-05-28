SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME Has Lowest Opening Of Re-Releases; Includes Deleted Scene

The latest Spider-Man movie to swing back into theaters in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, but Tom Holland's second solo outing hasn't fared very well so far...

By MarkCassidy - May 28, 2024 07:05 PM EST
As Sony Pictures continues to re-release all eight live-action Spider-Man movies in theaters, the latest Spidey adventure to swing back on to the big screen is 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

While the first few films performed pretty well, it seems these more recent instalments in the franchise are simply too fresh in a lot of people's minds, as Tom Holland's second solo outing as the Webhead took in just $265K on Monday for the lowest opening day of the re-releases so far.

Interestingly, this version of Far From Home includes a scene that didn't feature from the original theatrical cut of the movie, with Spidey taking out some goons in his Iron Spider suit.

As for the next time we'll see the Wall-Crawler on the big screen in a new adventure, we know that a fourth Spider-Man movie is in the early stages of development, but the project has yet to be officially announced.

Holland and Zendaya will be back as Peter Parker and MJ, and rumor has it that this movie will be the first instalment in a brand-new trilogy - although Holland hasn't sounded particularly enthusiastic about staying on as the character for too much longer.

During a recent interview, the actor said he feels that he's become too used to the "safety blanket of Spider-Man."

"I want to do things that scare me, things that make me uncomfortable. When you do what we do, you have to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. This show is a perfect example of that. Ben is consistently telling me, if you don’t commit, they won’t believe you. The reason I wasn’t committing is because I was afraid. I’ve never done anything like this before. I got so used to the Marvel machine and the safety blanket of Spider-Man, feeling like I was protected. So, doing something like this was incredibly scary, but because it was so scary, it was so fulfilling and so rewarding. Going forward, if there’s something that I feel like I can’t do, I want to do that one. Playing a sort of stupid English doofus is not what I want to do because that’s my life, right?"

No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are currently working on the script, but we still don't know which of the Wall-Crawler's fearsome foes will be causing problems for Peter and co.

Most of Spidey's major bad guys have already been utilized in previous films (Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, etc), but a recent rumor claimed that the still untitled sequel will feature a villain we haven't seen in live-action yet.

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/28/2024, 7:10 PM
Probably the weakest in the trilogy despite Gyllenhaal killing it as Mysterio.
Tonic24k
Tonic24k - 5/28/2024, 8:11 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - It goes 1, 3, 2 for me. But I still very much enjoyed FFH. And although NWH has the whole spider-verse bit to it -- which was executed splendidly -- it still just doesn't beat out HC for me. The first film was just plain wholesome and friendly and neighborhoodly.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/28/2024, 8:16 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - it’s competition is if and Garfield what to expect from that
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/28/2024, 8:28 PM
@Tonic24k - Yeah, don't think I would've liked the first film as much without Keaton, but damn did he kill it as Vulture. NWH was just great at balancing the usual MCU superhero comedy with some actually good dramatic material.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/28/2024, 7:11 PM
It doesn't surprise me that the tom's spider doesn't have much replay value, 6 movies to become spiderman was complete bullsh1t.
Tonic24k
Tonic24k - 5/28/2024, 7:47 PM
@harryba11zack - This is much more indicative of Sony being horrible at Marvel decisions like rereleasing a film into theaters with little-to-no marketing and for no apparent reason.

As for taking 6 films to become Spider-Man... we actually saw him become Spider-Man one film before his own. So your complaining is not only valid, it's consistently devoid of any amount of thinking.

But hey, what should we really expect from a small hairy ball zack?...
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 5/28/2024, 7:52 PM
@harryba11zack - nah he was spider-man from day 1. The way he fought the vulture wearing a sweater and no armor simply because it was his responsibility, the way he sacrificed a shot at a normal life for that, how he tried to save the vulture during the final fight despite everything he had done (like trying to bury him under all that rubble earlier in the movie...), these all scream spider-man to me. But people complained because the one live-action spider-man who lived in a world full of superheroes somehow was involved with the other heroes, so disney came up with that "6 movies to have him become spider-man" excuse to stop their tears
Origame
Origame - 5/28/2024, 8:23 PM
@roboticJohnson - you're not spiderman without the dead relative and the lesson of great power comes great responsibility.
Madman
Madman - 5/28/2024, 7:14 PM
Ironically, the deleted scene is the best that suit has looked.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 5/28/2024, 7:16 PM
@Madman - nah man! At the battle with Doc Ock it was better looking
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2024, 7:21 PM
@Madman - I agree , never been a big fan of it

Also I wished that they had kept that scene in the movie since it feels so Spider Man in him taking down street crime and being all quippy.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/28/2024, 7:17 PM
I suspect it has something to do with the fact that it's the least re-watchable Spider-Man film ever made.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/28/2024, 8:22 PM
@Lisa89 - I'd say Marvel sh1t the bed pretty damn hard if Sony's Amazing Spider-man 2 is the more rewatchable film.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/28/2024, 7:18 PM
This movie sucked. Humor fell flat, phoned in performances, silly plot. Gyllenhaal was good as Mysterio, but the character was wasted.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 5/28/2024, 7:39 PM
@MarkCassidy - was the least spiderman-y of all the spidermen
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/28/2024, 8:19 PM
@MarkCassidy - silly plot the plot in this sequel is same as half other comic book movies hero makes villian and villain wants revenge on hero , whiplash , dr strange , captain America , avengers , hulk ,
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 5/28/2024, 7:18 PM
They are showing all Spidey films here in the UK starting from August and all I care about is seeing the OG again in the cinema after 20 years:

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Raimi's trilogy is by far the best and it looks like this was reflected in the BO of the re-releases in the US as well.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/28/2024, 7:31 PM
@kylo0607 - They're great because they are more like the Spider-Man Comics.

Well apart from 3,well it had its moments.
Tonic24k
Tonic24k - 5/28/2024, 8:03 PM
@kylo0607 - I don't know about that, my dude. A "rerelease" doesn't indicate much of anything. This is just Sony being Sony. And Spider-Man 2 was the only film of that trilogy that really ended up being iconic. SM1 was good, don't get me wrong, but it's not at that level. And SM3 was god awful. Meanwhile, the MCU SM films performed much better than the Raimi ones by reviews and box office statistics across their original theatrical releases.

Now while I do admit, the MCU SM lore is a bit of a departure from the comics -- and I'd much prefer a classic MJ storyline, I still think the trilogy as a whole is significantly better. And if Sony wasn't holding so much hostage with that IP, Marvel Studios would've been able to make these films quite a bit more aligned with the source material.

But again, Sony gonna Sony. Just look at every single other Spider-Man film they ever produced... SM2 was literally their one hit wonder. Nothing since then has been reputable. In fact, Venom 1 being mid was the best they've been able to accomplish. Their whole ass catalog other than SM2 being their unicorn and SM1 and Venom 1 being dece... is horrendous.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 5/28/2024, 7:29 PM
Still the King.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/28/2024, 8:18 PM
@GeneralZod - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2024, 7:31 PM
Not surprising since the movie & trilogy in general is still fresh in people’s minds (will be interesting to see how NWH does)…

Anyway , I personally find this movie enjoyable even though it’s the weakest of the “Home” trilogy imo so far with the highlight of course being Jake’s Mysterio.

?si=0FxWvd8Np_O9mhIu

I did also like Peter’s arc of accepting the responsibility that’s been thrust onto him now after the events of IW & EG and becoming more confident in his own abilities & instincts thus coming more into his own as a person & hero.
Spike101
Spike101 - 5/28/2024, 7:34 PM
That a reflection of reality, it’s just not very good at the end of the day, neither is the first one. The third only makes the bar as it borrows from Rami’s great movies. Basically they messed with the supporting cast which was one of Spider-Man’s greatest attributes. Mysterio was brilliant but that’s about it. None of the casts fault it’s just poor writing and Disney’s diversity and inclusion check list which are to blame.
Tonic24k
Tonic24k - 5/28/2024, 8:18 PM
@Spike101 - The DEI checklist talk is really getting old. It's a bad excuse to complain. While I do personally enjoy the classic supporting characters, this had nothing to really do with that. Sony limited how much they could borrow. And Sony had already run thru two SM franchises, ultimately failing.

SM2 is Sony's one gem. SM1 was good but not great. Venom 1 was mid and fell way short of expectations. And literally everything else they've done with the live action Spider-characters has been quite awful. I mean, their track record just flat out sucks.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/28/2024, 7:53 PM
That is a fantastic deleted scene though
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2024, 8:21 PM
@Vigor - I still am not sure why they cut

Maybe pacing?.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/28/2024, 7:58 PM
It felt like filler. Like a few inventory issues published after a badass run on a book.

Spider-Man in armor and hanging out with Nick Fury and shit is NOT the makings of a home run.

I agree with Jake being the highlight and didn't mind him being in the Tony Stark Revenge Squad but they got too much Tony Stark in my Peter Parker overall and just couldn't shake it.

THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/28/2024, 8:14 PM
The worst Spider-Man movie. Worse than TASM 2. I can't believe people had the gall to say it was the best one back when it came out. Just goes to show they'll praise anything that's new.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/28/2024, 8:17 PM
Spider-"man": Far from Good

User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 5/28/2024, 8:27 PM
Good. Tom Holland Spider-man never felt like Spider-man and sucked. Andrew Garfield's version sucked too but for different reasons.
Knightrider
Knightrider - 5/28/2024, 8:28 PM
So it is just following the trend of the older movies, that younger people are less likely to have seen and have increased nostalgia value of an older generation do better.

It isn’t some dig at quality it is just recent and seen it

