Tom Holland Shares The Sweet Reason He And Zendaya Enjoy Rewatching SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING

Talking at the Critics Choice Awards yesterday evening, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland shared the sweet reason he and girlfriend Zendaya enjoy watching Spider-Man: Homecoming together...

By JoshWilding - Jan 15, 2024 07:01 AM EST
Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland was among the actors present for yesterday evening's Critics Choice Awards after being nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television thanks to his role in Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room (you can read the full results here). 

The actor has been asked about his future as Spider-Man on several occasions in recent months and we've yet to come across an interview with Holland in which he says anything new about those plans. 

However, when Extra caught up with the Avengers: Endgame star, they asked if he's able to watch his own projects and appreciate what he sees on screen. 

"I definitely watch my stuff. I sometimes think I am my best critic," Holland admitted. "I really, like, know what it is that I can do, and sometimes I will see something and go, 'Damn! I could have pushed more there.' Really, once something has come out, I kind of leave it to bed."

"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch [Spider-Man: Homecoming] and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again. I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special," he continued. "It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth."

Giving the wall-crawler his due, Holland added: "I wouldn’t be the man I am today without that job."

Recently, Zendaya unfollowed everyone on Instagram, prompting speculation she and Holland are no longer an item. However, he's since confirmed they're still dating (whether they're engaged is something the tabloids continue to debate). 

Spider-Man 4 is expected to be a street-level movie with appearances from Ant-Man and Daredevil as they look to take down the Kingpin of Crime. No writer or director has been publicly announced, though Drew Goddard is thought to be a frontrunner to step behind the camera if Jon Watts declines. 

"All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character," the actor said last November. "Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing."

"I feel very protective over Spider-Man," Holland continued. "I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character."

During the show, Holland reunited with Robert Downey Jr. to share a hug. You can see that in the X post below. 

DrReedRichards - 1/15/2024, 7:54 AM
Best live-action Spidey movie.

Don't even try.
IShitYourPants - 1/15/2024, 8:02 AM
@DrReedRichards - between Molinas Doc Ock and Keatons Vulture that's a tough decision, personally
DrReedRichards - 1/15/2024, 8:07 AM
@IShitYourPants -

Molina's Otto is my absolute fave from all the Spidey movie villains we've gotten thus far (including Spider-Verse), but Homecoming is just the definitive Spidey adventure for anyone who knows the character on page.

Tobey fans are more than welcome to keep seething for no longer being OP or the center of attention.
lazlodaytona - 1/15/2024, 8:14 AM
@DrReedRichards - Spiderman 2 is easily a top 3 superhero film ever. Holland is great too. Homecoming is odd though because he doesn't spend a lot of time actually swinging in the city. The sequence he's chasing the bad guys is in the suburbs. I mean, I really like the movie but it can't touch Raimi's S2. Spiderman needs tall buildings to get around better!
IShitYourPants - 1/15/2024, 8:16 AM
@DrReedRichards - I honestly never understood why people think Toby is the best, guy was hit and miss. Got dramatically outdone by Defoe, Molina, and even Thomas Haden Church

Holland on the other hand, I've never understood the hate for,he's been nailing it since CW. He's definitely my live action spider-man
DrReedRichards - 1/15/2024, 8:18 AM
@lazlodaytona -

Raimi's S2 has the best villain and fight scene (on the train). Apart from those two elements (that are both carried by Molina) the movie is a mess of a few good moments and many, many more that are way worse. For ever Aunt May monologue, there's a bunch of crying Pete, poetry pete, manipulative MJ, etc.
TheVisionary25 - 1/15/2024, 8:19 AM
@DrReedRichards - best is somewhat hard to quantify but it’s certainly my favorite of the MCU Spidey films thus far.

It has the street level vibe that I would like them to go back to for the most part.
DrReedRichards - 1/15/2024, 8:23 AM
@IShitYourPants -

The internet's love for Tobey is entirely based on nostalgia, and their hate for Holland comes from realizing that Spidey was never a solo character. Hence the myriad of "daddy Stark" memes from people who never turned a single page.
DrReedRichards - 1/15/2024, 8:25 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

Street level threats, high school life, family drama, it has everything. They need to team-up Peter with Matt ASAP.
IShitYourPants - 1/15/2024, 8:25 AM
@DrReedRichards - hit that nail so hard on the head 👍
The1st - 1/15/2024, 8:27 AM
@DrReedRichards - Sooo much of Molina's Otto wasn't just the performance, but that he delivered it. And Doc Ock looked perfect, I grew up watching Fox Spiderman (the original), so I had expectations. Keaton turned in a very good nuance performance with Vulture too. Spidey thrives off the verse and, since Sony can't give us a live action one now with the animated ones still doing the rounds, NWH is it for some. It's nostalgia. It's a weaving, or twisting depending of your point of view, of Spidey history. It could have been better, but all 3 Spideys did there thing. There's so much tugging of the heart strings this movie could be a turd in the wind and we'd watch it roll.
lazlodaytona - 1/15/2024, 8:29 AM
@DrReedRichards - I just get into making this 'larger-than-life' superhero's life so miserable that he hits rock-bottom. I love Doc Ock's surgery scene which is filmed straight out of Evil Dead/Army of Darkness. And the final scene when MJ leaves her wedding and runs to Peter's crappy apartment is the biggest heart-squeeze ever. When Peter slings off to save the day you see MJ looking on with a semi-worried/incomplete gaze.
I mean, there are so many more scenes that make S2 awesome.

Again, not knocking Holland or Homecoming but you see my grievances above and I forgot to mention I wasn't a fan of the film using Tony Stark to get extra points with the audience. Spiderman has an electronic suit that talks to him? Huh?
DrReedRichards - 1/15/2024, 8:31 AM
@lazlodaytona -

Stark and Reed have always been pivotal role models for Peter throughout his life, and to a lesser extent Rogers and Strange. If you are bothered by Tony's suit for him, you don't wanna know that Reed has provided him with throughoutt he years.
lazlodaytona - 1/15/2024, 8:16 AM
Get a room you two.
Usernametaken - 1/15/2024, 8:23 AM
@lazlodaytona - they do have the romantic chemistry of 2 siblings awkwardly kissing for the first time in their life.
lazlodaytona - 1/15/2024, 8:30 AM
@Usernametaken - :D I'm not sure whether to laugh at your statement or feel grossed out about it.
TheVisionary25 - 1/15/2024, 8:31 AM
MCU Spidey films ranking (favorite to least).

1.Homecoming
2. No Way Home
3. Far From Home

