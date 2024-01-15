Tom Holland Shares The Sweet Reason He And Zendaya Enjoy Rewatching SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland was among the actors present for yesterday evening's Critics Choice Awards after being nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television thanks to his role in Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room (you can read the full results here).

The actor has been asked about his future as Spider-Man on several occasions in recent months and we've yet to come across an interview with Holland in which he says anything new about those plans.

However, when Extra caught up with the Avengers: Endgame star, they asked if he's able to watch his own projects and appreciate what he sees on screen.

"I definitely watch my stuff. I sometimes think I am my best critic," Holland admitted. "I really, like, know what it is that I can do, and sometimes I will see something and go, 'Damn! I could have pushed more there.' Really, once something has come out, I kind of leave it to bed."

"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch [Spider-Man: Homecoming] and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again. I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special," he continued. "It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth."

Giving the wall-crawler his due, Holland added: "I wouldn’t be the man I am today without that job."

Recently, Zendaya unfollowed everyone on Instagram, prompting speculation she and Holland are no longer an item. However, he's since confirmed they're still dating (whether they're engaged is something the tabloids continue to debate).

Spider-Man 4 is expected to be a street-level movie with appearances from Ant-Man and Daredevil as they look to take down the Kingpin of Crime. No writer or director has been publicly announced, though Drew Goddard is thought to be a frontrunner to step behind the camera if Jon Watts declines.

"All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character," the actor said last November. "Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing."

"I feel very protective over Spider-Man," Holland continued. "I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character."

During the show, Holland reunited with Robert Downey Jr. to share a hug. You can see that in the X post below.