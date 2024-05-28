SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME Has Lowest Opening Of Re-Releases; Includes Deleted Scene

As Sony Pictures continues to re-release all eight live-action Spider-Man movies in theaters, the latest Spidey adventure to swing back on to the big screen is 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

While the first few films performed pretty well, it seems these more recent instalments in the franchise are simply too fresh in a lot of people's minds, as Tom Holland's second solo outing as the Webhead took in just $265K on Monday for the lowest opening day of the re-releases so far.

Interestingly, this version of Far From Home includes a scene that didn't feature from the original theatrical cut of the movie, with Spidey taking out some goons in his Iron Spider suit.

Let’s take a trip.#SpiderManFarFromHome is BACK in select theaters beginning tonight for a limited time. Get tickets: https://t.co/ebJwLyBrke pic.twitter.com/b7FFTy2Yal — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) May 27, 2024 I went and saw the Spider-Man: Far From Home Re-Release yesterday, and for some reason, they played the deleted scene of Peter fighting in the restaurant. This scene was deleted from the movie before it came out, and we only got glimpses of it from the trailers. pic.twitter.com/LrFQaTg97c — WAVELENGTH PRODUCTIONS (@W8velengthP) May 28, 2024 This deleted scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home explains why his Spidey senses were lacking, cause he depended on his bulletproof Iron Spider suit 🥴 pic.twitter.com/UukCWBjdg8 — Zero (@zerowontmiss) May 28, 2024

As for the next time we'll see the Wall-Crawler on the big screen in a new adventure, we know that a fourth Spider-Man movie is in the early stages of development, but the project has yet to be officially announced.

Holland and Zendaya will be back as Peter Parker and MJ, and rumor has it that this movie will be the first instalment in a brand-new trilogy - although Holland hasn't sounded particularly enthusiastic about staying on as the character for too much longer.

During a recent interview, the actor said he feels that he's become too used to the "safety blanket of Spider-Man."

"I want to do things that scare me, things that make me uncomfortable. When you do what we do, you have to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. This show is a perfect example of that. Ben is consistently telling me, if you don’t commit, they won’t believe you. The reason I wasn’t committing is because I was afraid. I’ve never done anything like this before. I got so used to the Marvel machine and the safety blanket of Spider-Man, feeling like I was protected. So, doing something like this was incredibly scary, but because it was so scary, it was so fulfilling and so rewarding. Going forward, if there’s something that I feel like I can’t do, I want to do that one. Playing a sort of stupid English doofus is not what I want to do because that’s my life, right?"

No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are currently working on the script, but we still don't know which of the Wall-Crawler's fearsome foes will be causing problems for Peter and co.

Most of Spidey's major bad guys have already been utilized in previous films (Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, etc), but a recent rumor claimed that the still untitled sequel will feature a villain we haven't seen in live-action yet.