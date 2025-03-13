SPIDER-MAN 4: Sadie Sink's Mystery Role Opposite Tom Holland Reportedly Revealed - SPOILERS

Following yesterday's bombshell report that Sadie Sink had joined the cast of Spider-Man 4, a reliable source has now seemingly revealed her mystery role and it's one that's very familiar to CBM fans...

By RohanPatel - Mar 13, 2025 08:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man
Source: The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha

Since it was announced yesterday that Stranger Things star Sadie Sink had joined the cast of Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' upcoming Spider-Man 4 in a "significant" role, speculation has been running rampant on who she might play, with the early favorites being Spidey mainstays Mary Jane Watson, Gwen Stacy, Felicia Hardy, or Angelica Jones. 

While it may be a while before we get any sort official reveal from the studios, Jeff Sneider, during tonight's installment of The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha, has seemingly revealed her role and it seems as though she will indeed be playing Mary Jane Watson. 

Sneider, if you remember, was the first to break the story that Sink was the frontrunner for Jean Grey in Marvel Studios' X-Men and admits to being surprised that Sink was announced for Spider-Man 4 instead of the mutant reboot, but says he heard from his sources last night that Sink will likely be playing Watson, not Jean Grey. 

With Zendaya playing the MCU's Michelle Jones-Watson, it will definitely be a surprise for fans to hear that a second MJ could soon be introduced, but considering that the film will be set inbetween the events of the multiversal blockbusters Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, there's a very good possibility Sink will be playing some variant of the web-slinger's most iconic love interest. 

Following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's been long expected that Zendaya and much of the original cast would take a bit of a backseat in the upcoming Spidey sequel for story reasons, as well as Zendaya's other film/tv commitments, so we've known for quite some time that a new leading lady would likely co-star with Holland, although many were expecting the film to introduce Black Cat, rather than a new Mary Jane. 

Additionally, Sneider notes that, if Sony were to include Jean Grey (or any X-Men character) in Spider-Man 4, the studio would have to give a co-producer credit to Lauren Shuler Donner, which the studio presumably doesn't want to do. 

He does say one, possibly two, big MCU characters are still expected to appear in the film, but he's not yet sure who they could be. Previously, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders were in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and then, of course, Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong featured in Spider-Man: No Way Home

He also adds that some of the names he's reported on recently, like Julia Butters and Harris Dickinson, while he's heard they're certainly in the mix for X-Men roles, are actors Marvel Studios likes overall, so, if another opportunity presents - similar to Sink and Spider-Man 4 - there's always a chance those actors could accept different roles, especially with X-Men in the very early stages of development and still without a director. 

Spider-Man 4 is set to swing into theaters on July 31, 2026!

Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 3/13/2025, 8:23 PM
So is she in college? Be weird if they went a certain way and she's in high school.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 3/13/2025, 8:27 PM
@Mrtoke - Why would she be in high school?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/13/2025, 8:26 PM
She Is Kang...there...you dont have to read the ARTICLE.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/13/2025, 8:27 PM
nature is healing
User Comment Image
dagenspear
dagenspear - 3/13/2025, 8:46 PM
@harryba11zack - LORD willing, nature's not writing this and isn't connected to this. Love and worship God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit. Jesus is Lord!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/13/2025, 9:15 PM
@dagenspear - word
User Comment Image
thunderpun573
thunderpun573 - 3/13/2025, 8:29 PM
This is so dumb. Why tf would they introduce another MJ. Even if zendaya wasn’t the “real” MJ, like just commit to that. Why do we need both. I was really hoping neither rumor was true because it’d be just as stupid to put Jean grey in there. Nothing I’ve heard about this movie has me excited.
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 3/13/2025, 9:10 PM
@thunderpun573 - Because Zendaya was never the iconic Spider-Man character Mary Jane Watson. Feige was clear about that from day 1. And people wanna see iconic Spider-Man characters in the Spider-Man film series.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/13/2025, 9:28 PM
@thunderpun573 - Two words...Menage a Troi
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/13/2025, 8:29 PM

User Comment Image
MrDandy
MrDandy - 3/13/2025, 8:30 PM
Why do we keep having articles from unreliable sources and title it “Confirmed”. This podcast is notoriously an unreliable source of rumors.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 3/13/2025, 8:30 PM
If true, Sadie will be Holland's first European-American love interest of the series.

He's practicing diversity! 🤓
Fogs
Fogs - 3/13/2025, 8:36 PM
Bullshit.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 3/13/2025, 8:37 PM
I haven't heard anything that intrigues me about this movie

If it's a sequel to Doomsday they are already doing too much
Repian
Repian - 3/13/2025, 8:49 PM
@0bstreperous - If it's a sequel to Doomsday, the universes are merging, so the emergence of a new MJ is possible.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 3/13/2025, 8:51 PM
@Repian - I can't wrap my head around another multiverse drama
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 3/13/2025, 8:39 PM
I don’t think I’ll ever understand why they made a Michelle Jones MJ in the first place. It’s just weird and confusing. She could have just been Michelle. Or she could have been Liz Allan and the Laura Harrier character could have been named whatever.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 3/13/2025, 8:47 PM
@TheUnworthyThor - Or make her the actual character. Zendaya could have a look for it I think.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/13/2025, 9:03 PM
@TheUnworthyThor - was she Liz Allan or Liz Toomes (perhaps Liz Allan Toomes?).

Anyway , I liked Liz being Peter’s main love interest in that and Toomes daughter since versions of Liz in the comics have had connections to other villains so I thought it was a nice meta thing.

She’s the stepsister of Molten Man in the comics (biological in Spectacular Spider Man) and in the old Ultimate comics , she was the daughter of The Blob and a superhero herself in Firestar.

I do get yah , it’s like they didn’t know whether they wanted Zendaya to be their Mary Jane or not so gave her a different name but then still called her MJ so it was like this weird middle ground

I feel this would be worse though now if they do it since it would undermine that character.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 3/13/2025, 8:42 PM
If true this is bound to confuse everyone. They either should’ve made Zendaya Mary Jane Watson or just kept her as Michelle.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 3/13/2025, 8:44 PM
Said it before, odd to me, if this is what they do. Simplest approach, to me, would be to use No Way Home's memory alteration to soft reboot Michelle's character, as she's already been established as MJ, to have become an actress with the stage name Mary Jane, using her biological dad's last name Watson, who she has issues with as he's a cruel and vindictive person, and is partying and putting on a facade of carelessness to hide her pain. Drama could come because Peter still feels caring for her, but she's so different now, is she even still someone he could have a relationship with.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/13/2025, 8:46 PM
If true…

User Comment Image

This is coming from the same guy who said Sadie was the front runner for Jean Grey and now that she’s been cast in Spider Man 4 seems like is trying to cover his own ass but we’ll see.

Personally , I could be ok with this or atleast willing to see the story they tell with Sadie’s Mary Jane if she is a variant rather then someone whose meant to be the MCU take or version of that character because that is already established imo to be Zendaya’s Michelle Jones-Watson to me & the rest of the audience…

If she is from the MCU then it seems like an unnecessary & convoluted choice imo.
RolandD
RolandD - 3/13/2025, 9:26 PM
@TheVisionary25 - first, he says that she is the front runner Jean Grey. Now he gives us rationalization as to why that wouldn’t be so. If I took him seriously, my head would be spinning. As it is, I’m just shaking my head and saying.tsk, tsk, tsk. OK, does anybody really say that anymore? Scratch that but you get my sentiment.
URLMae
URLMae - 3/13/2025, 8:47 PM
Such a waste opportunity not to pair spiderman with firestar and iceman like the 80s cartoon, fans would have love that! At least mei was a big fan
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 3/13/2025, 8:50 PM
This is so stupid first of all. Second of all, I don’t even think she would be right for MJ. MJ quickly becoming the most misunderstood character in comic book movie history
Forthas
Forthas - 3/13/2025, 8:53 PM
From a story point of view it makes little sense UNLESS Zendaya wants to exit the role.

Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
JosephCronos92
JosephCronos92 - 3/13/2025, 8:56 PM
Well i won't believe shit until i see it in a trailer or the movie itself, so yeah keep ya rumours.

Great cast for the MCU tho, she'll do great!
Amaru
Amaru - 3/13/2025, 9:08 PM
Watching so many of you get your panties into a twist over rumors is always something else.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/13/2025, 9:09 PM
But she looks just like MJ.

User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 3/13/2025, 9:10 PM
It is confirmed….that Jeff Sneider has uttered another rumor.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 3/13/2025, 9:11 PM
She's Andrew's MJ...

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/13/2025, 9:19 PM
@KennKathleen - No, this was
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/13/2025, 9:29 PM
@KennKathleen - Pretty sure this was his MJ
User Comment Image
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 3/13/2025, 9:12 PM
A good move if true. Hoping now the first trilogy is out of the way we can get something a little more classic Spider-Man that actually utilises his cast of familiar characters (Gwen incoming too?)
Repian
Repian - 3/13/2025, 9:17 PM
@Nightwing1015 - And Joshua Jackson as the friendly Uncle Ben.
User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 3/13/2025, 9:22 PM
So after giving the rumor that she is going to be Jean Grey, he’s now giving us rationalizations why that wouldn’t be the case. He makes money doing this? I’m in the wrong business.
V
V - 3/13/2025, 9:23 PM
As long as this isn't some multiversal variant shit, it would be a great direction to try and have Peter move on from his entire world forgetting him.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 3/13/2025, 9:30 PM
Word
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/13/2025, 9:35 PM
@Nonameforme - User Comment Image

