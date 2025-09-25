SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Gets A New, Slightly Earlier, Release Date

Once upon a time, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was set to swing into theaters on March 29, 2024. That feels like a distant memory now, and the movie was finally dated for June 4, 2027...before being pushed back to June 25, 2027 this past July.

Well, the conclusion to this trilogy has moved again, and we're getting it a whole week ahead of schedule. Variety has confirmed that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is now heading our way on June 18, 2027 .

On this new spot, it opens around Father's Day and Juneteenth. However, it lands one week after the live-action How to Train Your Dragon sequel, and on the same day as Disney Animation's Gatto (which will surely back down).

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse made $384 million globally in 2018 and won the Oscar for "Best Animated Feature." Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse followed in 2023, and while it missed out on an Academy Award, it made over $690 million worldwide.

Talking at CinemaCon earlier this year, filmmaker Phil Lord told attendees that, when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse begins, Miles is a fugitive on the run from every other Spider-Hero in the Spider-Verse. He added, "Gwen and his other friends may or may not be enough to help him save the family that’s been the leading part of the entire system."

The filmmaking team of producer Phil Lord and co-directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson also addressed the longer-than-expected wait for the movie, saying, "We know how important this franchise is to so many people around us. We just could not run it back. So, we decided we needed to take the time to make sure we got it just right."

Lord added, "It’s going to be a massive finale to the trilogy," and assured exhibitors that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is meant for "the biggest screens. We are prepping this movie especially for your large-format screens. It looks insane."

It was recently reported that a Spider-Punk movie is in the works from co-writers Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Ajon Singh (Primetime). The former will also reprise his Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse role as the punk rock Spidey.

Plot details for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse are being kept under wraps, but the last movie ended with Spider-Gwen gathering a team of heroes to track down Miles Morales after he found himself stranded on Earth 42.

Stay tuned for updates on the next Spider-Verse movie as we have them.