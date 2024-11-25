WWE Superstar Austin Theory Was An Extra In SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING; Shares Surprising BTS Details

If you're a pro wrestling fan, chances are you'll know who Austin Theory is. A rising star on the SmackDown brand, he's a former United States Champion and Money in the Bank briefcase holder; Theory also won the WWE Tag Team Championships alongside Grayson Waller at WrestleMania this year.

However, while he was still trying to break into WWE, Theory did some work as an extra in various Hollywood productions based in Atlanta, Georgia. Among them was Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The WWE Superstar played a prison inmate during the movie's mid-credits scene when Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) and Mac Gargan (Michael Mando) come face-to-face. According to Theory, they shot that sequence in a legit prison...with real inmates behind bars!

"That was a crazy day," he recently told Chris Van Vliet. "They were actually in the Jackson prison in Georgia. We went down there. We put on prisoner outfits and everything, and they said, 'Hey, make sure when we tell you guys to line up and you’re walking to not touch the bars, do not encourage the inmates, because the inmates were yelling at us.'"

"They were wild, yeah, yeah. So this was real. And then we’re in two lines. So one line’s walking this way down the hall, and one’s going this way. And then you have the scene with Michael Keaton, and you can see me walk right by real quick," Theory continued. "And a couple of people have caught it online. Maybe they bring me back in the Marvel Universe."

It's always fun to get insights like this and we'd bet none of the extras had any idea how important that scene would be...until Morbius came along and messed it all up, of course. Despite that, fans remain hopeful about Mac Gargan suiting up as Scorpion somewhere down the line.

Spider-Man: Homecoming made $880.2 million when it opened in 2017 and has a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The movie stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes/Vulture, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Zendaya as Michelle "MJ" Jones, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Laura Harrier as Liz Allan.

You can see Theory's Spider-Man: Homecoming appearance, and the full interview, below. Be sure to head to TheRingReport.com now for all the latest WWE, AEW, and UFC updates.