SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Gets A New, Slightly Earlier, Release Date

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's release date has moved again, but we're now set to get the long-awaited threequel slightly sooner than expected. Find out when it swings into theaters after the jump!

By JoshWilding - Sep 25, 2025 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Into The Spider-Verse
Source: Variety

Once upon a time, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was set to swing into theaters on March 29, 2024. That feels like a distant memory now, and the movie was finally dated for June 4, 2027...before being pushed back to June 25, 2027 this past July. 

Well, the conclusion to this trilogy has moved again, and we're getting it a whole week ahead of schedule. Variety has confirmed that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is now heading our way on June 18, 2027

On this new spot, it opens around Father's Day and Juneteenth. However, it lands one week after the live-action How to Train Your Dragon sequel, and on the same day as Disney Animation's Gatto (which will surely back down). 

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse made $384 million globally in 2018 and won the Oscar for "Best Animated Feature." Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse followed in 2023, and while it missed out on an Academy Award, it made over $690 million worldwide. 

Talking at CinemaCon earlier this year, filmmaker Phil Lord told attendees that, when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse begins, Miles is a fugitive on the run from every other Spider-Hero in the Spider-Verse. He added, "Gwen and his other friends may or may not be enough to help him save the family that’s been the leading part of the entire system."

The filmmaking team of producer Phil Lord and co-directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson also addressed the longer-than-expected wait for the movie, saying, "We know how important this franchise is to so many people around us. We just could not run it back. So, we decided we needed to take the time to make sure we got it just right."

Lord added, "It’s going to be a massive finale to the trilogy," and assured exhibitors that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is meant for "the biggest screens. We are prepping this movie especially for your large-format screens. It looks insane."

It was recently reported that a Spider-Punk movie is in the works from co-writers Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Ajon Singh (Primetime). The former will also reprise his Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse role as the punk rock Spidey. 

Plot details for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse are being kept under wraps, but the last movie ended with Spider-Gwen gathering a team of heroes to track down Miles Morales after he found himself stranded on Earth 42.

Stay tuned for updates on the next Spider-Verse movie as we have them. 

Matador
Matador - 9/25/2025, 8:10 AM
This bread has gotten stale.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/25/2025, 8:17 AM
Sony be playing release date musical chairs with this one lol…

If this one sticks then cool even though it will have less distance between it and the HTTYD sequel but even already 2027 seems like a crowded summer so some films will suffer financially regardless.

Anyway , looking forward to this conclusion since the Spiderverse films have been solid so far!!.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 9/25/2025, 8:34 AM
They'll probably rerelease the second one in theaters right before this comes out
RolandD
RolandD - 9/25/2025, 8:38 AM
I will definitely need to rewatch these movies before I watch the new one. It’s been so long.

